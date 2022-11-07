Read full article on original website
Plumb Joy
3d ago
Look what the liberals have caused, they have no room, zero, zilch, 0 to complain about the horrific increase in crime!
Undocumented immigrants and homeless Americans: Who gets more assistance in Denver?David HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
Denver may spend $4.26 million to house 56 homeless youthDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver company pays $33+ million for Thornton oil and gas rightsMatt WhittakerThornton, CO
Mystery Surrounds Strange Disappearance Of US Army VeteranThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDenver, CO
Denver metro police search for suspects in multiple robberies
Several Denver metro robberies occurred in the past few weeks and police are asking for help identifying suspects. The first robbery occurred Oct. 31 near West Florida Avenue and South Sheridan Boulevard. The same suspects were involved in a second robbery in the 4300 block of Wadsworth Boulevard in Wheat Ridge. The suspects are described as white males in their 20s and 30s. One of the suspects has distinct tattoos...
Police arrest second relative of man suspected in quadruple homicide
A second relative of a man wanted for shooting and killing four people in Aurora has been arrested for allegedly helping the suspect evade police. Carlos Casillas-Flores, 22, was arrested today in Denver by Aurora Police Fugitive Officers. He is the cousin of 21-year-old Joseph Castorena, the quadruple homicide suspect. Castorena remains at-large, the department said on Twitter.
Could be months before anyone charged in gruesome Westminster hit-and-run
Marcus Joe Tapia, 29, was hit and killed by a driver around midnight Oct. 21 near West 74th Avenue and Federal Boulevard in Westminster. The driver is accused of dragging his body before taking off.
Deadly shooting in Northglenn, police searching for suspect
Police said a man was found dead after reports of a shooting and they're searching for the suspect Wednesday afternoon.
Student in custody after displaying airsoft gun, running from police
Centaurus High School in the Boulder Valley School District was placed on "secure" Wednesday morning after a student allegedly displayed a weapon.
Man fatally stabbed in bank drive-through
A 55-year-old man was stabbed and killed in a Denver bank drive-through Tuesday, according to police and the medical examiner on the case, and a suspect is in custody. Denver Police responded to the stabbing in the UMB Bank drive-through at 1635 E. Colfax Ave. early Tuesday, according to the probable cause affidavit. The victim, Kenneth Stauffer, died on the scene, police said. They found him in the bank drive-through...
Racketeering crime ring convicted and sentenced
Four people have been convicted and sentenced for crimes related to racketeering and organized crime, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.
2 boys facing 100 counts in deadly Lakewood fire
Two boys are facing 100 counts each from a fire that killed a mother and daughter on Halloween.
2 officers dragged by suspects in stolen vehicle near in Denver
Two Denver police officers were dragged by suspects driving away in a stolen vehicle on Wednesday morning. According to the DPD tweet, officers were responding to the report of a stolen vehicle in the area of E 13th Ave and Elizabeth Street. Two officers tried to speak to the suspects, but the driver of the stolen car started to drive away, and both DPD first responders were dragged. DPD says both officers do not appear to have serious injuries. There was no immediate vehicle or suspect information at the time of the tweet.
2 Denver police officers dragged by car thieves
A third suspect fled after stealing another car. Vicente Arenas reports. A third suspect fled after stealing another car. Vicente Arenas reports. Temperatures will only make it to the upper 40s Thursday, while some parts of the state will see evening flurries. Kylie Bearse forecasts. Car catches fire near Dove...
Man found guilty almost one year after deadly shooting along Federal Boulevard
A man was found guilty almost one year after a deadly shooting along S. Federal Boulevard, the Denver District Attorney's Office announced.
Man convicted of shooting at victim during Broomfield car theft
A man was convicted of shooting at a victim after stealing his vehicle and then attempting to crash head-on with pursuing officers in Broomfield.
2 armed men wanted for robberies in multiple cities
A gun-wielding duo is wanted in both Denver and Wheat Ridge after robbing two separate stores.
Man armed with knife shot, killed by Greeley police
A suspect was shot and killed by Greeley police late Tuesday morning in the Meadow Village Mobile Home Park. Police said a 33-year-old man, armed with a knife, barricaded himself inside a residence on the 100 block of East 20th Street. After three hours, police said the suspect exited the trailer with the knife in his hand, and a Greeley officer filed several rounds, striking him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was hurt in the incident.
Greeley officer shoots, kills armed suspect
Police shot and killed an armed suspect during a barricade situation at a mobile home park Tuesday morning, the Greeley Police Department said.
Suspected gang member from Greeley due in court on drug charge
A Greeley man is arrested after police said he sold large amounts of cocaine to an undercover police officer. Ramiro Carrillo met the undercover officer in a gas station parking lot in LaSalle in August and sold him a half-ounce of cocaine for $600, according to the Greeley Tribune. He’s due in court next week to face a charge of unlawful drug distribution near a school. Police said Carrillo is a member of the southside gang “Big Happy.” Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
2 people shot with Orbeez gun on Main Street
Two people, a man and a woman, were walking down Main Street in the 1100 block when they were shot with what was later determined to be an Orbeez gun. According to the Longmont Police Department, an Orbeez gun is like a BB gun but shoots small gel balls instead of BBs.
Police search for local shoplifters
The Longmont Police Department is seeking information on two suspects wanted in association with multiple shoplifting cases in Longmont and along the Front Range. Two men are suspected of shoplifting more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from a Longmont retailer over the last few days, according to the Longmont Police Department.
Man dies in Denver stabbing
Police in Denver are investigating after a man was stabbed to death on East Colfax Avenue early Tuesday morning.
License plate reader leads police to stolen car and suspect
Car thefts have been plaguing Lafayette and the Denver metro and the numbers just keep rising, with victims saying car thefts are out of control.
