Washington, DC

NBC26

Control of the House hinges on multiple tight races

Republicans and Democrats were anxiously awaiting results for several races to find out who would win control of the U.S. House of Representatives. A party must reach 218 seats to gain control of the House. As of Wednesday morning, Republicans held a narrow edge, climbing above the 200 mark, according...
NBC26

Biden says Democrats had a 'strong night,' acknowledges concerns

President Joe Biden addressed the nation and reporters on Wednesday as voters waited to learn which party would control Congress. Republicans were inching closer to securing control of the U.S. House of Representatives. By Wednesday evening, The Associated Press had called 204 House races for Republicans and 176 for Democrats....
NBC26

GOP Sen. Johnson holds narrow lead in battleground Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson held a narrow lead early Wednesday as he sought to win a third term in battleground Wisconsin against Mandela Barnes, a Democrat who refused to concede the race until all votes had been counted. Johnson stopped short of declaring victory...
NBC26

Rep. Lauren Boebert trailing in one of the most costly U.S. House races

In one of the most closely watched races in the 2022 U.S. House midterm, Republican Rep. Lauen Boebert is trailing against Democrat Adam Frisch in Colorado’s third district. As of early Wednesday, Frisch led 51-49 with 93% of the vote in. While Republicans lead in enough districts to reclaim the House of Representatives, losing a seat like Boebert’s could put a dent in what appears to be at best a slim majority for the GOP.
