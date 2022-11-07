Read full article on original website
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Some EVs that were flooded during Hurricane Ian explodedVictorNaples, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNaples, FL
Florida is Back to Business as UsualToni KorazaFlorida State
Sanibel to issue temporary-use permits for recreational vehicles
Current language in city of Sanibel’s Land Development Code effectively limits the use of recreational vehicles and park trailers to Periwinkle Park. City Council approved Emergency Ordinance 22-011 to adopt a narrow provision to expand this use to all residential districts following a natural disaster. Sanibel residents who have been displaced from their homes may obtain a temporary use permit for on-site accommodations while structures damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Ian undergo necessary repairs, renovations and/or reconstruction. The ordinance allows only the property owner to live in the trailer on their own property for a period of 180 days. There is a provision for an extension of an additional 180 days. The trailer may only be used while the residential property is uninhabitable.
Sanibel Island restaurant owner feels financial impacts from Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian crushed a good portion of the grand Sanibel Island business dreams of Jeramie and Debra Campana. Over the past few years, the husband-and-wife team opened four businesses on Sanibel: The Paper Fig Kitchen, 400 Rabbit, the Fig East and Tutti Pazzi, an Italian restaurant in what for many years prior used to be Matzaluna.
Two Lee County shelters to open as Nicole advances towards Florida
Southwest Florida is not expected to bear the brunt of the storm, but shelters are open for the benefit of those undergoing repairs or continued difficulty with housing.
LCEC outage affecting nearly 200 SW Cape customers cleared
The company's outage map showed an estimated 191 customers without power as of 4 a.m. Wednesday, with no estimated repair time.
Debris clustered on Bonita Springs streets while Nicole approaches
Many Southwest Florida residents are working on picking up trash and debris from our streets as subtropical storm Nicole is expected to make landfall in Florida. Hickory Boulevard on Bonita Beach was one of the hardest hit areas by Ian. And as people try to clean up the massive damage, they must figure out preparations for Nicole.
Cape Coral draining problems ahead of Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole will not be as intense as Ian, but the damage Ian did could make the effects of Nicole worse. Just like in Cape Coral, storm drains are filled up with debris, and ever since Ian, whenever it rains, the roads and streets of Cape Coral flood, making it a pain to get around the city.
Bonita Springs Fire Department giving out sand for Tropical Storm Nicole
The Bonita Springs Fire Department is giving out sand and sandbags for residents to take safety precautions ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole’s landfall. According to a Facebook post from BSFD, sand and sandbags are located at 27701 Bonita Grande Drive. The sandbags are limited to 25 per Bonita Springs address. You will need to show proof that you are a Lee County resident.
Fort Myers Beach’s mayor has a five-year plan to rebuild the city
Five years to bounce back. That is the recovery goal for Fort Myers Beach after the island was ravaged by Hurricane Ian. Homes were swept away, and businesses were destroyed, but Mayor Ray Murphy thinks they can rebuild in five years. “My mind is already focused on the, on the...
Lee County preparing for impacts from Nicole, opens new shelters
Caution and safety, that’s the message from Lee County as Southwest Florida braces for Tropical Storm Nicole. Lee County officials assured the community that the storm would be nothing like Hurricane Ian. Because of that, the county is not planning to activate most of the emergency protocols we saw just six weeks ago.
Pickleball industry receives $670K grant in Collier County
The Southwest Florida pickleball industry is receiving almost $700,000 from Collier County’s tourist development tax upon approval by the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday. Naples is often referenced as the pickleball capital of the country by lovers of the sport, as East Naples Community Park is home to...
‘It’s so frustrating’: Englewood mobile home residents want downed poles from Ian removed
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — As Florida braces for another storm, a mobile home park in Englewood is still trying to secure homes from damage, including electric poles on homes from Hurricane Ian.
Securing blue tarps on rooves ahead of Nicole
Many people in Southwest Florida have taps covering their rooves, and now there’s a major concern for them as sub-tropical storm Nicole pushes toward Florida. Those homes are very vulnerable right now, and more rain could mean more trouble. If you have a tarp on your roof, check it...
Corkscrew Road development settlement agreement awaits final ruling
In June, Lee County Commissioners approved the Kingston project, a 6,676-acre Cameratta Cos. development, including 10,000 dwelling units, 240 hotel units, 700,000 square feet of commercial use and 3,287 acres of restoration, conservation and flow way. . Two joint petitioners, Lee County and Corkscrew Grove, are seeking judicial approval of...
Fort Myers city councilman says the city isn’t doing enough storm prep
There is a call for action as Fort Myers faces the possibility of strong wind and rain due to Subtropical Storm Nicole. Is the city ready for what Nicole may bring? It depends on who you ask. At least one member of the city council says the city isn’t doing enough.
Northbound lanes closed on S Tamiami Trail, Lee County
LCSO says the northbound lanes of Tamiami Trail S are shut down after a traffic incident in the area
Charlotte County closures due to Nicole
List of offices and businesses that will be closed in Charlotte County tomorrow due to Hurricane Nicole
Southwest Florida school districts cancel Thursday classes due to Nicole
The school districts of Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry, DeSoto and Glades counties have canceled Thursday classes and scheduled student activities due to Tropical Storm Nicole’s approach. In Lee County, Canterbury School has also decided to close on Thursday. Extended Day and Enrichment Programs will continue as scheduled Wednesday afternoon....
Disaster Recovery Centers to close temporarily for severe weather
Disaster Recovery Centers in Florida will close temporarily this week as a precaution for predicted severe weather. According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, Disaster Recovery Centers in Fort Myers Beach, Pine Island, Orlando and North Port closed late Monday. All other centers and mobile units will close by Tuesday’s end.
Lighthouse Cafe begins Hurricane Ian recovery on Sanibel Island
The Lighthouse Café, like so many other businesses on Sanibel Island, will have to be completely rebuilt on the inside. There’s also the unique task of rebuilding a collection of hundreds of lighthouse photographs, lithographs and paintings. There were at least 428 items framed and displayed on the...
Sons mourn father killed as he crossed the street in Cape Coral
The Cape Coral Police Department is cracking down on safety after a father was killed crossing the street in south Cape Coral. It happened near Back Streets, a bar in the area. George Sipos’ sons say drivers should be more careful. Sipos was always the life of the party.
