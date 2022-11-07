ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Coin flip needed to declare winner in more than one Kentucky political race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coin flip was needed to declare a winner in more than one Kentucky race left in limbo after Tuesday's election. In Breckinridge County, the Fourth District Magistrate race was a tie. Democrat David Albright and Ronnie Robinson each received 572 votes. State law dictates the such races be decided by lots.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Kentucky elects first transgender public official

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday night, Rebecca Blankenship made history in Kentucky. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea community school board. She became the first openly transgender person to win an election as a public official. “I’m glad that by consequence that children LGBT children and questioning children...
BEREA, KY
Wave 3

Nettie Depp statue unveiled at Kentucky State Capitol

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear, Lt. Governor Coleman, First Lady Beshear and members of the Monumental Women of Kentucky Committee joined together Thursday to unveil the statue of Nettie Depp in the State Capitol. According to the release, the installation of Depp’s statue marks the first large-scale Capitol monument...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Craig Greenberg declared winner of Louisville mayoral race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Craig Greenberg will become the next mayor of the Louisville Metro after being declared the winner in the city’s midterm elections. Greenberg declared victory in the race on Tuesday night around 10 p.m. “Who’s ready to move Louisville in a new direction?” Greenberg asked in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LIVE BLOG: Election Day updates in Kentucky and Indiana

11:30 p.m. - Breckinridge and Bullitt counties still haven't reported results. 11:15 p.m. - Still no call on Kentucky's two ballot measures. 11 p.m. - Erin Houchin wins Indiana's 9th Congressional District. 9:45 p.m. - With 93% of precincts reporting in the Louisville mayoral race, Democrat Craig Greenberg is ahead...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Bullitt County’s long voter lines hurt hotel business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Election Day, Bullitt County had five voting locations. One voting location, Paroquet Springs Conference Center, is next door to the Country Inn Suites Hotel. The long lines in the parking lots blocked the entrance and made it virtually impossible for anyone to in. “When I...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Ky. man claims largest prize won in state from Powerball drawing

SYMSONIA, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky man could barely hold in his excitement after winning the commonwealth’s largest prize in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The Kentucky Lottery said Rickie Melton, from Marshall County, won $2 million after matching all five white ball numbers and adding Power Play to his ticket.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Thursday, November 10, 2022

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast. It's the fourth one in Louisville. People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian. Most Louisville weather experiences cannot compare to the scope and duration of a major hurricane. WAVE employee one of many stuck in Florida. Updated: Sep....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Winter is coming: How Metro Louisville is preparing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In an annual press conference on Thursday, Louisville Metro Public Works walked through this year’s plans for potential snowfall. Outgoing Louisville mayor Greg Fischer has done this press conference every year for over a decade, and every year he said he’s impressed when the team gets moving.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Sheriff elect targets opponents elected wife in Facebook post

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The election is two days old, but a Facebook post from a winner is raising a lot of eyebrows. Scottie Maples won the sheriff’s race in Clark County, beating Ed Byers. Maples posted that night after winning the race he’s looking for applications for people...
CLARK COUNTY, KY

