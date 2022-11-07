ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shallowater, TX

Texas high school football rankings: Shallowater enters playoffs at No. 4

By Staff Reports
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fIVHQ_0j24cRp700

The Shallowater football team will enter the playoffs as fourth-ranked team in Class 3A Division I.

The Mustangs remained No. 4 in the latest rankings, which were released Monday. Shallowater (9-1) closed the regular season with a 38-0 road win over Amarillo River Road. The Mustangs face Lamesa (2-7) to open the playoffs Thursday.

Whitharral (9-1) will be the only other South Plains team ranked heading into the postseason. The Panthers won their seventh consecutive game with a 24-20 victory over Amherst on Friday. Whitharral will face Silverton in the first round.

CLASS 6A — 1. Austin Westlake (10-0), 1; 2. Galena Park North Shore (10-0), 2; 3. Duncanville (9-0), 3; 4. Southlake Carroll (10-0), 4; 5. Katy (10-0), 5; 6. Denton Guyer (10-0), 6; 7. Spring Westfield (9-1), 7; 8. Humble Atascocita (8-2), 8; 9. Cibolo Steele (10-0), 9; 10. Prosper (9-1), 10; 11. Dripping Springs (9-1), 11; 12. Alvin Shadow Creek (10-0), 12; 13. DeSoto (8-2), 13; 14. San Antonio Brennan (9-1), 14; 15. Arlington Martin (9-1), 15; 16. Dallas Highland Park (10-0), 16; 17. Austin Vandegrift (9-1), 17; 18. Rockwall (9-1), 18; 19. North Crowley (10-0), 19; 20. Allen (7-3), 20; 21. New Caney (10-0), 21; 22. Round Rock (9-1), 22; 23. Trophy Club Nelson (9-1), 23; 24. Cy-Fair (9-1), 25; 25. Lewisville (9-1), NR.

CLASS 5A DIVISION I — 1. Longview (10-0), 1; 2. Mansfield Timberview (10-0), 2; 3. Aledo (8-2), 3; 4. Lancaster (8-2), 4; 5. Midlothian (10-0), 5; 6. Amarillo Tascosa (9-1), 6; 7. Frisco Reedy (10-0), 7; 8. PSJA North (10-0), 8; 9. Smithson Valley (8-1), 9; 10. College Station (8-2), 10.

CLASS 5A DIVISION II — 1. Argyle (10-0), 1; 2. Fort Bend Marshall (9-1), 2; 3. Liberty Hill (9-1), 3; 4. Grapevine (9-1), 4; 5. Montgomery Lake Creek (10-0), 5; 6. Midlothian Heritage (9-1), 6; 7. San Antonio Alamo Heights (9-1), 7; 8. South Oak Cliff (7-3), 8; 9. Melissa (8-2), NR; 10. Austin LBJ (8-2), NR.

CLASS 4A DIVISION I — 1. China Spring (9-1), 1; 2. Corpus Christi Calallen (10-0), 2; 3. Boerne (10-0), 3; 4. Anna (10-0), 4; 5. Celina (9-1), 5; 6. Lumberton (9-1), 6; 7. Tyler Chapel Hill (8-2), 8; 8. Stephenville (8-2), NR; 9. Brownwood (8-2), 9; 10. El Campo (8-2), NR.

CLASS 4A DIVISION II — 1. Carthage (10-0), 1 2. Gilmer (9-0), 2; 3. Cuero (9-1), 3; 4. Silsbee (10-0), 4; 5. Bellville (10-0), 5; 6. Wimberley (10-0), 6; 7. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (8-2), 7; 8. Wichita Falls Hirschi (7-2), 8; 9. Glen Rose (9-1), 9; 10. Aubrey (8-2), 10.

CLASS 3A DIVISION I — 1. Franklin (10-0), 1; 2. Malakoff (9-1), 2; 3. Columbus (9-1), 3; 4. Shallowater (9-1), 4; 5. Llano (10-0), 5; 6. Bushland (9-1), 6; 7. Brock (6-4), 7; 8. Lorena (7-3), 8; 9. Pottsboro (9-1), 9; 10. West (9-1), 10.

CLASS 3A DIVISION II — 1. Gunter (9-0), 1; 2. Holliday (10-0), 2; 3. Newton (9-1), 3; 4. Canadian (8-2), 4; 5. Bells (8-2), 5; 6. West Rusk (8-2), 6; 7. Poth (9-1), 7; 8. Palmer (9-0), 8; 9. Lexington (10-0), 9; 10. Wall (9-1), 10.

CLASS 2A DIVISION I — 1. Timpson (10-0), 1; 2. Hawley (10-0), 2; 3. Crawford (10-0), 3; 4. Refugio (9-1), 4; 5. Stratford (10-0), 5; 6. Shiner (8-2), 6; 7. Tolar (10-0), 7; 8. Cisco (8-2), 8; 9. Centerville (8-2), 9; 10. Coleman (8-2), 10.

CLASS 2A DIVISION II — 1. Mart (10-0), 1; 2. Burton (9-0), 2; 3. Wellington (9-1), 3; 4. Wink (10-0), 4; 5. Chilton (10-0), 5; 6. Albany (8-2), 7; 7. Collinsville (9-1), 8; 8. Price Carlisle (9-1), 6; 9. Santo (9-1), 9; 10. Granger (8-2), 10.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I — 1. Abbott (10-0), 1; 2. Westbrook (9-1), 2; 3. Jonesboro (9-1), 3; 4. Rankin (9-1), 4; 5. Happy (9-1), 5; 6. May (8-1), 6; 7. Mertzon Irion County (9-0), 8; 8. Gordon (10-0), 9; 9. Medina (10-0), 10; 10. Garden City (8-2), 7.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II — 1. Benjamin (8-0), 1; 2. Cherokee (9-0), 2; 3. Balmorhea (9-1), 3; 4. Oglesby (10-0), 4; 5. Richland Springs (7-1), 5; 6. Loraine (9-1), 7; 7. Whitharral (9-1), 8; 8. Sanderson (8-1), 6; 9. Bluff Dale (9-1), 10; 10. Rising Star (9-1), 9.

