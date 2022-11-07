ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WITN

Edgecombe County woman reported missing for 6 weeks

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say an Eastern Carolina woman has not been seen for over a month. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Rebecca Upton was last seen on September 29th by a guardian in the Rocky Mount area. Deputies say she is believed to be in...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Jones County Heritage Festival comes to Trenton

TRENTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Jones County Heritage Festival will kick off Friday. The celebration goes from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Jones County Fair Grounds at 236 S King St., Trenton. The festival will then re-open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be amusement...
TRENTON, NC
WITN

ENC holds events in honor of Veteran’s Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Communities throughout Eastern Carolina are honoring those who served today. Here is a list of Veteran’s Day celebrations happening throughout the east. The Disabled American Veterans Onslow County Chapter 16 is hosting a ceremony at 11 a.m. in Jacksonville’s meeting hall. The Craven County...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Pedestrian hit and killed in Rocky Mount

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say they are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian. Around 9:00 p.m. Thursday police responded to reports of a vehicle crash with injury involving a pedestrian at the intersection of North Wesleyan Boulevard and Sutters Creek Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found an...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Greenville, Morehead City among recipients of $22.3M for housing projects

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The cities of Greenville, Morehead City and Wilmington have been awarded $22.3 million from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency’s Affordable Housing Development Fund for new multi-family housing projects. The projects will “increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas of the state that experienced major damage from hurricanes […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

ECU Health expert to provide RSF, flu safety tips

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health’s medical director of infectious diseases will provide updates and safety tips for respiratory viruses during the holiday season. Dr. Thomas Gallaher will speak at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the ECU Health Marketing and Communications Building. He’ll discuss how to stay safe from viruses like flu and RSV while gathering with others during holiday celebrations.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville Fire/Rescue introduces new ambulances

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Drivers in Greenville may notice a little more red out on the roads soon. That’s because Greenville Fire/Rescue is introducing brand new ambulances. Not only was it time to replace some old ones, but there are also new safety features. WITN talked to fire crews...
GREENVILLE, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Wayne County, NC

Wayne County in North Carolina is a great place to live, work, and raise a family. The county is home to various businesses, including some of the best restaurants in the state. Residents also enjoy recreational activities, including hiking, biking, and fishing. Besides being a great place to live, many...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

'Fireball' seen in NC skies was likely Virginia rocket launch

WRAL viewers in Wilmington and Greenville reported seeing a "fireball" in the skies early Monday morning. It likely wasn't a meteor they saw, but a rocket launch. The S.S. Sally Ride spacecraft launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 5:32 a.m., the same time multiple people in North Carolina reported seeing something unusual in the sky.
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Handicapped woman says broken elevator keeps her trapped

MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Handicapped tenants at the Mays Landing Apartments in Maysville say they have been stuck in their building’s second floor for weeks because of a broken elevator. Jessica Webber is a tenant who is wheelchair-bound. “I want off this second floor,” Webber says. “I’ve been stuck...
MAYSVILLE, NC
WNCT

SBI investigating Jacksonville police officer involved in shooting

Jacksonville Police and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are working together in an officer-involved shooting incident that happened Tuesday evening. SBI investigating Jacksonville police officer involved …. Jacksonville Police and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are working together in an officer-involved shooting incident that happened Tuesday evening. Marines...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Teacher of the Week: Charlotte Rouse

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’S Teacher of the Week for November 9th is Charlotte Rouse. Rouse is a pre-kindergarten teacher at Northwest Elementary School. She graduated from Mount Olive University with a Bachelor of Science in early childhood education. Rouse says she loves making learning fun and incorporating...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance wins reelection

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance has won another bid to lead the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Dance, a Democrat, defeated Republican candidate Gary Weaver by a vote count of 29,900 to 24,072. In 2018, Dance made history as the first African American female sheriff...
PITT COUNTY, NC

