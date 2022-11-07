ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Viva El Birdos

Considering the Potential Cardinals Catching Options for 2023

After nineteen incredible seasons with Yadier Molina behind the plate, the Cardinals have a crucial decision to make regarding the backstop duties for 2023 and beyond. According to reports from The Athletic's Katie Woo, "the Cardinals will heavily pursue the catching market as their No. 1 priority" and that President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak is willing to consider all options to address the catching position. Let's take a look at some of the potential in house, free agent, and trade candidates to be the starting catcher on Opening Day.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Viva El Birdos

Meet Jose Fermin

I have been a skeptic that the Cardinals would add Delvin Perez to the 40 man roster, something they need to do in order for him to remain in the Cardinals organization. He has been in the minor leagues for seven seasons now, and because of that, he is eligible for minor league free agency. The same applied to Moises Gomez, but his addition to the 40 man roster gave him an MLB contract and he was no longer eligible for free agency. And with Wednesday’s news, I think my instincts were correct.
Viva El Birdos

Who Should Be MVP?

On Monday MLB announced the finalists for a whole bunch of offseason awards including the one most relevant to Cardinals fans: MVP. Most Valuable Player. As expected, two Cardinals are on the list. Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado along with (could have been a Cardinal) Manny Machado. Today I just...
Viva El Birdos

Could Adam Frazier be an under the radar signing for the Cardinals?

With superstars Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt each on the wrong side of the 30 the St. Louis Cardinals are in win now mode. It is imperative that the organization takes advantage of each players remaining prime because we don’t know how much longer each player has left at their respective peak. Next season Arenado will be 32 and Goldy will be 35 meaning the Cardinals have to go for it now. It would be surprising if not shocking to see the team go out and spend big on a Carlos Correa or Trae Turner type, but they do not have to in order to maximize their window of opportunity. There are multiple free agents who can offer the Cardinals significant surplus value on smaller contracts and Adam Frazier is one of those players.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

