Virginia State

Daily Mail

PICTURED: Marine and his wife accused of stealing Afghan orphan, three, by luring her to the US with her cousins when the Taliban took over then 'snatching her from refugee camp'

The US Marine accused of kidnapping an Afghan orphan from her relatives by luring them to the US last year is the Mennonite son of a pro-golfer who is married with two sons, DailyMail.com can reveal. Joshua Mast, 39, and his wife Stephanie, 38, have been sued by the child's...
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Mail

Islamic State brides head to Australia: Four women and their 13 kids are evacuated from Syrian refugee camp for IS families - and will touch down in Sydney soon

Four ISIS brides and their 13 children are on their way back to Australia from a refugee camp for IS families in Syria. The 17 evacuees will stay in Iraq for a short time before touching down in Sydney - marking the first returns since Anthony Albanese's government reversed a ban on repatriating the family members of ISIS soldiers.
The Hill

Biden’s new plan: No help for desperate Venezuelan refugees

Refugees are people who flee for their lives. Escape from danger and abuse is usually chaotic, sudden, desperate. The Biden administration’s rollout of its new policy for Venezuelan refugees seems oblivious to this refugee reality and risks doing more harm than good. At the center of the Venezuela plan...
The Associated Press

Taliban official: Women banned from Afghanistan’s gyms

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban are banning women from using gyms in Afghanistan, an official in Kabul said Thursday, the religious group’s latest edict cracking down on women’s rights and freedoms since they took power more than a year ago. The Taliban overran the country last...
americanmilitarynews.com

Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
The Associated Press

UK minister under fire for calling migrants an ‘invasion’

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s interior minister faced criticism Tuesday for describing migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats as an “invasion,” days after an immigration center was attacked with firebombs. Home Secretary Suella Braverman used the term while defending conditions at a processing center for...
Army Times

Military cargo truck collision caused fatal crash at Pennsylvania base

New details released in a preliminary accident report reveal how a young National Guard soldier died in an Oct. 22 accident at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania. According to the report from the Army Combat Readiness Center, which investigates most of the service’s fatal accidents, two M1120 flat rack trucks were traveling down a tank trail in a remote corner of the installation when the accident occurred.
GAP, PA
Current Publishing

‘It’s not over’ Carmel veteran works to evacuate, resettle Afghan refugees through Task Force Argo

When the Taliban quickly rose to power in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of U.S. troops in August 2021, retired U.S. Marine Anna Lloyd jumped back into action. She wasn’t officially deployed, but Lloyd’s kitchen table in her Carmel home became an “operations center,” she said, as she was in near constant contact with other volunteers and military and government officials working to evacuate Afghans who had supported U.S. efforts in the 20-year war, making them and their families Taliban targets.
CARMEL, IN
Army Times

Drop in veteran homelessness proves we can end homelessness

When Justin Fisher deployed to serve in the Iraq War in 2009, he was performing an extraordinary act of service for our country. For one thing, he was deploying to Basra — one of the most dangerous places in Iraq — during one of the most dangerous times of the war. For another, he came out of military retirement to do so. He didn’t have to re-enlist, but he did, because of his commitment to the United States of America.
MINNESOTA STATE
Army Times

Veterans need support every day to find their post-military purpose

Every Veterans Day we honor the bravery and sacrifices our armed forces make for our country, but we often forget the support our service members need to transition into civilian life. This phenomenon has been well-documented by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and by academics like the Pew Research...
Army Times

US sending Ukraine $400 million in military aid

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional details from the Pentagon about the aid package, as well as a statement from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The U.S. will send $400 million more in military aid to Ukraine, U.S. officials announced Thursday, amid concerns that financial assistance for...
GEORGIA STATE

