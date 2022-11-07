Read full article on original website
WITN
Edgecombe County woman reported missing for 6 weeks
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say an Eastern Carolina woman has not been seen for over a month. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Rebecca Upton was last seen on September 29th by a guardian in the Rocky Mount area. Deputies say she is believed to be in...
WITN
Jones County Heritage Festival comes to Trenton
TRENTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Jones County Heritage Festival will kick off Friday. The celebration goes from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Jones County Fair Grounds at 236 S King St., Trenton. The festival will then re-open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be amusement...
WITN
ENC holds events in honor of Veteran’s Day
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Communities throughout Eastern Carolina are honoring those who served today. Here is a list of Veteran’s Day celebrations happening throughout the east. The Disabled American Veterans Onslow County Chapter 16 is hosting a ceremony at 11 a.m. in Jacksonville’s meeting hall. The Craven County...
WITN
Pedestrian hit and killed in Rocky Mount
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say they are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian. Around 9:00 p.m. Thursday police responded to reports of a vehicle crash with injury involving a pedestrian at the intersection of North Wesleyan Boulevard and Sutters Creek Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found an...
Greenville, Morehead City among recipients of $22.3M for housing projects
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The cities of Greenville, Morehead City and Wilmington have been awarded $22.3 million from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency’s Affordable Housing Development Fund for new multi-family housing projects. The projects will “increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas of the state that experienced major damage from hurricanes […]
WITN
Gun taken from student on Edgecombe Co. high school campus, deputies say
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a gun was taken from a student on their high school campus on Wednesday. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Richard Johnson, of Rocky Mount, has been charged with gun on educational property and has been given a $5,000 unsecured bond.
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina city of Greenville scraps red-light cameras after legal challenges
(The Center Square) — Greenville will turn off its red-light cameras next week after the city council voted to end the enforcement program and the legal headache it created. Greenville shut down its red-light cameras and will stop issuing citations next Tuesday following a 5-1 vote by the city council on Monday.
Police chief, officer put on leave in North Carolina town; deputies helping fill the void
A small town with a population of less than 600 is suddenly without the majority of its police force.
WITN
ECU Health expert to provide RSF, flu safety tips
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health’s medical director of infectious diseases will provide updates and safety tips for respiratory viruses during the holiday season. Dr. Thomas Gallaher will speak at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the ECU Health Marketing and Communications Building. He’ll discuss how to stay safe from viruses like flu and RSV while gathering with others during holiday celebrations.
WITN
Greenville Fire/Rescue introduces new ambulances
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Drivers in Greenville may notice a little more red out on the roads soon. That’s because Greenville Fire/Rescue is introducing brand new ambulances. Not only was it time to replace some old ones, but there are also new safety features. WITN talked to fire crews...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Wayne County, NC
Wayne County in North Carolina is a great place to live, work, and raise a family. The county is home to various businesses, including some of the best restaurants in the state. Residents also enjoy recreational activities, including hiking, biking, and fishing. Besides being a great place to live, many...
Police chief, K9 officer placed on leave in Bailey; Nash deputies called in to help
BAILEY, N.C. — Deputies with the Nash County Sheriff's Office will work in the town of Bailey after the town's police chief and a K9 officer were placed on leave. Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone told WRAL News his office has been notified that Chief Cathy Callahan and police officer Evan Sokolove have been placed on leave.
NC coast Powerball ticket wins $1 million; Rocky Mount Walmart ticket wins $100,000 and 8 others land $50,000
One of those $50,000 winners was from a ticket bought at a store in Fayetteville when four white balls matched along with the Powerball.
'Fireball' seen in NC skies was likely Virginia rocket launch
WRAL viewers in Wilmington and Greenville reported seeing a "fireball" in the skies early Monday morning. It likely wasn't a meteor they saw, but a rocket launch. The S.S. Sally Ride spacecraft launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 5:32 a.m., the same time multiple people in North Carolina reported seeing something unusual in the sky.
WITN
Handicapped woman says broken elevator keeps her trapped
MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Handicapped tenants at the Mays Landing Apartments in Maysville say they have been stuck in their building’s second floor for weeks because of a broken elevator. Jessica Webber is a tenant who is wheelchair-bound. “I want off this second floor,” Webber says. “I’ve been stuck...
WNCT
SBI investigating Jacksonville police officer involved in shooting
Jacksonville Police and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are working together in an officer-involved shooting incident that happened Tuesday evening. SBI investigating Jacksonville police officer involved …. Jacksonville Police and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are working together in an officer-involved shooting incident that happened Tuesday evening. Marines...
WITN
WITN End Zone Playoffs Round Two - Part One
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STATE PLAYOFFS- ROUND TWO - WITN END ZONE. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
WITN
Teacher of the Week: Charlotte Rouse
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’S Teacher of the Week for November 9th is Charlotte Rouse. Rouse is a pre-kindergarten teacher at Northwest Elementary School. She graduated from Mount Olive University with a Bachelor of Science in early childhood education. Rouse says she loves making learning fun and incorporating...
WITN
Silver Alert canceled for Scotland Neck man
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - The Silver Alert for Hilliard Leggett has been canceled. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
WITN
Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance wins reelection
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance has won another bid to lead the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Dance, a Democrat, defeated Republican candidate Gary Weaver by a vote count of 29,900 to 24,072. In 2018, Dance made history as the first African American female sheriff...
