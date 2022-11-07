ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Here is how to get an airport to Peoria

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02vUg8_0j24YjG700

Mayoral candidate Jason Beck has said that if he is elected he wants to bring a city-owned airport to Peoria contending it will create thousands of jobs and billions in ongoing economic impact for the city.

In past reports with Peoria Independent, Beck has said that he has “done the homework” on bringing an airport to the city.

“The financial model and plan are sound, and have already been discussed and vetted by multiple experts, including top economists, conservative watchdog groups, business leaders and federal and state government leaders,” he stated.

However, he has not shared specifics with voters and he did not respond to questions specifically for this report.

Some experts say an airport in Peoria could happen, but it would be no small feat.

Dave Fitz, CEO of Coffman Associates, a specialized airport planning firm, has worked in the airport business for 30 years. He said there are so many variables that go into bringing an airport to fruition — feasibility/site selection, funding, land purchase, airport design, airport engineering, environmental documentation, permitting, construction, etc. — that it is hard to speak to a specific issue, especially when not much is known about a possible airport in Peoria.

He said an airport is a big commitment and a lot of things have to fall in-line to make everything come together.

“I’m not saying it can’t be done, and a lot goes into it,” he said. “But if you have the right people and the right connections and the money, anything is possible.”

It Starts With The City

New airports are several years in the making, with municipal, state and federal requirements. The Federal Aviation Administration in in charge of certification, but it starts at the local level.

FAA spokeswoman Eva Lee Ngai said it is a local government decision to pursue establishing and operating an airport within their community. The city would have to go through a lot of planning before working with the FAA.

“Zoning, permitting and other land-use matters related to an airport proposal would fall under the jurisdiction of local, county and state governments,” she said. “Once a plan has been developed, local officials would work with the FAA and the state to conduct site inspections and an airspace study to determine the safety of the proposed location.”

There are various steps to a seeing an airport from vacant land to runways, but the following provides a rough outline.

The first likely step would be an airport feasibility study commissioned by the city, which would cost in the thousands and would help the city determine whether to continue to move forward in the goal of an airport.

A study would determine possible airport locations, determine current and projected aviation activity that a new airport could reasonably expect, identify possible market niches for a new airport, establish the general airport requirements, and perform a preliminary cost/benefit analysis on a potential airport.

Experts say federal and state funding is available, but some upfront taxpayer investment would be needed.

In 2008, the town of Maricopa conducted an airport feasibility study and found the estimated total initial investment necessary for new airport would be $44.6 million.

Zoning

A completed feasibility study will provide clarity on demand for the airport and site selection for development, among other things. But if a proposed airport moves forward, then city zoning would come into play.

Peoria Planning Director Chris Jacques said should an airport proposal come forward through the city, there are a few elements in relation to zoning and permitting that would be impacted.

He said an airport is a unique, large and complex land use that would require a special-use permit because it does not conform to traditional use groupings. It also would require specific safeguards or design constraints to be in place prior to its development.

Other uses that require special-use permits are correctional facilities, sand and gravel mining operations, marinas, heliports, outdoor sporting or concert facilities, university campuses, cemeteries and others.

Additionally, an airport could require a general plan amendment, depending on the location.

“Like any major proposal with a large footprint and impact, the city would have to review a number of factors including traffic generation, noise, land use compatibility, infrastructure, public safety, parking and other land use and site variables,” Jacques said.

Approved Plans

As part of the city’s planning, an airport master plan and environmental assessment would be completed, both of which would inform the FAA in possible certification.

The master plan includes the development of the official airport layout plan which is used by the FAA when considering grant funding requests. The environmental documentation details environmental concerns for the airport site and outlines any necessary mitigation needs.

If an environmental assessment finds significant environmental impacts are expected, further study may be required, possibly taking multiple years.

To obtain a certificate from the FAA, an airport also must agree to certain operational and safety standards and provide for such things as firefighting and rescue equipment.

During the process, Peoria would work with surrounding landowners and jurisdictions on a number of issues ranging from noise to planning.

Fitz said another thing to think about is competing airspace.

The West Valley has a fair share of airports including Glendale, Phoenix Goodyear, Buckeye Municipal Airport and Luke Air Force Base, as well as nearby Phoenix Deer Valley Airport.

Fitz said the FAA is considerably concerned about air space, which can be “really tricky” in the Phoenix area.

“Air space clearance is an obstacle,” he said. “There are a lot of very complex questions ... The economic benefits are strong, but it can be hard to get started. The philosophy of build it and they come, that is a tough one. But I never say never.”

Philip Haldiman can be reached at phaldiman@iniusa.org

