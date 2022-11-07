ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Crain's New York Business Names Kaplan Educational Foundation Executive Director Nolvia Delgado to its Prestigious “40 Under 40” List

 4 days ago
Nov 7, 2022

Crain’s New York Business has named Kaplan Educational Foundation (KEF) Executive Director Nolvia Delgado to its prestigious “40 Under 40” list (Pages 30-31) in recognition of her work to eliminate barriers and create educational opportunities for underserved communities.

Crain’s New York Business has named Kaplan Educational Foundation (KEF) Executive Director Nolvia Delgado to its prestigious “40 Under 40” list. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Kaplan Educational Foundation (KEF) seeks to eliminate barriers to higher education for overlooked and underserved community college students and develop them as leaders for the global workforce and their communities. Eighty-nine percent of students complete its Kaplan Leadership Program and graduate with a bachelor’s degree from a top U.S. college and university; alumni are working in finance, law, education, and government, or are in graduate school. KEF is a cornerstone of a national movement to expand access in higher education, with a special focus on community college students who perform at or above academic levels of traditional students.

Delgado, a graduate of Borough of Manhattan Community College and Smith College, is the first KEF alumna to lead the organization. Before she joined KEF, she led community development programs in Brooklyn, NY, philanthropic programs at Kaplan International in London, and oversaw U.S. educational pipeline programs at global law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP.

Earlier this year, Delgado was named to City & State’s Above & Beyond: Innovators list, which recognizes the transformative work that leaders in government, business and the nonprofit sector have done to improve the lives of New Yorkers.

An annual fixture of New York business since 1988, the Crain’ s list recognizes 40 people who have achieved tremendous success before turning 40 years old.

“I am honored to be recognized by Crain’s New York Business on their ‘40 Under 40’ list, among so many other accomplished young professionals,” says Delgado. “The Kaplan Educational Foundation changed my life. It broadened my perspective, taught me to dream big, and equipped me with leadership skills. Now I want to give other community college students the preparation and inspiration they need to succeed in their industries and communities.”

Since its inception in 2006, KEF’s Kaplan Leadership Program has helped more than 100 Scholars gain admission to the country’s most competitive schools, including Yale, Stanford, Brown, Princeton, Amherst, Cornell, Mount Holyoke, Smith, and many others. The program focuses on a holistic approach—providing extensive tutoring, academic advisement services, leadership and career training, stipends for living expenses and other resources and support to help the Scholars expand their personal goals, and eventually attain leadership roles in their professions and communities.

ABOUT THE KAPLAN EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION

The Kaplan Educational Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity, was initially established and supported by a generous endowment funded by Kaplan, Inc. executives with the idea of helping a small group of students in a big way. The Foundation provides high-potential, low-income students with academic and financial support and leadership training to raise their expectations for success and open doors to opportunities that will change their lives and communities. For more information, please visit www.kaplanedfoundation.org.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

