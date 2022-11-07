Read full article on original website
Police nab man for passing fake $20 bill: Hinckley Township Police Blotter
cleveland19.com
Wrongfully convicted men sue state of Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men wrongfully convicted of attempted murder are suing Ohio for wrongful imprisonment. Kenny Phillips and Michael Sutton spent 15 years in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. “Its ruined our life,” said Sutton. “I had a full ride to college and just this...
cleveland19.com
Ohio troopers seize 220 pounds of cocaine worth $9 million during traffic stop
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man from Mexico is now in jail in Ohio on felony drug possession charges following a recent traffic stop. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers stopped a U-Haul truck with Arizona registration on Nov. 2 for following a vehicle too closely on I-70 in Madison County.
Police investigating after bomb threat at Akron school
Law enforcement searched Bath Elementary School on Tuesday after a bomb threat was called in.
cleveland19.com
Police evacuate Summit County school due to bomb threat
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An elementary school was evacuated Tuesday morning after officials received a bomb threat over voicemail. According to Bath Township officials, Bath Elementary School officials received the message at 5:25 p.m. on Monday. Bath Township police said “out of an abundance of caution, students, faculty and...
sciotopost.com
Issue 1 in Ohio Has Passed, Giving More Freedom to Judges Against Criminals
Ohio – Ohio has voted in favor of letting Judges possibly be harder on some criminals allowing them to set high bail amounts keeping people in jail longer. “Require Ohio courts, when setting the amount of bail, to consider public safety, including the seriousness of the offense, as well as a person’s criminal record, the likelihood a person will return to court, and any other factor the Ohio General Assembly may prescribe. Remove the requirement that the procedures for establishing the amount and conditions of bail be determined by the Supreme Court of Ohio.”
cleveland19.com
High fire risk in Ohio / Wildfire breaks out at wooded area in Mentor
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mentor Fire Department dispatched crews to a wildfire that originated early Wednesday morning in Lake County. The fire activity was first reported at the Painesville and Mentor border at around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Heisley Road and Pinecone Drive. Firefighters remained on scene...
newsonthegreen.com
Man accused of assault with vehicle
A Brookfield man who was out on bond after pleading guilty Oct. 19 to two counts of vehicular homicide in the traffic deaths of two men in Wayne County, was arrested Oct. 31 on charges related to the alleged assault of his girlfriend in Vienna. Zachary T. Carpenter, 29, of...
cleveland19.com
Single mom of 3 loses everything in Mentor-on-the-Lake house fire
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The community of Mentor-on-the-Lake is collecting donations to help a single mom of three children who lost everything in a house fire last weekend. Firefighters responded to the home on Walnut Street, but officials said nothing could be salvaged. Gift cards or money can be...
cleveland19.com
$1 million ticket sold in Northeast Ohio during record-breaking Powerball draw
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Somebody who bought a Powerball ticket in Northeast Ohio is $1 million richer. A ticket matching five regular numbers was sold at a GetGo gas station in Lakewood for the Nov. 7 drawing, which was actually delayed nearly 10 hours due to a processing issue, according to Powerball officials.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
Was it you who bought a winning ticket in Lakewood?
newsnet5
Call it a comeback: Investors pump big money into Northeast Ohio shopping malls, filling store vacancies
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — Are shopping malls on their last leg and nearing extinction?. It’s a question consumer experts have been asking for years. However, recent data shows indoor and outdoor malls are actually showing positive gains and nearing a comeback here in Northeast Ohio. With higher vaccination...
Ohio’s top 10 counties for 2022 deer archery season so far
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources released totals on Ohio’s deer archery season so far.
Multiple crashes in NEO cause traffic delays during afternoon drive on Wed.
Multiple crashes in Northeast Ohio, including crashes on I-90 and the Ohio Turnpike, are causing traffic delays during the afternoon commute on Wednesday evening.
cleveland19.com
Heavy rain in parts of northern Ohio on Friday (19 First Alert Weather Day)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure (remnants of Hurricane Nicole) is tracking across Georgia this morning. It will be over the West Virginia-Virginia border this evening. A large rain shield with this system. Rain will be likely all day across our area. The latest data trending down a bit for rain accumulation. Some will see over one inch. The best chance for this is south and east of Cleveland. Not a very strong wind though with this system for us. Some light rain will linger into this evening then it will wind down from west to east. The story this weekend is the sharply colder air building in. A disturbance tomorrow brings a winter mix of rain, sleet, and snow during the afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow only in the 40 to 45 degree range.
Food Stamps Schedule: Ohio Direction Card SNAP Payments for October 2022
As in most states, Ohio residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits receive their payments according to the same schedule every month, including October. In...
Issue 1 and Issue 2: Ohio constitutional amendments changing cash bail, prohibiting noncitizens from voting in local elections poised to pass
COLUMBUS, Ohio –Ohio voters on Tuesday appeared to overwhelmingly support a pair of statewide ballot issues. Issue 1 would require courts to consider public safety when determining the amount of cash bail, and Issue 2 would prohibit local governments from allowing noncitizens from voting in elections.
spectrumnews1.com
Here's what's closing across Ohio for Veterans Day
OHIO — Across the nation, the public will honor U.S. military service members on Veterans Day on Friday. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Day came to be on Nov. 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Originally, the holiday was called Armistice Day. That's because World War I officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919.
cleveland19.com
Wet leaves pose risks that many may not think about...
Akron, Ohio (WOIO) - High winds and rains are expected in Northeast Ohio on Friday. But, that’s not the problem wet leaves are, and walking and driving on them are the hazards. Wet leaves act a lot like ice, they are slippery and cause crashes and falling accidents. A...
Election Results from Northeast Ohio
Click here for results from your county and statewide
