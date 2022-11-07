Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ford Stock Forecast 2022, 2023, 2025, 2030, 2040, 2050CoinglidDearborn, MI
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Related
Maps show how Washtenaw County voted on abortion, governor’s race
ANN ARBOR, MI — Over 182,000 voters across Washtenaw County cast ballots in the Nov. 8 election, amounting to a 56% turnout. With over 75% casting straight-party ballots for Democrats, the county contributed to the blue wave that helped give Democrats big wins in Michigan. Ann Arbor-area voters helped...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Newly elected Ann Arbor District Library trustee Aidan Sova makes history
ANN ARBOR – Aidan Sova has become the youngest ever Black person to be elected to public office in the city after winning a seat on the Ann Arbor District Library Board of Trustees. Sova, 23, announced the significance of his victory in a tweet on Wednesday. The University...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Historic day in Lansing: Democrats make 2 groundbreaking picks for leadership
LANSING, Mich. – Following the Democrats big win during the midterm election, where they gained majorities in both chambers, there are two groundbreaking picks regarding leadership. Grand Rapids State Senator Winnie Brinks becomes the first-ever female majority leader, and in the state house, Detroit State Rep Joe Tate is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meet the University of Michigan student who waited in line for 6 hours to register to vote, cast ballot
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The final vote in Ann Arbor was cast at 2 a.m. the morning after the midterm election began. Voters were met with long lines and long waits way after the polls closed on the University of Michigan campus. Students and some faculty left it until...
See who was elected to 3 Michigan university boards
Six Democrats won elections to sit on the boards of Michigan’s three largest public universities. For the University of Michigan Board of Regents, Kathy White won with 25% of the vote followed by Michael Behm with 24%. They narrowly beat two Republican candidates, according to unofficial election results reported by the Michigan Secretary of State Wednesday afternoon.
Early Washtenaw County election results show some winners and close races
ANN ARBOR, MI — Voters in Ann Arbor and across Washtenaw County went to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to decide a long list of contested races and ballot proposals. While final election results aren’t available yet in all areas, here’s a look at where some of the top local races and proposals stand just before midnight with results reported so far.
Detroit Archbishop: Catholics must fast, give alms and do penance after Proposal 3 passage
Catholic leaders in Michigan are calling upon the faithful to fast, pray, give alms and do penance starting later this month following the passage of Proposal 3, the statewide ballot proposal that will enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. "We awake today to the news that Proposal 3 has passed, altering...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Leadership changes coming in Lansing after Democrats flip Michigan House, Senate
DETROIT – While everyone was consumed with watching the results of the top-of-the-ticket races Tuesday night, the real change was happening farther down the ballot as Michigan Democrats seized power in both legislative chambers. To put that into perspective, the last time the Democrats had control of the Michigan...
Fact check: Detroit voters were not told at polls that they had already voted
On the afternoon of Election Day, former President Donald Trump suggested that problems at polling places in Michigan’s largest city, a Democratic stronghold, were preventing voters from casting their ballots — a claim that elections officials immediately rejected. "The Absentee Ballot situation in Detroit is REALLY BAD," Trump...
fox2detroit.com
Interactive map: How Michigan counties voted to protect abortion rights
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to enshrine abortion into the state constitution. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The amendment to the state's constitution will overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlawed abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions would have been prosecuted as manslaughter.
wemu.org
2022 Election Results: Ballot Issues in Washtenaw County
In Ann Arbor, the city’s 20-year, one-mill, ‘City Charter Amendment for Community Climate Action” measure passed by a wide margin. More than 71% of Ann Arbor voters approved the measure. Collections will begin in 2023 and it will generate about $6.8-million-dollars in revenue the first year. All...
Oakland County results: Oakland County Commission grows bluer for Democrats
Four years ago, Oakland County voters turned the county board of commissioners from its longtime Republican color — bright red — to a pale blue majority of one for the Democrats. In Tuesday's voting, county residents continued that trend, adding two more commissioner seats to the existing slender Democratic majority rule on the county board. The commission election was the first since a redistricting trimmed two board positions for the upcoming year, creating a 19-member board. Democrats...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Republican John James appears to win race for Michigan 10th US House district by 1,600 votes
Republican John James has won election to Michigan’s 10th district in Macomb County, defeating Democrat Carl Marlinga in a hotly contested race, with 100% of precincts reporting. MI U.S. House District 10 (James vs. Marlinga) Candidate. Votes. %. John James(R) 159,20349%. Carl Marlinga(D) 157,60248%. 100% of Precincts Reporting. (301...
Detroit News
Republicans win in competitive Oakland County state House races
Republican candidates, including two incumbents, prevailed in races for the Michigan House of Representatives in three competitive Oakland County districts even as Democrats were poised to win full control of state government for the first time in decades. GOP State Rep. Mike Harris won the 52nd state House district 59%-41%over...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2022 election results: Shri Thanedar elected to Michigan’s 13th US House district in Detroit
Michigan State Rep. Shri Thanedar has been elected to the U.S. House in Michigan’s newly drawn 13th district, covering the City of Detroit, beating out Republican challenger Martell Bivings, the AP projects. MI U.S. House District 13 (Thanedar vs. Bivings) Candidate. Votes. %. Shri Thanedar(D) 166,20371%. Martell Bivings(R) 56,11124%
‘We are losing our Black history.’ New Ann Arbor housing project looks to past
ANN ARBOR, MI — For longtime Black residents in Ann Arbor, a six-story affordable housing development proposed in the city’s historically Black business district is more than a building. It’s a chance to honor the Kerrytown area’s Black history — signs of which they say have all but...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2022 election results: Haley Stevens re-elected in Michigan’s 11th US House district in Oakland County
Michigan Congresswoman Haley Stevens has won re-election in Michigan’s 11th U.S. House district covering most of Oakland County, defeating Republican challenger Mark Ambrose. It will be her third term in office. MI U.S. House District 11 (Stevens vs. Ambrose) Candidate. Votes. %. Haley Stevens*(D) 222,84061%. Mark Ambrose(R) 141,02639%. *Incumbent.
Ann Arbor brewery hopes new location will bring creative flair to area
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- An Ann Arbor brewing company is set to pass another hurdle this week as it continues to pursue opening a new campus. Mothfire Brewing Co., currently at 2290 S. Industrial Highway, has plans to move to a new location at 713 W. Ellsworth Road in Pittsfield Township.
michiganradio.org
Thanedar victory in Michigan's 13th ends nearly 70 years of Black representation from Detroit in DC
Democrat Shri Thanedar won Michigan’s 13th Congressional District. The Democrat spoke in Detroit’s Greektown about his legislative priorities after the Associated Press called the race in his favor. “People should be able to take care of their healthcare needs," he said. "I’m going to fight for passing a...
Comments / 0