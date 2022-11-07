ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

drgnews.com

Governors Aim For Historic Football Title Win

PIERRE – History has already been made by Pierre Governor Football, but the team has a chance for its biggest piece of history yet on Saturday. Pierre will play Tea Area for the SDHSAA 11AA Football Championship Saturday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, trying to become just the second school since the playoff area of South Dakota high school football began in 1981 to win six consecutive championships. West Central won six straight 11A titles from 2000-05.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Governors Aim For Return To State Volleyball; Rescheduled For Friday

PIERRE – Pierre Governor Volleyball will look for consecutive state tournament appearances for the first time since the last decade Friday when it hosts Brandon Valley in a AA SoDak 16 match at the Riggs High Gym. The match had been originally scheduled for Thursday, but was moved back...
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Flags Across the Bridge today for Veterans Day

The Pierre-Fort Pierre Exchange Club is displaying the US and South Dakota flags across the Missouri River Bridge between Fort Pierre and Pierre in observance of Veterans Day today (Nov. 11, 2022). However, the flags may not be posted due to inclement weather or high winds. Shel’s Gas Stop is...
FORT PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

SD Cattlemen’s 74th Annual Convention and Tradeshow to be held next month

The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association will host the 74th Annual Convention and Tradeshow December 12-13, 2022, at the Ramkota Hotel and Convention Center in Pierre, South Dakota. The SDCA’s Annual Convention and Trade Show provides a forum for members and non-members to network with fellow cattlemen, craft the policy...
PIERRE, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Winter storm moving in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
ABERDEEN, SD
drgnews.com

South Dakota general election results

Patrick Callahan has been re-elected Sheriff of Hughes County. Callahan, a Republican, received 4152 votes or 58%. Challenger John Weber, an. Independent, got 3040 votes or 42%. Vote count by precinct:. Absentee Precinct. Patrick Callahan– 60% or 1,046 votes. John Weber– 39% or 675 votes. Blunt Community Center.
HUGHES COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Noem reelected; no recreational pot; holiday shopping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather. Noem wins her second term in Pierre with 62% of the vote. Challengers Jamie Smith and Tracey Quint earned 35% and 3%, respectively.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
drgnews.com

Bad Moccasin Headed To SDIC Basketball Hall Of Fame

MADISON – Pierre alum Bruce Bad Moccasin is in the latest class of the South Dakota Intercollegiate Conference men’s basketball Hall of Fame. Bad Moccasin graduated from South Dakota Mines in 1972 after starting for the Hardrockers for four seasons and scoring 1,120 points. Before that, Bad Moccasin...
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Pierre Area Chamber announces board nominations; Submission deadline is tomorrow

The Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce’s nominating committee has chosen a slate of board member candidates for 2023. The proposed 2023 Executive Board will consist of Board Chair Jodie Hickman-Anderson (Strategic Association Services), Vice Chair Jessica Mefferd (Mefferd Agency, Farmers Union Insurance), Secretary, Scott Neu (Reinke Gray Wealth Management), Treasurer Jaymason Bramblee (Oahe Federal Credit Union) and Past Chair Aaron Fabel (Oahe Family YMCA).
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Governor’s Student Art Competition contest taking entries; Deadline is Friday

All South Dakota students in grade K-12 are invited to participate in the Governor’s Student Art Competition. The state Arts Council encourages teachers and parents to help students work on their submissions early, so they have plenty of time to prepare their artwork and artist statements. Selected student works from four age divisions will be exhibited in the state Capitol Building in Pierre from January through September 2023.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Callahan defeats Weber in race for Hughes County Sheriff

Patrick Callahan has been elected to his first full term as Sheriff of Hughes County. He received 4152 votes (58%) while challenger John Weber got 3040 votes (42%). Callahan says he’s grateful for the support. The Hughes County Jail has had contracts to house prisoners from other counties and...
HUGHES COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Latest models show snow in the forecast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been advertising a storm to move through the upper plains since last week. While some details need to be ironed out, it’s looking like winter will move in this week. We knew we couldn’t hold on to warm temperatures for too...
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

General election goes off without a hitch in Hughes County

The general election process went smoothly yesterday (Nov. 8, 2022) in Hughes County. Finance Officer Thomas Oliva says there were only a few minor issues. Oliva says Hughes County had 45% voter turnout. The South Dakota Secretary of State’s website shows 65% voter turnout for Hughes County. Oliva says the...
HUGHES COUNTY, SD

