Ann Arbor, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

See who was elected to 3 Michigan university boards

Six Democrats won elections to sit on the boards of Michigan’s three largest public universities. For the University of Michigan Board of Regents, Kathy White won with 25% of the vote followed by Michael Behm with 24%. They narrowly beat two Republican candidates, according to unofficial election results reported by the Michigan Secretary of State Wednesday afternoon.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Interactive map: How Michigan counties voted to protect abortion rights

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to enshrine abortion into the state constitution. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The amendment to the state's constitution will overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlawed abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions would have been prosecuted as manslaughter.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
wemu.org

2022 Election Results: Ballot Issues in Washtenaw County

In Ann Arbor, the city’s 20-year, one-mill, ‘City Charter Amendment for Community Climate Action” measure passed by a wide margin. More than 71% of Ann Arbor voters approved the measure. Collections will begin in 2023 and it will generate about $6.8-million-dollars in revenue the first year. All...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Oakland County results: Oakland County Commission grows bluer for Democrats

Four years ago, Oakland County voters turned the county board of commissioners from its longtime Republican color — bright red — to a pale blue majority of one for the Democrats. In Tuesday's voting, county residents continued that trend, adding two more commissioner seats to the existing slender Democratic majority rule on the county board. The commission election was the first since a redistricting trimmed two board positions for the upcoming year, creating a 19-member board. Democrats...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Republicans win in competitive Oakland County state House races

Republican candidates, including two incumbents, prevailed in races for the Michigan House of Representatives in three competitive Oakland County districts even as Democrats were poised to win full control of state government for the first time in decades. GOP State Rep. Mike Harris won the 52nd state House district 59%-41%over...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2022 election results: Haley Stevens re-elected in Michigan’s 11th US House district in Oakland County

Michigan Congresswoman Haley Stevens has won re-election in Michigan’s 11th U.S. House district covering most of Oakland County, defeating Republican challenger Mark Ambrose. It will be her third term in office. MI U.S. House District 11 (Stevens vs. Ambrose) Candidate. Votes. %. Haley Stevens*(D) 222,84061%. Mark Ambrose(R) 141,02639%. *Incumbent.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Community Policy