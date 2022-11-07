CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure (remnants of Hurricane Nicole) is tracking across Georgia this morning. It will be over the West Virginia-Virginia border this evening. A large rain shield with this system. Rain will be likely all day across our area. The latest data trending down a bit for rain accumulation. Some will see over one inch. The best chance for this is south and east of Cleveland. Not a very strong wind though with this system for us. Some light rain will linger into this evening then it will wind down from west to east. The story this weekend is the sharply colder air building in. A disturbance tomorrow brings a winter mix of rain, sleet, and snow during the afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow only in the 40 to 45 degree range.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO