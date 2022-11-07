Read full article on original website
Related
Video shows the Taliban whipping women protesting for their right to study
Video appears to show Taliban member whipping female students. Afghan women were whipped by the Taliban for protesting for their right to education after they were denied entry to a university in northeastern Afghanistan for not wearing the burqa. Videos shared on social media showed women students being assaulted by...
PICTURED: Marine and his wife accused of stealing Afghan orphan, three, by luring her to the US with her cousins when the Taliban took over then 'snatching her from refugee camp'
The US Marine accused of kidnapping an Afghan orphan from her relatives by luring them to the US last year is the Mennonite son of a pro-golfer who is married with two sons, DailyMail.com can reveal. Joshua Mast, 39, and his wife Stephanie, 38, have been sued by the child's...
Islamic State brides head to Australia: Four women and their 13 kids are evacuated from Syrian refugee camp for IS families - and will touch down in Sydney soon
Four ISIS brides and their 13 children are on their way back to Australia from a refugee camp for IS families in Syria. The 17 evacuees will stay in Iraq for a short time before touching down in Sydney - marking the first returns since Anthony Albanese's government reversed a ban on repatriating the family members of ISIS soldiers.
Biden’s new plan: No help for desperate Venezuelan refugees
Refugees are people who flee for their lives. Escape from danger and abuse is usually chaotic, sudden, desperate. The Biden administration’s rollout of its new policy for Venezuelan refugees seems oblivious to this refugee reality and risks doing more harm than good. At the center of the Venezuela plan...
Taliban official: Women banned from Afghanistan’s gyms
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban are banning women from using gyms in Afghanistan, an official in Kabul said Thursday, the religious group’s latest edict cracking down on women’s rights and freedoms since they took power more than a year ago. The Taliban overran the country last...
americanmilitarynews.com
Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
Russian Tank Column Obliterated in 'Suicidal Attack,' Video Shows
In October it was reported that Russia was losing an estimated 10 tanks a day in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Mexico warns Venezuelan migrant caravans will be turned away under new US policy
Mexico warned Venezuelan migrants on Saturday that those traveling in caravans will be ineligible for a new U.S. immigration program. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security unveiled a new program on Wednesday that would allow up to 24,000 Venezuelans to secure work authorization in the U.S. via sponsorship. However, this...
Russia paid Iran for its suicide drones by sending a plane full of $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, report says
Russia paid for Iranian drones with 140 million Euros cash and captured Western weapons, per Sky News. Both countries have denied trading for drones, but a wealth of evidence contradicts this. The Western weapons could be reverse-engineered by Iran, Sky's source said. Russia sent 140 million Euros ($140 million) in...
UK minister under fire for calling migrants an ‘invasion’
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s interior minister faced criticism Tuesday for describing migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats as an “invasion,” days after an immigration center was attacked with firebombs. Home Secretary Suella Braverman used the term while defending conditions at a processing center for...
Illegal migrants wave Venezuelan flag after crossing US southern border, attack Border Patrol agents
A large group of illegal migrants crossed into the U.S. and allegedly attacked Border Patrol agents with a flagpole and rocks, according to Customs and Border Protection.
US News and World Report
First Plane Repatriating Venezuelan Migrants in Mexico Departs for Caracas, Sources Say
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A first flight carrying Venezuelan migrants voluntarily returning to their homeland from Mexico departed on Tuesday, according to two Mexican officials. Mexico is dealing with a major increase in the number of Venezuelans fleeing the country's economic woes, due both to people arriving on its southern...
Wave of Cuban migrant detentions stokes fears that deportations to the island will resume
When Dachel Caballero headed to an appointment at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Miramar earlier this week, the 30-year-old Cuban man thought he’d go back home to his wife and newborn child.
The Jewish Press
Former Jordanian Ambassador: Iran Saturating my Country with Drugs, Creating a Militia
Last July, King Abdullah II of Jordan protested attacks on Jordan’s border with Syria by “militias linked to Iran,” and deadly clashes with drug smugglers. The king told the newspaper al-Rai that Jordan faces “regular attacks on its borders by militias linked to Iran.”. “Jordan, like...
Army Times
Military cargo truck collision caused fatal crash at Pennsylvania base
New details released in a preliminary accident report reveal how a young National Guard soldier died in an Oct. 22 accident at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania. According to the report from the Army Combat Readiness Center, which investigates most of the service’s fatal accidents, two M1120 flat rack trucks were traveling down a tank trail in a remote corner of the installation when the accident occurred.
Current Publishing
‘It’s not over’ Carmel veteran works to evacuate, resettle Afghan refugees through Task Force Argo
When the Taliban quickly rose to power in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of U.S. troops in August 2021, retired U.S. Marine Anna Lloyd jumped back into action. She wasn’t officially deployed, but Lloyd’s kitchen table in her Carmel home became an “operations center,” she said, as she was in near constant contact with other volunteers and military and government officials working to evacuate Afghans who had supported U.S. efforts in the 20-year war, making them and their families Taliban targets.
Hundreds more migrants released to El Paso streets; city says no more busing
About 600 migrants have been released to the streets of El Paso by border enforcement agents since Friday as federal holding facilities and nonprofit shelters are again bursting at the seams.
Army Times
Drop in veteran homelessness proves we can end homelessness
When Justin Fisher deployed to serve in the Iraq War in 2009, he was performing an extraordinary act of service for our country. For one thing, he was deploying to Basra — one of the most dangerous places in Iraq — during one of the most dangerous times of the war. For another, he came out of military retirement to do so. He didn’t have to re-enlist, but he did, because of his commitment to the United States of America.
Army Times
Veterans need support every day to find their post-military purpose
Every Veterans Day we honor the bravery and sacrifices our armed forces make for our country, but we often forget the support our service members need to transition into civilian life. This phenomenon has been well-documented by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and by academics like the Pew Research...
Army Times
US sending Ukraine $400 million in military aid
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional details from the Pentagon about the aid package, as well as a statement from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The U.S. will send $400 million more in military aid to Ukraine, U.S. officials announced Thursday, amid concerns that financial assistance for...
Comments / 0