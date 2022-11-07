ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuarts Draft, VA

Stuarts Draft cheer among the most dominant sports programs in Augusta County history

By Patrick Hite, Staunton News Leader
The News Leader
The News Leader
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pfe0r_0j24ZaCx00

Stuarts Draft's competitive cheer program put itself into elite company not only in the Shenandoah Valley but in the state on Saturday. The Cougars won its second consecutive state championship in Richmond over the weekend.

Let's start at the state level. With the victory, Stuarts Draft now has five state championships in its cheer program's history, winning those over the span of the past six years. According to records kept by the Virginia High School League, that ties Stuarts Draft for second with William Byrd and Grassfield for all-time titles. Only Class 5 Briar Woods has more with six, and four of those were won from 2009-2012.

Locally, there are few programs who can claim the level of dominance Stuarts Draft cheer has experienced in this last six-year stretch.

The obvious one that comes to mind is Riverheads football. It's hard to argue against the Gladiators as the most successful program in the history of area sports programs with nine state championships, including the last six in a row, and a 52-game winning streak that ended earlier this season but is tied for the all-time record in Virginia. At the end of last year and the start of this season, Riverheads had the longest active winning streak in America .

But there are other sports programs, both public and private, that have had sustained success over a period of a few years.

Staunton High's basketball program won 85 games in a row and back-to-back state championships from 2004-06. The winning streak is a state record, besting second place by 19 games. Staunton (known then as Lee High) is actually on the list twice with a 52-game winning streak from 1984-86 tied for seventh.

Buffalo Gap girls track won four-straight state championships from 2004-07. Stuarts Draft volleyball played in six-straight state championships in the mid-1990s, winning three of them. Grace Christian volleyball won seven straight VISAA state titles in the 2000s. Starting in 1976, Waynesboro girls tennis won six state titles in a nine-year span and four in a row.

Stuarts Draft cheer joins that short list of programs that have simply dominated their sport.

"It’s extremely difficult," Draft coach Tammy Carter said of maintaining the high level of success year in and year out. "The amount of pressure both physically and mentally is immense."

She said there are so many other teams trying to achieve that same level, and holding them off isn't always easy. Carter and her Cougars were that program several years ago, fighting to reach the top. That was challenging.

Now, that they're at the top, saying there is difficult. This year Fort Defiance beat Draft in the district meet, but the Cougars rebounded and won the regionals and states.

"To stay on top and try to be a step ahead of the programs we compete against all while trying to meet the expectation that you will be great again," Carter said. "That is a very different pressure."

That pressure will continue next year as Draft tries for its sixth title in program history and another three-peat.

More: Sparkles and Sweets; Clark in the Parks — The buzz

More: Playoff pairings: Riverheads, Draft, Wilson, Gap and Staunton all in football postseason

Patrick Hite is The News Leader's education reporter. Story ideas and tips always welcome. Contact Patrick (he/him/his) at phite@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @Patrick_Hite . Subscribe to us at newsleader.com .

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Stuarts Draft cheer among the most dominant sports programs in Augusta County history

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHSV

High School Football Playoffs - Region Quarterfinals

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Scores and highlights from high school football region quarterfinals played on Thursday, November 10. Buffalo Gap faces Central Lunenburg in Region 1B Semifinal. Riverheads had a first-round bye and faces Sussex Central in Region 1B Semifinal. Region 2B. Strasburg 42, East Rockingham 0. Stuarts Draft 35,...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Tracy Leicher

Valley Health Closes Luray Gym

LURAY, Va. – The only full-service fitness center in Luray has closed its doors for good. The Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center has been temporarily closed since October 13 due to fire damage from the adjacent Dollar Tree store. However, in a November 7 letter, Valley Health's Corporate Director of Fitness Services, Jeffrey Jeran, advised members that the closure is now permanent.
LURAY, VA
WSET

Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Campbell County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
LYNCHBURG, VA
macaronikid.com

Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in the Lynchburg Area in 2022

Thanksgiving will be here in just a couple of weeks and local families are finalizing their Thanksgiving plans. Whether you're planning a big family gathering, your core family, or a friendsgiving gathering, plenty of food will be on everyone's mind. Not interested in preparing a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal? Not a...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Virginian Review

Virginia State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Alleghany County

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (VR) – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Monday (Nov 7) at 9:45 a.m. on Interstate 64, at the 21-mile marker in Alleghany County. A 1999 Chevrolet Prizm (wrong-way driver) was traveling west, in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64, at the 21-mile marker, when the Chevrolet struck a 2007 Hyundai Sonata, head-on. Ruth Fridley Brewster, 75, of Clifton Forge, Va., drove the Chevrolet. Ms. Brewster was not wearing her seatbelt and was injured. She was transported by ambulance to Lewis Gale, Alleghany Hospital, where she later died. Kerlin B. Doss, 29, of Stafford, Va., drove the Hyundai. Mr. Doss was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured. The crash remains under investigation. The post Virginia State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Alleghany County appeared first on The Virginian Review.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Person airlifted after motorcycle crash in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to a motorcycle crash, where a patient had to be life-flighted to the hospital. Firefighters say the crash took place near Turkey Foot Road on Wednesday Nov. 9, where they found the motorcycle in the woods....
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Virginia Lottery Update

(WFXR) — People from all over the commonwealth are testing their luck with the Virginia Lottery and some are winning. In fact the Virginia Lottery reports a winning ticket for $50,000 was sold in our area at a gas station in Amherst. According to the Virginia Lottery 284,636 tickets have been bought and people are […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, Nov. 6, Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to a single-vehicle crash on Tinkling Spring Rd. about a quarter-mile north of Route 649. According to police, a 1991 Ford Taurus was traveling south on Route 608 when it entered a curve, ran off the right side of the road, struck a sign, traveled down an embankment, overturned and caught fire.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Buchanan has a Mayor

BUCHANAN, Va. (WFXR) – The Department of Elections and Voter Registration in Botetourt County says there won’t be results in the race for Buchanan’s new mayor until Wednesday. The race came down to a write-in vote with two likely candidates, resident Tristan Harris and councilman James Manspile....
BUCHANAN, VA
schillingshow.com

Guest editorial: Brackney murdered public safety in Charlottesville; here’s how it can be resurrected

There is no Charlottesville Police Department anymore. Its death warrant was signed several years ago with the suspicious, improper hiring of Rashall Brackney. You will recall that she was never in the initial hiring pool of significantly more qualified candidates. She was brought into the pool much later, after several more-qualified candidates had been eliminated by the Inquisition. Unlike the others, she was never forced to endure months of interrogations by local soviets, or spend hours being torn-down for their decades of professional experience instead of being asked substantial questions about their ideas to prop up a department under attack from all sides. After all that, the despicable then-mayor Nikuyah Walker hand-selected Brackney, someone who would become her closest ally in her long-standing campaign of hate. The goal: to destroy one of the last vestiges of proper government in the city that we now know she completely despises.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfirnews.com

Fatality in Botetourt County accident

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Friday (Nov 4) at 9:58 p.m. on Route 676, one half of a mile north of Route 670 in Botetourt County. A 2011 Toyota Tacoma was traveling on Route 676, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, struck an embankment and overturned. River Scott Lawson, 25, of Troutville, Va. drove the Toyota. Mr. Lawson was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Traffic changes as new interchange at Pantops opens

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Construction has been ongoing for months on the diverging diamond interchange at Richmond Road and Interstate 64. It briefly shifts traffic to the opposite side of the road and gets rid of left turns crossing lanes of oncoming traffic. "It will make the commute...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The News Leader

The News Leader

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage of www.newsleader.com, covering the communities of the central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

 http://newsleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy