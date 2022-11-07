Read full article on original website
Related
kinyradio.com
Preliminary North Slope lease sale results available
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Division of Oil and Gas 2022 Fall North Slope lease sale results are live. The preliminary results from the sale, which was conducted online, can be found at dog.dnr.alaska.gov. Final results and more details will be posted as they become available. At this annual...
kfsk.org
Alaska’s salmon worth $720.4 million this year
It looks like Alaska’s commercial salmon industry is pulling itself out of a pandemic rut. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game released its preliminary statewide summary for the year Nov. 10. The harvests for all five salmon species in all fisheries equaled $720.4 million. That’s $76.5 million more than last year and $425.2 million more than two years ago.
kinyradio.com
Chenega, Tatitlek, & Cordova awarded funding for Ferry Dock Modifications
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska DOT announced that Chenega, Tatitlek and Cordova will get ferry dock modifications, enabling more vessel types to serve each community. The new infrastructure is expected to improve ferry service by enabling newer ships in the Alaska Marine Highway System fleet to visit each community. “Today’s...
radiokenai.com
State Opens Public Comment On Timber Sales
A five-year schedule for timber sales through the Alaska Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry & Fire Protection, which will include the Kenai/Kodiak area, is up for public comment through December 6th. The public is invited to comment on any aspect of the Five-Year Schedule of Timber Sales....
kinyradio.com
Former Air Force Contracting Specialist sentenced to 30 Months for bribery scheme in Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A former U.S. Air Force Contract Specialist assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and forfeiture of $47,000 in unlawful gains by Senior U.S. District Court Judge Ralph R. Beistline for conspiracy and agreeing to accept nearly half a million in bribes from a private contractor.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska ski legend Dean Cummings acquitted in New Mexico murder trial
A New Mexico jury found Alaska heli-skiing pioneer Dean Cummings not guilty of murder this week in a 2020 shooting in which Cummings claimed self-defense. Cummings, the former World Extreme Skiing Champion behind the now-defunct Valdez-based H2O Guides, walked out of jail a short time after the verdict Tuesday, a free man for the first time in more than two years, his attorney Nicole Moss said.
kinyradio.com
USDA grant to allow Alaska Tribes Extension Program to expand
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service a $730,585 grant for its Alaska Tribes Extension Program as part of a $71 million investment to help underserved communities. UAF associate professor Heidi Rader said the Alaska Tribes Extension Program...
kcaw.org
As absentee/early votes come in, Stedman and Himschoot likely to claim seats in the next legislature
With about half of absentee and early ballots now in for some Alaska districts following Tuesday’s election, Rebecca Himschoot and Bert Stedman appear likely to represent Sitka and Petersburg and outlying communities in the new legislative session in Juneau this January. Stedman’s Senate District also includes Ketchikan and surrounding communities, and his lead over his challenger will almost certainly hold.
Chronicle
New Poll Suggests Washington Wildlife Management 'Out of Touch With the Public'
A majority of Washington's resident believe state wildlife managers' goal should be "preserving and protecting fish and wildlife" according to a poll commissioned by a nonprofit dedicated to reforming the state's wildlife management agency. That language was pulled directly from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife's mission statement and...
kinyradio.com
Alaska Tribes and Organizations receive over $18 million for Tribal Climate Resilience Projects
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski last week announced 48 awards benefitting Tribes and tribal organizations in Alaska amounting to more than $18 million to address the impacts of climate change. The investments support adaption planning, climate implementation actions, ocean and coastal management planning, capacity building, relocation, managed...
alaskasnewssource.com
Low test scores plague Alaska schools
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - New data from a spring 2022 assessment show that Alaska students are falling under grade-level proficiencies in math, science and English. These latest test scores continue to show a trend of low test scores across the state. According to the Department of Education and Early Development,...
kmxt.org
4 takeaways from Alaska’s election night results
Election Day is over in Alaska, and enough dust has settled to call some high-interest contests, and to know what to watch for in unresolved races as more ballots are counted. This is Alaska’s first ranked choice general election. With the caveats that the results so far are unofficial, incomplete and just include first place votes, here are four takeaways from Alaska’s election night results.
alaskasnewssource.com
Mild temperatures hover over Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mild is the word for much of Alaska mid-week. Ice is still forming and that has led to some ice-jam flooding on Campbell Creek in Anchorage. Warming temperatures may help with that flooding. For Southcentral Alaska, the next round of rain and snow showers is possible...
Invasive crab threatening shellfish industry, salmon found in another western Washington bay
BOW, Wash. — An invasive crab is stirring up concerns for Washington's salmon and shellfish. The European green crab is one of the most aggressive marine creatures on the planet. The European green crab is an "efficient predator," according to Sea Grant Washington, and poses a major threat to...
kinyradio.com
Dunleavy names Marijuana Task Force appointees
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy announced appointees to the Governor’s Marijuana Task Force. The governor signed Administrative Order 339 on September 21, created to review the current marijuana tax and fee structures and regulations applicable to marijuana operators and provide recommendations for improvement to the Office of the Governor.
Dunleavy appears headed to re-election, may head off ranked choice count
In votes counted through early Wednesday morning, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy appeared on pace for re-election to a second four-year term. Dunleavy, a Republican, built a substantial lead over challengers Democrat Les Gara, independent Bill Walker and Republican Charlie Pierce, holding 51.6% of Tuesday’s 206,486 first-choice votes. If Dunleavy’s vote share stays above 50%, he […] The post Dunleavy appears headed to re-election, may head off ranked choice count appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Wildlife Conservation Group Seeks to Decrease Hunting in Washington State
In many states, wildlife officials utilize the help of hunters to help maintain animal populations like deer and bears. However, they also aid in managing predatory species as well. In Washington, though, this kind of management tool has become less popular among the public. In recent years, influential conservation groups have begun arguing that hunting is not nearly as necessary as it once was. Unsurprisingly, this has caused a major rift between wildlife advocates and pro-hunting organizations. And at the center of the conflict is Washington’s Department of Fish and Wildlife.
kinyradio.com
Initial election results released in 2022 Alaska General Election
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Division of Election has released the first wave of unofficial results in this year's general election. As of 2:38 pm Wednesday, 400 precincts out of 402 have reported, and 217,550 votes have been counted. Still to be counted is Chevak and Gambell. In the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Election Day takeaways
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - All ballots have been cast in the first general election in Alaska that utilized ranked-choice voting. While some candidates built insurmountable leads in the results posted on Election Night by the Division of Elections, many others will have to wait weeks until the second-place votes of eliminated candidates are redistributed.
In preliminary results, Democrats appear likely to flip two Alaska Senate seats
Moderate Republicans and Democrats appeared likely to win several seats in the Alaska Senate from more conservative Republican incumbents and challengers Tuesday night, increasing the odds that the Alaska Senate will be controlled by a bipartisan coalition in January. If Election Day trends hold, Democrats would gain two seats from the Senate’s current makeup. Of […] The post In preliminary results, Democrats appear likely to flip two Alaska Senate seats appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Comments / 0