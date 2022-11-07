In one of the most closely watched races in the 2022 U.S. House midterm, Republican Rep. Lauen Boebert is trailing against Democrat Adam Frisch in Colorado’s third district. As of early Wednesday, Frisch led 51-49 with 93% of the vote in. While Republicans lead in enough districts to reclaim the House of Representatives, losing a seat like Boebert’s could put a dent in what appears to be at best a slim majority for the GOP.

