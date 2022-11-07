ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath Township, OH

cleveland19.com

Wrongfully convicted men sue state of Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men wrongfully convicted of attempted murder are suing Ohio for wrongful imprisonment. Kenny Phillips and Michael Sutton spent 15 years in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. “Its ruined our life,” said Sutton. “I had a full ride to college and just this...
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Police evacuate Summit County school due to bomb threat

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An elementary school was evacuated Tuesday morning after officials received a bomb threat over voicemail. According to Bath Township officials, Bath Elementary School officials received the message at 5:25 p.m. on Monday. Bath Township police said “out of an abundance of caution, students, faculty and...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Issue 1 in Ohio Has Passed, Giving More Freedom to Judges Against Criminals

Ohio – Ohio has voted in favor of letting Judges possibly be harder on some criminals allowing them to set high bail amounts keeping people in jail longer. “Require Ohio courts, when setting the amount of bail, to consider public safety, including the seriousness of the offense, as well as a person’s criminal record, the likelihood a person will return to court, and any other factor the Ohio General Assembly may prescribe. Remove the requirement that the procedures for establishing the amount and conditions of bail be determined by the Supreme Court of Ohio.”
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

High fire risk in Ohio / Wildfire breaks out at wooded area in Mentor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mentor Fire Department dispatched crews to a wildfire that originated early Wednesday morning in Lake County. The fire activity was first reported at the Painesville and Mentor border at around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Heisley Road and Pinecone Drive. Firefighters remained on scene...
MENTOR, OH
newsonthegreen.com

Man accused of assault with vehicle

A Brookfield man who was out on bond after pleading guilty Oct. 19 to two counts of vehicular homicide in the traffic deaths of two men in Wayne County, was arrested Oct. 31 on charges related to the alleged assault of his girlfriend in Vienna. Zachary T. Carpenter, 29, of...
VIENNA CENTER, OH
cleveland19.com

Heavy rain in parts of northern Ohio on Friday (19 First Alert Weather Day)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure (remnants of Hurricane Nicole) is tracking across Georgia this morning. It will be over the West Virginia-Virginia border this evening. A large rain shield with this system. Rain will be likely all day across our area. The latest data trending down a bit for rain accumulation. Some will see over one inch. The best chance for this is south and east of Cleveland. Not a very strong wind though with this system for us. Some light rain will linger into this evening then it will wind down from west to east. The story this weekend is the sharply colder air building in. A disturbance tomorrow brings a winter mix of rain, sleet, and snow during the afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow only in the 40 to 45 degree range.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Here's what's closing across Ohio for Veterans Day

OHIO — Across the nation, the public will honor U.S. military service members on Veterans Day on Friday. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Day came to be on Nov. 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Originally, the holiday was called Armistice Day. That's because World War I officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Wet leaves pose risks that many may not think about...

Akron, Ohio (WOIO) - High winds and rains are expected in Northeast Ohio on Friday. But, that’s not the problem wet leaves are, and walking and driving on them are the hazards. Wet leaves act a lot like ice, they are slippery and cause crashes and falling accidents. A...

