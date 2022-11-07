Read full article on original website
Governors Aim For Historic Football Title Win
PIERRE – History has already been made by Pierre Governor Football, but the team has a chance for its biggest piece of history yet on Saturday. Pierre will play Tea Area for the SDHSAA 11AA Football Championship Saturday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, trying to become just the second school since the playoff area of South Dakota high school football began in 1981 to win six consecutive championships. West Central won six straight 11A titles from 2000-05.
Governors Aim For Return To State Volleyball; Rescheduled For Friday
PIERRE – Pierre Governor Volleyball will look for consecutive state tournament appearances for the first time since the last decade Friday when it hosts Brandon Valley in a AA SoDak 16 match at the Riggs High Gym. The match had been originally scheduled for Thursday, but was moved back...
Flags Across the Bridge today for Veterans Day
The Pierre-Fort Pierre Exchange Club is displaying the US and South Dakota flags across the Missouri River Bridge between Fort Pierre and Pierre in observance of Veterans Day today (Nov. 11, 2022). However, the flags may not be posted due to inclement weather or high winds. Shel’s Gas Stop is...
Pierre vs. Tea: The 11AA State Championship rematch
While all 7 state championships bring along their own interesting storylines, perhaps no match up is more intriguing than the showdown in 11AA between the Pierre Governors and the Tea Area Titans.
Stanley County students participate in All-State Chorus
Hayden Roggow, Racheal Runge, Tessa Rasmussen and Riley Runge represented Stanley County Schools at the 70th annual All-State Chorus event. The concert was held Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Sioux Falls.
Capital Area United Way expands Imagination Library eligibility to Hyde, Sully, Haakan, Lyman, Dewey and Potter counties
Capital Area United Way is adding six counties to its Imagination Library eligibility area. It’s already available to children under the age of 5 years in Hughes and Stanley counties and now those in Hyde, Sully, Haakan, Lyman, Dewey and Potter counties also have access to the books. CAUW...
SD Cattlemen’s 74th Annual Convention and Tradeshow to be held next month
The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association will host the 74th Annual Convention and Tradeshow December 12-13, 2022, at the Ramkota Hotel and Convention Center in Pierre, South Dakota. The SDCA’s Annual Convention and Trade Show provides a forum for members and non-members to network with fellow cattlemen, craft the policy...
Winter storm moving in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
Forecast shows temps in the 20s for the coming week; Average temp this time of year is 40s
High temperatures for the Pierre and Fort Pierre area are expected to be in the 20s for the next week or so (Nov. 10, 2022). Weatherology meteorologist Jennifer Wocjcicki says that’s colder than usual. . NOVEMBER 10, 2022:. An ice storm moved through South Dakota over night (Nov. 9-10,...
South Dakota general election results
Patrick Callahan has been re-elected Sheriff of Hughes County. Callahan, a Republican, received 4152 votes or 58%. Challenger John Weber, an. Independent, got 3040 votes or 42%. Vote count by precinct:. Absentee Precinct. Patrick Callahan– 60% or 1,046 votes. John Weber– 39% or 675 votes. Blunt Community Center.
Noem reelected; no recreational pot; holiday shopping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather. Noem wins her second term in Pierre with 62% of the vote. Challengers Jamie Smith and Tracey Quint earned 35% and 3%, respectively.
Bad Moccasin Headed To SDIC Basketball Hall Of Fame
MADISON – Pierre alum Bruce Bad Moccasin is in the latest class of the South Dakota Intercollegiate Conference men’s basketball Hall of Fame. Bad Moccasin graduated from South Dakota Mines in 1972 after starting for the Hardrockers for four seasons and scoring 1,120 points. Before that, Bad Moccasin...
Stanley County School Board meets tonight; Location changed from Cheyenne School to Parkview Auditorium due to weather
The Stanley County school board meets at 6pm CT today (Nov. 9, 2022). The meeting had been scheduled to take place at the district’s Cheyenne School, but because of weather will be held at Parkview Auditorium in Fort Pierre. Among items on the agenda are:. Approval of three school...
Pierre Area Chamber announces board nominations; Submission deadline is tomorrow
The Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce’s nominating committee has chosen a slate of board member candidates for 2023. The proposed 2023 Executive Board will consist of Board Chair Jodie Hickman-Anderson (Strategic Association Services), Vice Chair Jessica Mefferd (Mefferd Agency, Farmers Union Insurance), Secretary, Scott Neu (Reinke Gray Wealth Management), Treasurer Jaymason Bramblee (Oahe Federal Credit Union) and Past Chair Aaron Fabel (Oahe Family YMCA).
Governor’s Student Art Competition contest taking entries; Deadline is Friday
All South Dakota students in grade K-12 are invited to participate in the Governor’s Student Art Competition. The state Arts Council encourages teachers and parents to help students work on their submissions early, so they have plenty of time to prepare their artwork and artist statements. Selected student works from four age divisions will be exhibited in the state Capitol Building in Pierre from January through September 2023.
Hughes, Stanley county commissions to canvass general election ballots today
The Hughes and Stanley County Commissions are both meeting today (Nov. 10, 2022). The Hughes County Commission meeting begins at 8:30am in the Commission Room on the second floor of the Hughes County Courthouse in Pierre. Some of the items on their agenda are:. Canvass General Election. SD DOC/Hughes County...
Callahan defeats Weber in race for Hughes County Sheriff
Patrick Callahan has been elected to his first full term as Sheriff of Hughes County. He received 4152 votes (58%) while challenger John Weber got 3040 votes (42%). Callahan says he’s grateful for the support. The Hughes County Jail has had contracts to house prisoners from other counties and...
Latest models show snow in the forecast
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been advertising a storm to move through the upper plains since last week. While some details need to be ironed out, it’s looking like winter will move in this week. We knew we couldn’t hold on to warm temperatures for too...
Sixth Circuit Problem-Solving Court program helps participants break their cycle of addiction
The Sixth Circuit Problem-Solving Court program celebrated its newest graduates this morning (Nov. 9, 2022) during an event at the Stanley County Courthouse in Fort Pierre. Graduate Tate has been sober for 540 days. Graduate Todd says he came into the program after getting his 5th DUI. Graduate Justin says...
General election goes off without a hitch in Hughes County
The general election process went smoothly yesterday (Nov. 8, 2022) in Hughes County. Finance Officer Thomas Oliva says there were only a few minor issues. Oliva says Hughes County had 45% voter turnout. The South Dakota Secretary of State’s website shows 65% voter turnout for Hughes County. Oliva says the...
