This is a contest where the veteran players who have been around the block a few times will need to make their impact felt. LSU has gotten into a nice rhythm of playing its exciting, young players while keeping the older players with experience involved as well. This is a team that coach Brian Kelly said Wednesday, needs to now shift its thinking with more of a target on their back during these final three games of the regular season.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO