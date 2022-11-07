With superstars Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt each on the wrong side of the 30 the St. Louis Cardinals are in win now mode. It is imperative that the organization takes advantage of each players remaining prime because we don’t know how much longer each player has left at their respective peak. Next season Arenado will be 32 and Goldy will be 35 meaning the Cardinals have to go for it now. It would be surprising if not shocking to see the team go out and spend big on a Carlos Correa or Trae Turner type, but they do not have to in order to maximize their window of opportunity. There are multiple free agents who can offer the Cardinals significant surplus value on smaller contracts and Adam Frazier is one of those players.

