HOLLISTER, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital is going through a financial crisis. During a special board meeting, directors passed a resolution declaring a fiscal emergency. This allows administrators to file Chapter 9 Bankruptcy when they see it necessary. The administration says this will allow the district to restructure its finances. Although they’ve done everything The post Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital speaks on what declaration for bankruptcy means appeared first on KION546.

HOLLISTER, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO