FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holland Hospital is First in Michigan to Offer Innovative BEAR® Implant
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 10, 2022) – Holland Hospital and Shoreline Orthopaedics, in partnership, are the first in Michigan to offer the BEAR® Implant for treatment of one of the most common knee injuries in the United States, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears. The Bridge-Enhanced® ACL Restoration, or BEAR, Implant is the first medical advancement to allow the body to heal its own torn ACL. This new approach is a paradigm shift from the current standard of care – reconstruction that replaces the ACL with another tendon or graft – and is the first innovation in ACL tear treatment in more than 30 years.
UPDATE: Youth Found in Hopkins Area
HOPKINS, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 11, 2022) – A 14-year-old Burnips area boy was missing but is now found safe and sound, and the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department is thanking the public for helping to make that so. Curran Edward Putnam hadn’t been seen since walking near his home...
Zeeland Couple Critically Hurt in M-45 Crash
ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 8, 2022) – A Zeeland couple in their 70’s was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Allendale on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Cal Keuning, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) and 92nd Avenue around 3:15 PM. That was where the westbound vehicle, driven by a 71-year-old man with a 73-year-old woman as a passenger, slammed into a vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old Zeeland man, who had stopped for a stop sign but then drove in front of the older man’s vehicle.
New Pool Opens at Holland Aquatic Center
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 9, 2022) – Another step in the renovation of the Holland Aquatic Center was taken this week. On Monday, the Maple Avenue facility opened a 25-yard, five-lane multipurpose pool. Located next to the 50-meter competition pool, the new spot adds versatility, according to Center General Manager Amanda Duimstra. “It can be used by both MLA (Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics) teams (swim and dive) since it has starting blocks and a diving well with two one-meter diving boards,” she said in a statement. “It was designed for lanes to run both ways so it can be used for either lap swim or our swim school program. Since it has both deep and shallow water, it can be used for different types of wellness classes. During our busiest times, such as holiday breaks, it can be used for Family Splash, too.”
General Election 2022 Results – Local Results Update
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 9, 2022) – Here are the results involving local positions and ballot proposals from Tuesday’s General Election:. Ottawa County 66% of registered voters casing ballots; Allegan County 57% of registered voters casting ballots. ***. Ottawa Co. Board District 1 – Republican Gretchen Crosby 60%, Democrat...
