Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

ACA enrollment phone bank: TODAY 4 pm-6:30 pm

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Affordable Healthcare Act enrollment is on! You have until December 15, 2022, to enroll and have health coverage as of January 1, 2023. You can enroll as late as January 15, 2023, and have coverage for the 2023 year. WFMY News 2 is partnering with the...
GREENSBORO, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?

Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
GREENSBORO, NC
nsjonline.com

NC House Republicans fall one seat short of supermajority

WINSTON-SALEM — The good news for N.C. House Republicans is they won a total of 71 seats in the General Assembly – the bad news, however, is it takes 72 to earn a supermajority. Tuesday night’s election results took down a total of seven state House incumbents: six...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Planking Traveler

6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy options

These are my top 6 picks for chain restaurants that are transparent about their ingredients and have placed an emphasis on a nutritious menu while still providing food that tastes good (I am a major foodie, after all). They all may have a few menu items that would not be considered healthy, but as compared to other chains, their ratio is more like 80/20 healthy/unhealthy rather than 20/80. It's also nice to have these in my back pocket when I'm traveling and want to plan to have meals that are healthy while on the go.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Election Leaves No Doubt That Guilford County Is Blue

The statewide races in North Carolina indicate just how large the Democratic majority is in Guilford County. 13th District Congressman Ted Budd, according to unofficial results, won election to the US Senate with 1,891,342 votes for 50.7 percent over Democrat Cheri Beasley with 1,755,716 votes for 47 percent. However, Beasley...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Alamance County midterm elections bring red wave

Correction: A previous version of this article conflated statewide and districtwide races. The United States House of Representatives is a districtwide race. Elon News Network regrets this error. Terry Johnson has been Alamance County’s sheriff for sophomore Tyra Duque’s entire life. On Tuesday night, Johnson was reelected to the same...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
The Roanoke Star

Virginia MetalFab to Occupy Thomasville Furniture in Appomattox

Appomattox based Virginia MetalFab will be moving its operations to the 800,000 sq ft manufacturing facility that was previously occupied by Thomasville Furniture. In 2011 Thomasville Furniture closed its doors leaving a void in the Appomattox economy and community. This expansion into the Thomasville facility will allow Virginia MetalFab much needed space to further expand […]
APPOMATTOX, VA
FOX8 News

One new face joins Guilford County commissioners

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County’s Board of Commissioners will have one new face but mostly familiar ones when it is sworn in for 2023. Republican Pat Tillman, a current member of the school board, won the open seat in District 3, beating Democrat Derek Mobley with 51.7% of the vote. Results are based on […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Danny Rogers projected winner for Guilford County sheriff

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Democratic incumbent Danny Rogers wins the seat as Guilford County sheriff Tuesday, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections website. The North Carolina State Board of Elections is showing all precincts reporting Danny Rogers winning by 55.58%. Rogers won the race against Republican...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Bobby Kimbrough wins seat for Forsyth County sheriff

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Incumbent Forsyth County sheriff Bobby Kimbrough has won the seat for sheriff, according to the NC State Board of Elections’ website. Kimbrough (D-NC) assumed office in 2018. He has served in law enforcement for almost 40 years. He defeated Ernie Leyba (R-NC). Kimbrough was...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Secretive Project Cobra awaits Mount Airy vote

Project Cobra is the code name for a potential private investment of $1,969,710 for the consolidation of a warehouse and distribution center located in Surry County that both the city of Mount Airy and the county have been contemplating making incentive offers to. The board of county commissioners Monday voted...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

