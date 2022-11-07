ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Video shows moment driver struck two pedestrians in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The car involved in a hit and run crash along Lafayette Road has been found, according to Clarksville Police. WSMV4 obtained video showing the driver of a white Chrysler 300 hitting the two pedestrians and speeding off. Neighbors who rushed to the scene and called for...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

I-24 West site of multiple wrecks last week, with one fatality reported

Interstate 24, north of Nashville, experienced multiple wrecks in the first week of November in and near Montgomery County, with one resulting in a fatality. In Robertson County, at Exit 19, on Thursday, Nov. 3, shortly before 3 p.m., Clarksville resident Khandra Smalley, 59, was killed when the Honda Passport she was driving left the westbound lane of the interstate and struck a tree, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
whopam.com

Apartment building, car struck by gunfire

An apartment building and car were struck by gunfire Tuesday night on Park Avenue in Hopkinsville. Unknown suspects fired rounds from a handgun into windows at the Evergreen Apartments and into a Chevy Malibu car parked on the lot just after 9:30 p.m., according to the Hopkinsville Police Department report, which says at least 21 shell casings were recovered in the area.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Man Injured In Hazel Street Crash

A man was injured in a wreck on Hazel Street in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was turning into an apartment complex and made a wide turn crossing into the opposite lane of traffic and was hit by a truck behind the SUV. The driver of the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Hopkinsville man gets life sentence for fatal DUI crash in Todd County

A jury trial ended Thursday in Todd Circuit County Circuit Court with a Hopkinsville man getting a life sentence in connection with a fatal crash on Blue and Gray Park Road. The jury found 45-year old Billy Jo Faughn of Hopkinsville guilty of murder and DUI and Commonwealth’s Attorney Neil Kerr says the jury agreed to a life sentence. He will be eligible for parole in 20 years.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
KFVS12

Kevil man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County

Some streets are set to reopen in Mayfield Monday following the demolition of the Graves County Courthouse and American Legion building. Crash downs power lines, causes U.S. 51 closure near Bardwell, Ky. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. |. According to KYTC, U.S. 51 is closed on the...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy