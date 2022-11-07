Read full article on original website
Defensive line recruit Stanley Raass flips his commitment from BYU to Utah
The former Skyridge High standout played his final high school season in Hawaii.
kslsports.com
Utah Football Moves Up In Latest CFP Top 25 Ranking
SALT LAKE CITY – After a 45-20 win over Arizona at Rice-Eccles Stadium, the Utah football team moved up one spot in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25. Utah football came in at No. 14 in the country in the first top 25 ranking. This is one step...
kslsports.com
Could BYU Football See Exodus Of Players This Offseason?
PROVO, Utah – BYU’s move to the Big 12 is going to be a whole new world, especially when it comes to football. The Cougars’ 2022 season hasn’t entirely gone to plan with a 5-4 record after a much-needed win over Boise State. Going into the...
ksl.com
Darthard scores 14, Utah Valley beats W. Colorado 91-64
OREM, Utah — Le'Tre Darthard's 14 points helped Utah Valley defeat Western Colorado 91-64 on Wednesday night. Darthard was 5-of-6 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) for the Wolverines (1-1). Trey Woodbury scored 13 points, finishing 5 of 9 from the floor. Aziz Bandaogo recorded 12 points and shot 6 of 6 from the field.
kslsports.com
Utah Football Offers Top In-State Quarterback, Legacy Kid Isaac Wilson
SALT LAKE CITY- Even though we aren’t through the 2023 signing class yet, Utah football has turned their eyes a bit to 2024. Isaac Wilson, a four-star quarterback out of Corner Canyon and the son of former Ute Mike Wilson received an offer to play for Utah in the future. Whether he takes them up on that offer remains to be seen.
KIMA TV
Second university cancels game with BYU over alleged racist comments
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — University of the Pacific in California has forfeited their volleyball match against Utah's Brigham Young University after a fan was accused of making racist comments against Duke during a match in August. It's the second school refusing to play against the private university. South...
ksl.com
Double or nothing? No. 15 BYU draws rematch with Utah Valley in NCAA 1st round
PROVO — The rematch is set between BYU women's soccer and crosstown rival Utah Valley. The 15th-ranked Cougars will host the Wolverines in the first round of the NCAA women's soccer tournament on Friday at South Field (6 p.m. MST). It's the rematch of a near-annual regular-season contest, the most recent of which went 4-2 to Utah Valley on the same field on Sept. 10.
ksl.com
Taylor Funk, Utah State surge to 75-58 win over Utah Valley to open the season
LOGAN — A 6-foot-9 forward is not supposed to rebound the ball, dribble up the floor, pull up from the logo, and hit a 3-pointer. Utah State's Taylor Funk is not your average 6-foot-9 forward, though. Funk, the highly sought-after St. Joseph's transfer, did just that in his first...
KSLTV
Utah marching band heads to Grand Nationals in Indianapolis
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Bands across the country have been competing for months in competitions leading to state championships and Bands Of America regional competitions. American Fork High School once again reigned first place Saturday at Bands of America St. George Regional, one of 27 regional competitions in the States. The regional included 31 bands from Utah, New Mexico, Nevada, Colorado, and California.
Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, Utah
A popular Chinese restaurant located in Bountiful, Utah, is the Mandarin Restaurant. It may be very busy and hard to get in because people really like this restaurant. The Mandarin Restaurant is located at 348 East 900 North in Bountiful. They are open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 5:00 pm until 8:30 pm. They are open on Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm. They are closed on Sundays.
Opinion: This business school is the first in Utah to be named solely after a woman
Gail Miller, a philanthropist and businesswoman generously gifted $10M to Salt Lake Community College. Read about the college’s plans here.
saltlakemagazine.com
Veteran Utah Crime Reporter Marcos Ortiz Dies Unexpectedly At 68
Longtime Utah journalist Marcos Ortiz died in his home on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 68 years old, according to ABC4. The local news outlet says the cause of his death is as of yet unknown. Ortiz worked as a journalist in Utah for more than 30 years. With a penchant...
Pickleball in Park City: new standalone facility expected as long-term solution to the town’s favorite new sport
PARK CITY, Utah — In 2013, pickleball revenue was a goose egg for the Park City Municipal Corporation (PCMC); in 2014, it jumped to $1,476. Fast-forward to 2022, where the […]
Salt Lake City ranks No. 11 for the country’s worst drivers, new report says
Salt Lake City made the cut for the country’s worst drivers.
ksl.com
New Utah storm may produce over 2 feet of mountain snow; power companies brace for outages
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's largest power provider is bracing for possible weather-related outages, as an atmospheric river is set to churn even more rain, snow and wind into the state to start the workweek. Rocky Mountain Power officials said Sunday that they are monitoring the latest storm system...
Breeze Airways announces new routes out of Provo
Breeze Airways has announced a new service to two more destinations from Provo: nonstop to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, CA and one-stop/no plane change to Orlando, FL.
kjzz.com
Location released for second temple in Michigan
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a location for the second temple to be built in Michigan. Church officials said the temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in October 2022. The temple is planned to be constructed...
ksl.com
Salt Lake City's $85M parks and trails bond soars in early election results
SALT LAKE CITY — It appears residents of Utah's capital city are overwhelmingly behind an $85 million general obligation bond to fund more parks and trails projects. The proposal holds a 69% to 31% lead among nearly 37,000 counted ballots, as of Wednesday afternoon. It's unclear how many more votes are outstanding.
Big snowfall forecasted, increasing resorts’ already above-average snowpack
Attention Summit County: A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 11 a.m. Thursday PARK CITY, Utah — The monster winter storm on its way to Utah is forecasted to […]
