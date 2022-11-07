ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys volleyball: Clarkstown North, Scarsdale capture Section 1 titles

By Eugene Rapay, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 4 days ago
After an exciting week of playoff action, Section 1 has crowned its boys volleyball champions. Scarsdale finished on top in Division I (large-school), while Clarkstown North swept its way to the Division II (small-school) title. Here's how they did it:

Clarkstown North finishes perfect run through Section 1 with title

The Rams became the first team in Section 1 boys volleyball history to go undefeated and win a section title without dropping a single set.

They defeated Yorktown in the finals, 25-21, 25-12, 25-9, improving to 17-0 overall and 51-0 in sets.

"Every time I think about it, it becomes even more crazy," Clarkstown North senior Matt Siegel said. "Like 51-0, not losing one set? That's amazing. All of our hard work we put in really paid off and we're so proud of everyone on this team and all the support we have."

After playing a Division I-heavy schedule for the regular season, the Rams were dropped down to Division II for the playoffs after being incorrectly categorized by Section 1 at the beginning of the year. As a result, they've gotten to now play all but two teams in the 14-team section, which they feel further validates their accomplishment.

The Huskers didn't make it easy at first, and the Rams initially trailed 18-15 in the first set, before coming back. From there, they never relented for the remainder of the match.

"Regardless of level or gender, or anything like that, you don't hear of teams not losing a single game — it's unheard of and very special," Clarkstown North coach Dan Gartshore said. "And I think it speaks more to their mental toughness and their physical ability."

Drew Ciganek had 11 kills and four aces. Chris Salerno had 10 kills and five blocks. Ben Fried chipped in 10 assists and three aces, while Ryan Olori had 17 assists, one ace, one kill and a block to top off the title-winning effort.

Now, the Rams aim to keep their historic streak going at the state level. They will travel to play Section 3 Division II champion Jamesville-DeWitt at Cicero-North Syracuse on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Between their depth, balance and talent from the starting rotation to those that come off the bench, the Rams believe their versatility and chemistry will help them be able to keep the run going.

"Even through sectionals, we didn't drop a set," Clarkstown North senior Chris Salerno said. "Now, we're just going to take that on to the next chapter at regionals and see what we can do from there."

Scarsdale returns to the top of Section 1 Division I

Last season, a couple of injuries derailed Scarsdale in the Raiders' Section 1 title defense. This time around, though, there was no stopping them.

Scarsdale has now won two of the last three Section 1 Division I titles, getting its revenge and sweeping Suffern, 25-17, 29-27, 25-14.

"It means the world to us," Scarsdale senior captain Jonny Gates said. "Seeing our hard work pay off, especially considering this was the team that knocked us out in the first round last year, there's been so much anticipation leading up to that moment."

The Raiders got their long-awaited revenge. After trailing early in the second set, they came back and battled with Suffern down the stretch. Scarsdale managed to hang on and take a 2-0 lead, and it rode the momentum throughout the remainder of the match.

"All of the energy both teams exerted, they just left everything on the court," Gates said of that set. "I can't even describe how important that was, both teams knew it, too."

Joseph Sharpe racked up a team-high 21 kills, with 12 digs and four aces. Oscar Langford chipped in eight kills, 11 digs and two aces. Thomas DiLorenzo posted eight kills, with three blocks and an ace. Charlie Hirschhorn had 11 digs and two aces, while Ian Silberstein had eight digs and three aces. Jonny Gates had 20 assists and two aces, while Daniel Love had 15 assists and one ace.

"Five out of the last seven years, we've either been eliminated or we eliminated them, and three out of those teams were in the finals — it's crazy," Scarsdale coach Jim Williams said. "Not sure what it is about Suffern, we always face each other in these games and it's always exciting. Their new coach (John Yannaco) is doing a fabulous job and he's got a good core there, so Suffern will be back in the mix."

The Raiders are now 18-0 in match play and will travel to play regional host and Section 3 Division I champion Fayetteville-Manilus on Wednesday night, at 7 p.m.

They got a sampling of what other teams upstate are like at the Burnt Hills Tournament earlier in the season, where they were competitive, but unable to win. Scarsdale has grown a lot since then.

"Good, solid teams that have been playing this game for longer than we have, and we held our own," Williams said. "We didn't win any of them, but it was 25-21, 25-23 kinds of stuff, so we know we can play with those teams. We're looking for a chance to come back and show them we've gotten better."

