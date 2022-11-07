ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Ann Arbor News

Shopping local this holiday season? This gift guide highlights Michigan-made treats

The 2022 Michigan Local Gift Guide, an online holiday market for local food and gift ideas, launched last week with the aim of connecting shoppers to Michigan-made gifts. The annual guide focuses on Michigan small food businesses and their holiday offerings. Giftable products in the guide this year include wine, chocolate, maple syrup, jam, hot sauce and coffee as well as kitchen items like cutting boards, ceramics and candles.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Weather Going from the 70s to 20s – Here’s Where

Is it really November in Michigan? It hasn’t felt like it lately, and I’ve personally loved the warm weather. That said, unfortunately for warm weather lovers, that unseasonable weather is ending very soon. This weekend, the warm weather will be out of much of Michigan. A strong cold...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Metro Detroit restaurants open and serving on Thanksgiving Day 2022

Rather than turning your kitchen upside down or organizing a family-sized potluck-style dinner for Thanksgiving this year, make nothing but a reservation. Many Metro Detroit restaurants are open and serving guests this holiday, and even more are offering carryout packages with everything taken care of, from appetizers to desserts. Below...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Resource guide for caregivers in Michigan

The Detroit News is committed to producing solutions journalism stories covering and aiding caregivers in connecting to resources. Here are some in Michigan to connect with based on your situation:. Michigan State University Kinship Resource Center. Website: www.kinship.msu.edu. Phone: 800-535-1218; 517-355-9600. Email: kinship@msu.edu. Service area: Statewide. Description: The Kinship Care...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Five-day "quiet period" begins Thursday ahead of firearm deer season in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - Firearm deer season is almost upon us, but before you can participate hunters must adhere to the five-day "quiet period" from Nov. 10-14.Michigan's Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it is unlawful to transport or possess a rifle or shotgun with buckshot, slug load, ball load or cut shell in an area frequented by deer. Unloaded firearms securely encased or carried in the trunk of a vehicle may be transported to or from a hunting camp, according to the DNR."From sighting in rifles to sprucing up the old deer blind, preseason activities can be a hectic time for...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan restaurants offering free food on Veterans Day 2022

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Many businesses are thanking servicemembers on Veterans Day by offering them free food Nov. 11. From free sides to meals, coffee, and more, here's what you can get if you're a veteran or are currently serving. Veterans Day free food:. 7-Eleven – Free Quarter-Pound Big Bite...
MICHIGAN STATE
whtc.com

Holland Hospital is First in Michigan to Offer Innovative BEAR® Implant

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 10, 2022) – Holland Hospital and Shoreline Orthopaedics, in partnership, are the first in Michigan to offer the BEAR® Implant for treatment of one of the most common knee injuries in the United States, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears. The Bridge-Enhanced® ACL Restoration, or BEAR, Implant is the first medical advancement to allow the body to heal its own torn ACL. This new approach is a paradigm shift from the current standard of care – reconstruction that replaces the ACL with another tendon or graft – and is the first innovation in ACL tear treatment in more than 30 years.
HOLLAND, MI
98.7 WFGR

Police in One Michigan City are Getting a $10,000 Raise

The men and women in blue in one Michigan city have negotiated a new contract to boost officers' salaries by $10,000. In a time where you hear things like defunding the police, cutting jobs, inflation, and budget cuts, it is concerning when some careers that communities need are affected by this.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Are There Active or Potentially Active Volcanoes in Michigan?

There are volcanoes all over the world, some dormant and some that are very active as we speak. What about Michigan? Are there any active or dormant volcanoes in the Lower or Upper Peninsula?. There are roughly 1,350 potentially active volcanoes worldwide, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. What about...
MICHIGAN STATE
Up North Voice

‘Santa Train’ coming back to Northeast Michigan

NORTHEAST MICHIGAN – Lake State Railway (LSRC) is proud to announce the arrival of the “Santa Train.”. The train, which will bring Santa and Mrs. Claus to Standish, West Branch, Roscommon and Grayling on Dec. 3, will also act as a pickup spot for “Toys for Tots.”
STANDISH, MI

