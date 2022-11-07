Read full article on original website
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United StatesKennardo G. JamesWinston-salem, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyardRoger MarshHigh Point, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
US Capitol Christmas tree tour stops by the NC Asheboro Zoo
ASHEBORO, N.C. — It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas at the North Carolina Zoo. Thursday, visitors got to see the 2022 Capitol Christmas tree in Asheboro. The tree is on a tour traveling across North Carolina for everyone to see. North Carolina Zoo Director and CEO, Pat...
ACA enrollment phone bank: TODAY 4 pm-6:30 pm
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Affordable Healthcare Act enrollment is on! You have until December 15, 2022, to enroll and have health coverage as of January 1, 2023. You can enroll as late as January 15, 2023, and have coverage for the 2023 year. WFMY News 2 is partnering with the...
North Carolina man who stormed the US Capitol could face more than four years in prison
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A Reidsville man who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6 could look forward to a few years in prison. Matthew Wood pleaded guilty to six counts including disorderly conduct in a capitol building. Months later, the court weighs his sentence. The U.S. Department of Justice...
Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?
Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
How you can honor Triad veterans this Veterans Day | 2 Wants to Know
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — On Friday, November 11, people across the U.S. will be honoring those who served and protected our country for Veterans Day. Guilford County wants to ensure local veterans know they are supported and that resources are available to them on the local, state, and federal levels.
NC House Republicans fall one seat short of supermajority
WINSTON-SALEM — The good news for N.C. House Republicans is they won a total of 71 seats in the General Assembly – the bad news, however, is it takes 72 to earn a supermajority. Tuesday night’s election results took down a total of seven state House incumbents: six...
Democrat Valerie Foushee wins election to U.S. House in North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District
Foushee took 77.2 percent of the vote, or 119,974, to Republican Courtney Geels' 22.8 percent, or 35,418.
These are my top 6 picks for chain restaurants that are transparent about their ingredients and have placed an emphasis on a nutritious menu while still providing food that tastes good (I am a major foodie, after all). They all may have a few menu items that would not be considered healthy, but as compared to other chains, their ratio is more like 80/20 healthy/unhealthy rather than 20/80. It's also nice to have these in my back pocket when I'm traveling and want to plan to have meals that are healthy while on the go.
'We are excited' | Greensboro Servant Center for homeless, disabled veterans to expand its site
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro non-profit that houses homeless and disabled veterans is expanding. The Servant Center was awarded over a million dollars to make the center a healthier and safer environment. News 2 spoke with the center's director about the new amenities the veterans will have to look...
Election Leaves No Doubt That Guilford County Is Blue
The statewide races in North Carolina indicate just how large the Democratic majority is in Guilford County. 13th District Congressman Ted Budd, according to unofficial results, won election to the US Senate with 1,891,342 votes for 50.7 percent over Democrat Cheri Beasley with 1,755,716 votes for 47 percent. However, Beasley...
Alamance County midterm elections bring red wave
Correction: A previous version of this article conflated statewide and districtwide races. The United States House of Representatives is a districtwide race. Elon News Network regrets this error. Terry Johnson has been Alamance County’s sheriff for sophomore Tyra Duque’s entire life. On Tuesday night, Johnson was reelected to the same...
Virginia MetalFab to Occupy Thomasville Furniture in Appomattox
Appomattox based Virginia MetalFab will be moving its operations to the 800,000 sq ft manufacturing facility that was previously occupied by Thomasville Furniture. In 2011 Thomasville Furniture closed its doors leaving a void in the Appomattox economy and community. This expansion into the Thomasville facility will allow Virginia MetalFab much needed space to further expand […]
Greensboro dog kennel closed for improvements after failing multiple state inspections
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro dog boarding kennel has temporarily closed following a state inspection. Ruff Housing has the closure posted on the doors at their Battleground Court location. The kennel has also reached out to clients, informing them of the closure and cancelling reservations. A post on the...
One new face joins Guilford County commissioners
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County’s Board of Commissioners will have one new face but mostly familiar ones when it is sworn in for 2023. Republican Pat Tillman, a current member of the school board, won the open seat in District 3, beating Democrat Derek Mobley with 51.7% of the vote. Results are based on […]
Police widow from Belews Creek in legal battle with Winston-Salem over death benefits
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Cheryl McDonald, of Belews Creek, is in an ongoing legal fight with the city of Winston-Salem concerning death benefits for her late husband, Sgt. Mike McDonald, who worked for the Winston-Salem Police Department for 25 years. Mike McDonald died on October 21, 2021 at the age...
Empty Smith Homes buildings to be used for Greensboro police training
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police will be holding a training session Thursday around empty apartment buildings that are scheduled for demolition in the near future. Greensboro City officials said the training will be held on the North side of Smith Homes in the vacant apartment buildings to give officers a chance to conduct their training.
Danny Rogers projected winner for Guilford County sheriff
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Democratic incumbent Danny Rogers wins the seat as Guilford County sheriff Tuesday, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections website. The North Carolina State Board of Elections is showing all precincts reporting Danny Rogers winning by 55.58%. Rogers won the race against Republican...
Bobby Kimbrough wins seat for Forsyth County sheriff
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Incumbent Forsyth County sheriff Bobby Kimbrough has won the seat for sheriff, according to the NC State Board of Elections’ website. Kimbrough (D-NC) assumed office in 2018. He has served in law enforcement for almost 40 years. He defeated Ernie Leyba (R-NC). Kimbrough was...
Secretive Project Cobra awaits Mount Airy vote
Project Cobra is the code name for a potential private investment of $1,969,710 for the consolidation of a warehouse and distribution center located in Surry County that both the city of Mount Airy and the county have been contemplating making incentive offers to. The board of county commissioners Monday voted...
Guilford County task force works to provide shelter for people experiencing homelessness
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Agencies around Guilford County are working to make sure people experiencing homelessness are in a warm place once the temperatures drop for the winter season. In High Point, Open Door Ministries has been in talks with winter weather shelters and hotels to get a head start on spaces available for […]
