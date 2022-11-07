ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Disappearance of Wilmington teen prompts search of New Hanover landfill, authorities say

By Jamey Cross, Wilmington StarNews
 4 days ago
The disappearance of a Wilmington teenager prompted a days-long, active search of the New Hanover County Landfill by local law enforcement who now say foul play is suspected in the case.

Miyonna Jones, 16, was reported missing on Nov. 2 and last seen around 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 1, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

According to the New Hanover County District Attorney's Office, an investigation into the teenager's disappearance led law enforcement to search the New Hanover County Landfill late last week.

"...Based on everything that we know, we believe horrible things have happened to this child," Assistant District Attorney Connie Jordan said.

Police identified 25-year-old Jahreese Jones as a person of interest in the case. According to the New Hanover County District Attorney's Office, he is Miyonna's half-brother.

In custody on unrelated charges, Jahreese Jones appeared in New Hanover County Court Monday afternoon via video call from jail. He has been in custody since Nov. 2, police said, and is charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape and assault by strangulation.

He also faces a parole violation after law enforcement said he was alone in his car with now-missing Miyonna. He remains in jail under a $1.275 million bond.

Randi Johnson — Jahreese Jones’ 27-year-old girlfriend — was arrested on Nov. 5 and charged with felony obstructing justice. Wilmington police said this charge is related to Miyonna’s disappearance.

"She has hindered and delayed and obstructed a critical investigation by the Wilmington Police Department of a reported missing child," Jordan said. "She has singlehandedly stood in the way of this investigation in every single way that she has been able to up until her arrest."

She remains in custody under a $100,000 bond.

According to a Monday news release, the Wilmington Police Department, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have “dedicated considerable resources, working tirelessly to find answers in regards to [Miyonna's] disappearance.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 910-343-3609.

Reach reporter Jamey Cross at jbcross@gannett.com or message her on Twitter @jameybcross.

