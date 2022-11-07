Read full article on original website
MLive.com
New protocols at Michigan Stadium aimed at improving tunnel safety
ANN ARBOR -- After recent incidents in the Michigan Stadium tunnel resulted in a police investigation, Michigan has implemented new policies for increased security. The Ann Arbor Police’s investigation, which is ongoing, stems from what took place immediately after the Michigan football team’s victory over Michigan State on the night of Oct. 29. Several Michigan State players were caught on video attacking a pair of Michigan players. Eight of those Spartans have since been suspended, and players on both sides have retained lawyers.
Keon Coleman’s confidence is leading to expected success
Not only does Coleman lace up for Mel Tucker, but once the football season comes to a close, he will hit the court with Tom Izzo.
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan football catches huge break for matchup vs. Nebraska
What break did Michigan football catch for matchup vs. Nebraska?When will Michigan and Nebraska play?. This coming Saturday, the Michigan football team will look to move to a perfect 10-0 on the season when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Big House. As it stands, the Wolverines are a huge 31-point favorite against Nebraska, and it would be pretty surprising if the Cornhuskers were able to keep it close. This is especially true after the news that broke on Thursday in regard to the Nebraska football team.
Detroit News
Wolverines QB Cade McNamara ready to return 'better than ever' after leg surgery
Ann Arbor — Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara said he will come back “better than ever” after undergoing surgery on his right leg. McNamara, in an Instagram post Thursday night accompanied by a photo of him in a wheelchair with his bandaged right leg outstretched in a brace, thanked people for their support and explained why he underwent surgery Wednesday.
theonlycolors.com
Gonzaga vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team is set to take on the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs as part of the Armed Forces Classic on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72). The game is the second time the Spartans will play on the flight deck of an active Nimitz-class aircraft carrier. MSU played North Carolina on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) in front of then President Barack Obama, falling to the No. 1 ranked Tar Heels 67-55.
Nebraska Coach Has Honest Reaction To Facing Michigan
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph has a huge challenge ahead as the Cornhuskers face off against the undefeated Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. Fresh off a disappointing blown lead to Minnesota this past weekend, Joseph's struggling squad will now look to bounce back against the No. 3-ranked team in the nation.
albionpleiad.com
Opinion: Why Michigan State Football Players Should Be Criminally Charged
Never in my life have I seen something so stupidly displayed by a group of grown men from a school with such high values like Michigan State University and its football program. Before events unfolded afterward, the University of Michigan Wolverines dominated the Michigan State University Spartans in their annual...
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara hints at undergoing surgery in post on social media
Cade McNamara posted an Instagram Story of himself undergoing surgery. McNamara posted the picture of himself in a hospital bed and captioned the story, “Here we go!” He confirmed that he was going through surgery. It is unclear how long McNamara will be out as a result of the surgery.
Detroit News
'Natural scorer' Jett Howard off to a flying start for Michigan basketball
Ann Arbor — Before the season, assistant coach Phil Martelli made a prediction about Jett Howard. “I can see him be a fan favorite,” Martelli said on the “Defend the Block” podcast in September, “because when that ball drops and the ease of which it comes out of his hand, I think people are going to gravitate to Jett.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Historic day in Lansing: Democrats make 2 groundbreaking picks for leadership
LANSING, Mich. – Following the Democrats big win during the midterm election, where they gained majorities in both chambers, there are two groundbreaking picks regarding leadership. Grand Rapids State Senator Winnie Brinks becomes the first-ever female majority leader, and in the state house, Detroit State Rep Joe Tate is...
WILX-TV
Michigan’s biggest bucks coming to Jackson area country market
JEROME, Mich. (WILX) - Jerome Country Market will be hosting Michigan’s Largest Annual Buck Pole with over $30,000 in cash and prizes will be given away. Prizes include guns, bows, clothing, blinds, a chainsaw, a smoker, and $1,000 in cash divided between the 3 biggest bucks. The Michigan Department...
Voters send all Democrats to seats on MSU, U-M, Wayne State boards
Voters stayed with the status quo Tuesday when it came to the governing boards at the three Michigan universities where board members are elected by popular vote. All incumbents listed on the ballot at Wayne State University, Michigan State University and the University of Michigan were reelected. More:Find all 2022 Michigan election results...
michiganradio.org
Thanedar victory in Michigan's 13th ends nearly 70 years of Black representation from Detroit in DC
Democrat Shri Thanedar won Michigan’s 13th Congressional District. The Democrat spoke in Detroit’s Greektown about his legislative priorities after the Associated Press called the race in his favor. “People should be able to take care of their healthcare needs," he said. "I’m going to fight for passing a...
bridgemi.com
Mid-Michigan smacks down wind energy. Will it harm the state’s green plan?
Voters in Montcalm County sent a clear message Tuesday they don’t want renewable energy projects. The rejection comes as Michigan scrambles to expand wind and solar power to meet climate change goals. Approval of those projects are currently made at the local level, but that might change. Renewable energy...
Democrats smashed the ‘red wave’ in Michigan, winning all statewide offices and the state Legislature
For the first time in nearly 40 years, Democrats will control both the state Legislature and governor’s office
Detroit News
High school football picks: Adams must get off to good start, slow down Clarkston's Clark
Rochester Adams will try to slow down Clarkston’s explosive offense when the teams play in a Division 1 regional championship game Friday night at Clarkston. Adams — 10-1 and ranked No. 5 in The News Super 20 — advanced to the state championship game last year, a loss to Belleville, and its lone loss this season came in a Week 3 setback (45-35) to No. 12 Clarkston (9-2).
Voters defeat Michigan wind energy project, toss supportive officials
TRUFANT, MI — Rural voters delivered a crushing blow to plans for a 375 megawatt wind farm in mid-Michigan, where several local renewable energy ordinances were defeated across three townships and multiple officials were thrown from office for supporting the project. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, midterm voters resoundingly rejected...
See who was elected to 3 Michigan university boards
Six Democrats won elections to sit on the boards of Michigan’s three largest public universities. For the University of Michigan Board of Regents, Kathy White won with 25% of the vote followed by Michael Behm with 24%. They narrowly beat two Republican candidates, according to unofficial election results reported by the Michigan Secretary of State Wednesday afternoon.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Leadership changes coming in Lansing after Democrats flip Michigan House, Senate
DETROIT – While everyone was consumed with watching the results of the top-of-the-ticket races Tuesday night, the real change was happening farther down the ballot as Michigan Democrats seized power in both legislative chambers. To put that into perspective, the last time the Democrats had control of the Michigan...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to pass through metro Detroit for first time in 3 years
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning to southeast Michigan after the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to its cross-continent tour for three years. "We are very pleased to be resuming our CP Holiday Train program raising money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network," said...
