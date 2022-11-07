Current language in city of Sanibel’s Land Development Code effectively limits the use of recreational vehicles and park trailers to Periwinkle Park. City Council approved Emergency Ordinance 22-011 to adopt a narrow provision to expand this use to all residential districts following a natural disaster. Sanibel residents who have been displaced from their homes may obtain a temporary use permit for on-site accommodations while structures damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Ian undergo necessary repairs, renovations and/or reconstruction. The ordinance allows only the property owner to live in the trailer on their own property for a period of 180 days. There is a provision for an extension of an additional 180 days. The trailer may only be used while the residential property is uninhabitable.

