Little Rock, AR

KATV

Brave women: The female veteran experience

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — According to the U.S. Department of Labor, female veterans make up 11% of the entire workforce. Gwen Combs served in the Air Force for three years but said even after dedicating her time and service to protect freedom, people still underestimate her efforts. "The biggest...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Police Identify victim in 33rd and MLK homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock police have identified the victim of the homicide that happened at 33rd and MLK. Police identified 36-year-old Derrick Mack of Little Rock as the victim. Police originally responded to the intersection of West 33rd Street and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Local complaints reveal eyelash extension nightmares

(KATV) Little Rock — Eyelash extensions have become a staple of the beauty industry over the last several years. They're individual lashes that are applied to a person's real eyelashes by a licensed technician. There could be some hidden dangers you need to know about, after Channel 7 News pulled complaints submitted to the Arkansas Department of Health.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Arkansas Ethics Commission launches investigation into Little Rock mayor

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Ethics Commission is investigating a complaint made against Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. according to a letter obtained by KATV. Attorney and blogger, Matt Campbell, filed a complaint alleging Scott has used a city-owned SUV for personal and campaign purposes. He also being accused of using Little Rock Police officers for security purposes at campaign events.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Little Rock’s first popularly elected Black mayor wins again

LITTLE ROCK (AP) — Frank Scott, Little Rock’s first popularly elected Black mayor, won reelection on Tuesday after a campaign where he was criticized over the homicide rate in Arkansas’ capital and his management of City Hall. Scott’s reelection bid was one of the few competitive races...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

A quick look at the results of Pulaski County races

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The results for the local elections across Pulaski County are in. Here is a quick snapshot of the results of the other elections that happened Tuesday evening:. Incumbent Sheriff Eric Higgins, a Democrat, won over Republican Paul "Blue" Keller. Higgins was first elected in 2018....
PULASKI COUNTY, AR

