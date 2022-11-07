Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
SRP Park set to host annual Walk for Water charity event
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 4th annual CSRA Walk for Water will be held at SRP park, on Saturday. The CSRA is uniting to bring safe water to hundreds of men, women, and children around the world. Local schools, churches, businesses, and individuals are putting their feet into action by raising awareness, raising money, and walking for water.
Several temporary lane closures in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – There are several temporary lane closures in Columbia County that the driving public needs to be aware of. There will be an intermittent, temporary lane closure with lane shifts on Willie Daniels Drive starting Monday, November 14th until Friday, November 18th from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M. Cleaning of the […]
WRDW-TV
Baker Place Elementary students perform for veterans
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local students showed their appreciation for veterans Thursday morning. Baker Place Elementary students held a play called, “This is America.” They performed in front of family and friends. There were several other events that took place to honor veterans in Columbia County, from breakfast...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County agency to host 6th annual Touch-a-Truck
CLEARWATER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The sixth annual Touch-A-Truck is coming to Harrison-Caver Park in Clearwater on Saturday. The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon, hosted by the Aiken County Department of Emergency Services. It caters to children with sensory sensitivities, but all kids are welcome. Emergency vehicles will...
WRDW-TV
Young Professionals of Augusta celebrate 15 years with Havana Night
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Young Professionals of Augusta is celebrating 15 years of organization with a Havana Night. The event will be on November 19 at the West Lake Country Club, starting at 7:30 p.m. It is open to the community to attend. Young Professionals of Augusta helps develop...
WJBF.com
Downtown Augusta housing project to meet needs of veteran community
Downtown Augusta housing project to meet needs of veteran community. Downtown Augusta housing project to meet needs of …. Downtown Augusta housing project to meet needs of veteran community. Evans Middle School goes above and beyond to honor …. Evans Middle School goes above and beyond to honor Veterans. Live...
WRDW-TV
Here are local Veterans Day events, resources and information
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - To mark Veterans Day on Friday, here is everything you need to know about local veteran events, resources and appreciation in the area. Veterans Day Discount - Nov. 11. Publix offers 10% discount to veterans, active military and their families. Veterans Day Discount- Nov. 11., Academy...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County business in court to get alcohol license back
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A decision to revoke an alcohol license in early October, made Stay Social fight to get it back, taking the case to the Columbia County Superior Court, where Stay fought to get the license revoked and overturned. “She wants to serve Columbia County and this community....
WRDW-TV
Most local school districts close campuses due to storm
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the remnants of Hurricane Nicole due to move through the CSRA, several local school districts and other organizations have made some schedule changes for Thursday and Friday. Among them:. Aiken County Public Schools canceled all after-school activities planned for Thursday afternoon and will transition from...
Overturned 18-wheeler causing delays on I-20 in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An accident in Columbia County caused traffic delays on the interstate, this morning. The accident happened Friday morning on I-20 westbound at Exit 188 where a tractor-trailer overturned. That vehicle is the only one involved. The driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Columbia County Dispatch says the […]
WRDW-TV
Bee’s Knees saying farewell for good later this month
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Bee’s Knees café in downtown Augusta is closing. “All the patrons, employees, friends, and family who have supported these past 20 years has been surprising, uplifting, and most importantly self-actualizing,” the business posted on Facebook. “So thank you to all of you who believed in what we did here.”
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - TORNADO WATCH IN EFFECT FOR AIKEN, ALLENDALE, BARNWELL, AND BAMBERG COUNTY UNTIL 7 AM. A WATCH MEANS CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR TORNADOS TO FORM. All eyes are on Nicole and the potential for tornadoes in the CSRA this evening through Friday morning. The greatest impact we...
WRDW-TV
As the city collects stormwater fees, what’s the status of ongoing issues?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As we watch the storm spin its way north, some in Richmond County are worried about flooding. Parts of the city have been prone to flooding for years, but the stormwater fee put in place in 2016 was supposed to help with that. Here’s a look...
WRDW-TV
Local elementary students sing carols for troops overseas
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s starting to feel a lot like Christmas. Students at Stevens Creek Elementary continued their annual tradition. All seven second-grade classes came together to sing holiday songs to send to troops overseas. We tagged along for the day to see how they do it. The...
counton2.com
$1M Powerball ticket sold in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Fort Mill, South Carolina and two $50,000 tickets were sold in Fort Mill and Aiken. The wins come amid the record $2.04 billion ticket being sold in California Tuesday. The million-dollar ticket was purchased at the 7/Eleven...
Early voting did not add up to large Augusta turnout
A record breaking early vote did not equate to a record breaking midterm turnout in Augusta in fact it lagged well behind the last midterm.
Runoff expected in Richmond County School’s District 2 race
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An incumbent and a political newcomer well known in the community may face a school board runoff in Augusta. In the race to lead Richmond County BOE’s District 2, you find two men vying for the role. One has served for the past eight years and the other has an education […]
wfxg.com
Columbia County voters approve SPLOST through 2028
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Get used to that extra 1% at the register. Columbia County voters decide to keep the Special Local Option Sales Tax alive by a vote of 60% in favor versus 40% who voted to end it. The local 1% sales tax is used for special...
Things You Can Do During Thanksgiving Break
