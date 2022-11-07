Man found dead on ground in Lansing Township, chief says

LANSING TWP. — People on their way to work Monday morning discovered a man who had died lying on the ground, Police Chief John Joseph said.

The man’s family has not been contacted, so his name has not been made public, Joseph said.

He was a 45-year-old white man, the chief said.

There are no obvious signs of a cause of death, including no indications of physical violence, Joseph said.

The man was found in the 3200 block of St. Joseph Street, near large trash containers by people who were headed into work Monday about 5:30 a.m.

Joseph said police are hoping to find video from neighboring businesses from overnight, which could help investigators determine how he died.

