FA Cup second-round draw: Giant-killers Alvechurch away at Forest Green

 4 days ago
Alvechurch's Danny Waldron celebrates with fans after their shock first-round victory over Cheltenham.

Non-league Alvechurch have been rewarded for their FA Cup giantkilling exploits with a trip to Forest Green in the second round. The Worcestershire-based side, who play in the seventh-tier Southern League Premier Central Division and are the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, stunned League One’s Cheltenham on Saturday.

They will now play another team from the third tier in Forest Green, who saw off non-league South Shields, following Monday’s draw.

In another intriguing tie, Wrexham, one of the National League pacesetters, host National League South Farnborough. The Welsh side, who have been rejuvenated following their high-profile takeover by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney last year, eased past Oldham on Sunday while Farnborough overcame Sutton.

Ebbsfleet, also of the National League South, host League One opposition in Fleetwood while National League North high-flyers King’s Lynn take on League Two Stevenage.

National League South Chippenham, who claimed a shock win over League One Lincoln, face another side from the same division in Burton.

Quick Guide

Full FA Cup second-round draw

Show

Curzon Ashton will face Grimsby if they can see off Cambridge and Solihull will play Harrogate if they get past Hartlepool. Barnet or Chelmsford, meanwhile, will head to Accrington and Woking will host Exeter if they can knock out Oxford.

There is an all-League One clash between Portsmouth and MK Dons and two League Two sides in Walsall and Carlisle will face each other.

Premier League and Championship sides join the competition in early January when the Cup reaches the third-round stage.

