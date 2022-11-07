ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah receives grant to study the indium deposit in West Desert

SALT LAKE CITY — Right now, there’s only one place in the United States considered to be an established, confident resource for indium. That’s a mineral that when combined with tin and oxide turns into the clear protective coating on smartphones and display screens. Manufacturers also use...
S. F. Mori

Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, Utah

A popular Chinese restaurant located in Bountiful, Utah, is the Mandarin Restaurant. It may be very busy and hard to get in because people really like this restaurant. The Mandarin Restaurant is located at 348 East 900 North in Bountiful. They are open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 5:00 pm until 8:30 pm. They are open on Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm. They are closed on Sundays.
Veteran Utah Crime Reporter Marcos Ortiz Dies Unexpectedly At 68

Longtime Utah journalist Marcos Ortiz died in his home on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 68 years old, according to ABC4. The local news outlet says the cause of his death is as of yet unknown. Ortiz worked as a journalist in Utah for more than 30 years. With a penchant...
Utah's 4 Republicans easily keep their House seats

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Republican incumbents solidified their control of the state's four congressional districts Tuesday, each leading their Democratic opponents by at least 28 points, early results show. 1st Congressional District. Rep. Blake Moore will see a second term after the Associated Press called the race Tuesday...
Orem mayor feeling positive despite failure of Proposition 2

SALT LAKE CITY — Most of the voters in Orem that had a choice to approve Proposition 2 on Election Day, voted against it. It would have split the city of Orem from the Alpine School District and created the Orem School District instead. By Wednesday evening, Utah County’s...
The 'BQ' versions of COVID-19 account for nearly 30% of Utah's cases

SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly 30% of Utah's COVID-19 cases are likely being caused by what the state's chief scientist called a "nasty" pair of fast-spreading and treatment-resistant descendants of an omicron subvariant that's dominated in the United Staes since mid-year. Known as BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, the latest versions...
Utahns missing millions in unclaimed property

Utahns are reportedly missing millions of dollars in unclaimed property, according to the Utah Office of State Treasurer. As a result, the Utah Unclaimed Property Division is hosting its third annual webathon to raise awareness of the unclaimed property, while helping local Utah charities.
Small Earth Quake Rattles Utah – Arizona Border

Residents of southern Utah may have felt the ground shaking a little early yesterday. The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake was detected about a mile east of Colorado City, Arizona during the early morning hours. The area is just south of the Utah-Arizona border. Reports indicate that Utahns in Kanab and Hurricane felt the tremor, which had a magnitude of three-point-eight.
Sen. Mike Lee wins one of the most competitive Senate races Utah has seen in decades

SALT LAKE CITY — In the end, the experiment to run an independent instead of a Democrat in a challenge to incumbent Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee failed. Evan McMullin succeeded in building a coalition of Republicans, Democrats and independents, but it wasn't enough to overcome Lee's conservative GOP base in one of the most intriguing U.S. Senate races in the country.
Location released for second temple in Michigan

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a location for the second temple to be built in Michigan. Church officials said the temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in October 2022. The temple is planned to be constructed...
Utah’s fastest growing political party

It’s technically the fastest-growing political party in Utah, but you may not recognize the name. It’s called the Independent American Party. In 2014, just under 5,000 active voters were registered to this party in Utah. That number is now 64,008, making it the third-largest party in the state of Utah.
Homeless Victimized By Criminals at Gail Miller Shelter

According to area business owners, the homeless who are attempting to work and get off the streets are falling victim to homeless predators. Salt Lake City, UT —Bob Danielson and his brother Tom own and operate a munitions manufacturing facility just West of the Gail Miller Homeless Resource Center. Danielson has sympathized and aided some of the homeless individuals who have become tenants at the facility, but Danielson is appalled by how the homeless individuals, especially those who are seeking to improve their situation are being preyed upon and ending up worse off than when they first arrived at the center.

