KATV
Gwatney Buick GMC supports The Salvation Army's 'Love Beyond Christmas' campaign
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Salvation Army of Central Arkansas announced Wednesday they will host their community Christmas Kickoff in North Little Rock. The Christmas Kickoff (Red Kettle Campaign and Angel Tree) will be at 5700 Landers Road on Monday, Nov. 14 at 10:30 a.m. This event will include...
KATV
Brave women: The female veteran experience
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — According to the U.S. Department of Labor, female veterans make up 11% of the entire workforce. Gwen Combs served in the Air Force for three years but said even after dedicating her time and service to protect freedom, people still underestimate her efforts. "The biggest...
KATV
Harding University to host New York Times bestselling author Bob Goff for lecture
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Harding University announced that its American Studies Institute will host Bob Goff, New York Times bestselling author and founder of Love Does, for the third presentation in its Distinguished Lecture Series at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 29, in the Benson Auditorium. A news release said...
KATV
Police Identify victim in 33rd and MLK homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock police have identified the victim of the homicide that happened at 33rd and MLK. Police identified 36-year-old Derrick Mack of Little Rock as the victim. Police originally responded to the intersection of West 33rd Street and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive...
KATV
Local complaints reveal eyelash extension nightmares
(KATV) Little Rock — Eyelash extensions have become a staple of the beauty industry over the last several years. They're individual lashes that are applied to a person's real eyelashes by a licensed technician. There could be some hidden dangers you need to know about, after Channel 7 News pulled complaints submitted to the Arkansas Department of Health.
KATV
Governor-elect Sanders selects her executive director and staff of the transition
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced her selection for her executive director of the transition as well as the nine transition staff members. Sanders chose long-time Little Rock attorney Kevin Crass as her executive director. "Kevin Crass has been a trusted friend and accomplished attorney for...
KATV
Little Rock FBI & DEA: 45 arrested, kilos of drugs and dozens of guns seized
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Nearly four dozen people were arrested Wednesday in what federal authorities say was the culmination of three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that stretched from central Arkansas to California and Texas. A total of 80 people have been indicted and 45 were arrested...
KATV
Arkansas Ethics Commission launches investigation into Little Rock mayor
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Ethics Commission is investigating a complaint made against Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. according to a letter obtained by KATV. Attorney and blogger, Matt Campbell, filed a complaint alleging Scott has used a city-owned SUV for personal and campaign purposes. He also being accused of using Little Rock Police officers for security purposes at campaign events.
KATV
As the mayor celebrates reelection victory, LR police investigate the city's 74th homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. celebrates his reelection victory, Little Rock police are investigating the city's 74th homicide of the year on Wednesday morning. According to police, the homicide occurred in the 4600 block of Grand Avenue, just north of Charles Bussey Avenue. "Please make...
KATV
Little Rock’s first popularly elected Black mayor wins again
LITTLE ROCK (AP) — Frank Scott, Little Rock’s first popularly elected Black mayor, won reelection on Tuesday after a campaign where he was criticized over the homicide rate in Arkansas’ capital and his management of City Hall. Scott’s reelection bid was one of the few competitive races...
KATV
A quick look at the results of Pulaski County races
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The results for the local elections across Pulaski County are in. Here is a quick snapshot of the results of the other elections that happened Tuesday evening:. Incumbent Sheriff Eric Higgins, a Democrat, won over Republican Paul "Blue" Keller. Higgins was first elected in 2018....
KATV
Sherwood police looking for shoplifter who stole more than $100 of merchandise at Walmart
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Sherwood Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing more than $100 of merchandise from an area retail store. Police said the incident involving the male shoplifter occured on Oct. 26 where he stole $173 worth of...
KATV
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office announces arrest in Conoco robbery
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that they have arrested a man in connection to a robbery at a Conoco gas station in Little Rock on Nov.1. Authorities arrested 21-year-old Dallas Heiman, of Paris, Arkansas and he is currently being held at the Logan...
KATV
Woman charged with 2 counts of capital murder after death of Arkansas pregnant mother
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Missouri woman accused of killing an Arkansas mother, who was 31 weeks pregnant, has been charged with two counts of capital murder, our content partner 40/29 News reported. Amber Waterman, 42, is accused of kidnapping and murdering 33-year-old Ashley Bush, a mother of three.
KATV
Mayor Scott ordered to appear in court after refusing to provide public records
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Circuit Court announced that Mayor Frank Scott Jr. will be expected to appear in court on Nov. 16. Mayor Scott will have to take the stand in a FOIA lawsuit filed against the city. The city admitted to violating FOIA by not...
KATV
Beyond the Game: Joe Foley reads letter from former players that kickstarted court naming
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Come Sunday, Joe Foley's typical preseason jitters will likely give way to tears. The humble Little Rock women's basketball coach, entering his 20th season, will be in an uncomfortable position: the center of attention. More than 60 of his former players are expected for...
