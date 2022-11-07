Read full article on original website
Will Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 include a Zombies mode?
Another year means another Call of Duty game, this time bringing a sequel to the 2019 title. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is an intense adventure that takes place across cities and mountainous open areas. With the game’s release, players have already jumped into the campaign and multiplayer to discover all that the new title has to offer.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 introduces a new battle pass system
The season 01 battle pass of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will not follow the traditional linear structure to unlock items. In the Call of Duty blog post detailing information about the new season, Activision revealed that instead of the 100 tiers of linear unlocking that were done with previous iterations, the team is taking a new approach. Previously, players leveled up through tiers of the battle pass, starting at tier one when the battle pass is purchased and grinding through to unlock tier 100, which would be the end of the pass.
Modern Warfare 2 players are falling in love with a new anti-camping tool
If you hate campers, you're going to love this.
How to change your name color in Modern Warfare 2
The latest edition of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has implemented many new things, including a new way to tune weapons, unlock camos, and change the player name color. Modern Warfare 2 allows players to customize the color of their player name for those who want to stand out while sitting on someone’s friend list. This color customizer doesn’t appear in-game or while waiting in the lobby but shows up for the player when editing their loadout and on the friend list. The only downside to adding these cool colors to a player profile is that players can only do it using the clan tag function.
Microsoft admits Xbox vs PlayStation war is over and it lost
The European Commission has opened up an in-depth investigation into Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The Commission is reportedly concerned that the acquisition could put Microsoft in a position where it could dominate beyond reason. The EU’s European Commission has announced in a press release that it has...
It's not at all clear what Call of Duty 2023 will be
Will Modern Warfare 2 get another year in the spotlight?
Xbox boss says "what could happen" to dormant Activision Blizzard franchises like StarCraft is "pretty exciting"
"StarCraft was a seminal moment in gaming, right?"
Determined dwarf spends five hours soloing WoW raid boss that shouldn't be soloable
Five hours and many auto-attacks later.
New PlayStation Plus free games for November confirmed, including Skyrim
Well, here we are again. It’s already time for November’s next instalment of free PlayStation Plus games. It feels like just days ago we were doing this in October. They do say how time flies when you're having fun. Last week, PlayStation released November’s three Essential tier free titles. Those are the LEGO Harry Potter Collection, Nioh 2, and Heavenly Bodies.
PS Plus Adding One of PlayStation's Most Popular RPG Franchises
PlayStation Plus is adding over 20 PS4, PS5, and PS3 games later this month, including one of PlayStation's most popular RPG franchises. Unfortunately, you need to either be a PS Plus Premium subscriber or a PS Plus Extra subscriber. If you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber, you will not be getting access to the RPG franchise in question. For those that don't know: PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium are the two more expensive tiers of PS Plus that launched earlier this year. And if you hopped on board these tiers when they released or since then, you can look forward to playing various Kingdom Hearts games on November 15.
The best weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II: Every gun ranked
Your performance in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has a lot to do with the weapon you come equipped with. Sure, a skilled player can excel with most weapons in the game, but having the best firearm for any given situation will lead you to more victories — regardless of your playstyle. At launch, Modern Warfare II has 41 primary weapons (excluding the Riot Shield) across seven categories, each with different stats, strengths, and weaknesses.
New PS5 Controller Revealed
PlayStation 5 owners will soon have another DualSense controller alternative now that Razer has revealed its newest controller: the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro. It's licensed by PlayStation and is intended to be used with either the PlayStation 5 or PC platforms, and it boasts quite a few features and the potential for customization which, at a glance, makes it look like it a worthy contender in the premium PlayStation controller space.
Pokemon Go players think Gold PokeStops could finally solve big problem
Pokemon Go players in rural areas don’t have the same experience as those in the inner cities, with limited PokeStop and Gym opportunities. However, this simple change using Gold PokeStops might be the answer. Gold PokeStops work in a very similar way to the originals, though they are different...
Modern Warfare 2 Hardcore release date announced, and it's coming soon
The Modern Warfare 2 Tier 1 Hardcore playlist will offer a challenging military-sim-like experience
Modern Warfare 2 patch notes for the 1.08 update
Everything that's changed with the Week One Modern Warfare 2 patch notes
‘Death Stranding’ has been played by 10 million people since launch
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. For a project that was , Death Stranding has done pretty well for itself. With the game celebrating its third anniversary today, Kojima Productions revealed that more than 10 million people have played the studio’s first game. The milestone takes into account all the platforms where Death Stranding is available, including . “It makes me happy to think that there are over 10 million “Sam one” players around the world, all loosely connected,” creator Hideo Kojima .
Warzone 2 Leak Hints at Return of Loadout Drops With New Twist
Thanks to a new leak it seems that Custom Loadout drops could be making a return in Warzone 2.0, with a major change. We're just over a week away from the launch of Warzone 2. In the run-up to its launch, alongside that of Modern Warfare 2 Season 01, plenty of leaks have surfaced surrounding the battle royale's upcoming features. One popular feature that seems set to return is that of Custom Loadout drops.
GTA 6 will have one of Red Dead Redemption 2's best features, says insider
Back in September, Rockstar Games suffered a network intrusion which led to early development footage of the next Grand Theft Auto game being accessed and shared online. This leak was huge - it seemingly confirmed the protagonists of the game as well as its location. It was apparent that the...
