clarksvillenow.com
Police name suspect in hit-and-run that injured 2 pedestrians walking dog on Lafayette Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Police have identified the driver they say hit two pedestrians on Lafayette Road then fled the scene Tuesday. Warrants have been taken out for 34-year-old Imec Almestica-Tisdale, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. At about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, two people were walking a...
WKRN
Police identify driver of car involved in suspected hit-and-run crash in Clarksville
The Clarksville Police Department has identified the driver of a white Chrysler 300 that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday that injured two pedestrians. Police identify driver of car involved in suspected …. The Clarksville Police Department has identified the driver of a white Chrysler 300 that was...
Argument leads to woman getting shot in leg, Metro Police say
A search effort is underway for a woman accused of shooting another woman in the Madison area on Thursday.
WSMV
Video shows moment driver struck two pedestrians in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The car involved in a hit and run crash along Lafayette Road has been found, according to Clarksville Police. WSMV4 obtained video showing the driver of a white Chrysler 300 hitting the two pedestrians and speeding off. Neighbors who rushed to the scene and called for...
Three men taken into custody by Nashville detectives following armed carjacking
Three young men were arrested Wednesday night after they reportedly bailed from a car that had been stolen from a Millwood Drive apartment complex during an armed carjacking on Friday.
Man hit on side of I-40 East in Dickson County, left in critical condition
A man was hit while trying to change a flat tire in Dickson County Tuesday evening because a motorist reportedly failed to move over on Interstate 40.
Traffic stop leads to pursuit, crash, arrest in Simpson County
A Franklin man is facing a number of charges -- including wanton endangerment -- after a weekend traffic stop turned into a chase in Simpson County.
Multiple Injuries Reported In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Millersville (Millersville, TN)
Official reports indicate that multiple vehicles were involved in a crash early Wednesday morning in Millersville. The multi-vehicle crash forced police to close the southbound side of I-65 in Sumner County for multiple hours.
Cop, driver injured in downtown Hopkinsville crash
A Wednesday morning wreck reportedly sent two people -- including a police officer -- to the hospital in Hopkinsville.
mainstreetclarksville.com
I-24 West site of multiple wrecks last week, with one fatality reported
Interstate 24, north of Nashville, experienced multiple wrecks in the first week of November in and near Montgomery County, with one resulting in a fatality. In Robertson County, at Exit 19, on Thursday, Nov. 3, shortly before 3 p.m., Clarksville resident Khandra Smalley, 59, was killed when the Honda Passport she was driving left the westbound lane of the interstate and struck a tree, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: 2 pedestrians struck by hit-and-run car on Lafayette Road while walking dog
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Two people were hit by a car that fled the scene on Lafayette Road Tuesday afternoon. At about 12:30 p.m., a white Chrysler 300 hit the pedestrians between Orleans and Darlene Drive. The driver did not stop and fled the scene, according to Clarksville Polices spokesman Scott Beaubien.
Suspect in Millersville manhunt taken into custody in Robertson County
The suspect who fled a traffic stop in Millersville Sunday night has been taken into custody.
whopam.com
Apartment building, car struck by gunfire
An apartment building and car were struck by gunfire Tuesday night on Park Avenue in Hopkinsville. Unknown suspects fired rounds from a handgun into windows at the Evergreen Apartments and into a Chevy Malibu car parked on the lot just after 9:30 p.m., according to the Hopkinsville Police Department report, which says at least 21 shell casings were recovered in the area.
Clarksville police charge man with 2020 Chinese restaurant murder
A 29-year-old man extradited from Illinois is now booked into the Montgomery County Jail, charged in a 2020 murder.
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Hazel Street Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Hazel Street in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was turning into an apartment complex and made a wide turn crossing into the opposite lane of traffic and was hit by a truck behind the SUV. The driver of the...
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man gets life sentence for fatal DUI crash in Todd County
A jury trial ended Thursday in Todd Circuit County Circuit Court with a Hopkinsville man getting a life sentence in connection with a fatal crash on Blue and Gray Park Road. The jury found 45-year old Billy Jo Faughn of Hopkinsville guilty of murder and DUI and Commonwealth’s Attorney Neil Kerr says the jury agreed to a life sentence. He will be eligible for parole in 20 years.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Police bring situation to ‘peaceful resolution,’ lift perimeter on Patricia Drive
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A residence on Patricia Drive has been surrounded by Clarksville Police as they respond to a person having a mental health crisis. Crisis negotiators with CPD are trying to negotiate with the person, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free...
Woman charged with stabbing another woman in West Nashville
Metro police made an arrest in a West Nashville after a woman grabbed a large kitchen knife and began stabbing the victim.
KFVS12
Kevil man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County
Some streets are set to reopen in Mayfield Monday following the demolition of the Graves County Courthouse and American Legion building. Crash downs power lines, causes U.S. 51 closure near Bardwell, Ky. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. |. According to KYTC, U.S. 51 is closed on the...
Convicted felon spotted driving carjacked vehicle in Nashville
A convicted felon was taken back into custody Tuesday evening after he was seen driving a carjacked vehicle through Nashville.
