According to area business owners, the homeless who are attempting to work and get off the streets are falling victim to homeless predators. Salt Lake City, UT —Bob Danielson and his brother Tom own and operate a munitions manufacturing facility just West of the Gail Miller Homeless Resource Center. Danielson has sympathized and aided some of the homeless individuals who have become tenants at the facility, but Danielson is appalled by how the homeless individuals, especially those who are seeking to improve their situation are being preyed upon and ending up worse off than when they first arrived at the center.

17 HOURS AGO