HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 9, 2022) – Another step in the renovation of the Holland Aquatic Center was taken this week. On Monday, the Maple Avenue facility opened a 25-yard, five-lane multipurpose pool. Located next to the 50-meter competition pool, the new spot adds versatility, according to Center General Manager Amanda Duimstra. “It can be used by both MLA (Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics) teams (swim and dive) since it has starting blocks and a diving well with two one-meter diving boards,” she said in a statement. “It was designed for lanes to run both ways so it can be used for either lap swim or our swim school program. Since it has both deep and shallow water, it can be used for different types of wellness classes. During our busiest times, such as holiday breaks, it can be used for Family Splash, too.”

HOLLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO