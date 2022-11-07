Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Coin flip needed to declare winner in more than one Kentucky political race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coin flip was needed to declare a winner in more than one Kentucky race left in limbo after Tuesday's election. In Breckinridge County, the Fourth District Magistrate race was a tie. Democrat David Albright and Ronnie Robinson each received 572 votes. State law dictates the such races be decided by lots.
wymt.com
Kentucky elects first transgender public official
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday night, Rebecca Blankenship made history in Kentucky. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea community school board. She became the first openly transgender person to win an election as a public official. “I’m glad that by consequence that children LGBT children and questioning children...
Wave 3
Nettie Depp statue unveiled at Kentucky State Capitol
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear, Lt. Governor Coleman, First Lady Beshear and members of the Monumental Women of Kentucky Committee joined together Thursday to unveil the statue of Nettie Depp in the State Capitol. According to the release, the installation of Depp’s statue marks the first large-scale Capitol monument...
Wave 3
Craig Greenberg declared winner of Louisville mayoral race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Craig Greenberg will become the next mayor of the Louisville Metro after being declared the winner in the city’s midterm elections. Greenberg declared victory in the race on Tuesday night around 10 p.m. “Who’s ready to move Louisville in a new direction?” Greenberg asked in...
WLKY.com
LIVE BLOG: Election Day updates in Kentucky and Indiana
11:30 p.m. - Breckinridge and Bullitt counties still haven't reported results. 11:15 p.m. - Still no call on Kentucky's two ballot measures. 11 p.m. - Erin Houchin wins Indiana's 9th Congressional District. 9:45 p.m. - With 93% of precincts reporting in the Louisville mayoral race, Democrat Craig Greenberg is ahead...
WHAS 11
FOCUS | Medical marijuana movement in Kentucky
Kentucky and Indiana remain two of 13 states left without legal medical marijuana. This despite at least 90 percent of Kentuckians, by some polls, in favor of it.
WHAS 11
Live Kentucky election results: Track key races county-by-county
See a breakdown of Kentucky's votes and track key races and issues on the ballot as results come in. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the 2022 Kentucky Midterm Election. REWATCH OUR LIVE COVERAGE:. Download the WHAS11 News app to receive election alerts as the...
Wave 3
Bullitt County’s long voter lines hurt hotel business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Election Day, Bullitt County had five voting locations. One voting location, Paroquet Springs Conference Center, is next door to the Country Inn Suites Hotel. The long lines in the parking lots blocked the entrance and made it virtually impossible for anyone to in. “When I...
Industry representatives to discuss ideas to alleviate Kentucky’s shortage of large animal veterinarians
The impact on farmers and our food system created by the shortage of large animal veterinarians in Kentucky and throughout the country will be the primary focus of an industry stakeholders meeting set for Nov. 14 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. “This shortage is impacting the farmer and could impact...
owensborodiocese.org
Roman Catholic Bishops of Kentucky statement on rejection of Amendment 2 by Kentucky voters
The Roman Catholic Bishops of Kentucky have issued the following statement in response to the rejection of Amendment 2 by Kentucky voters. We are disappointed by the rejection of Amendment 2 by Kentucky voters. This is not the end of the debate or of the need to work diligently to increase respect for the dignity of each and every human life.
wymt.com
Meet Logan Sizemore: Kentucky’s youngest person elected to office
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 16-year-old Logan Sizemore is just like any other teenager. He is a sophomore at Leslie County High School. Unlike many teenagers, he was elected to office on Tuesday as a Leslie County Soil and Water Conservation Officer. ”[It’s] an officer trying to keep in check...
Wave 3
Ky. man claims largest prize won in state from Powerball drawing
SYMSONIA, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky man could barely hold in his excitement after winning the commonwealth’s largest prize in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The Kentucky Lottery said Rickie Melton, from Marshall County, won $2 million after matching all five white ball numbers and adding Power Play to his ticket.
Wave 3
Democratic candidate Morgan McGarvey named Kentucky 3rd District congressman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Democratic senator Morgan McGarvey will become the next Kentucky 3rd District congressman after being declared the winner in the city’s midterm elections. The Associated Press called the race around 8:45 p.m. “What an amazing night this is,” McGarvey said in his victory speech. “What a...
Wave 3
WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Thursday, November 10, 2022
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast. It's the fourth one in Louisville. People with Louisville connections deal with the wrath of Hurricane Ian. Most Louisville weather experiences cannot compare to the scope and duration of a major hurricane. WAVE employee one of many stuck in Florida. Updated: Sep....
Wave 3
Winter is coming: How Metro Louisville is preparing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In an annual press conference on Thursday, Louisville Metro Public Works walked through this year’s plans for potential snowfall. Outgoing Louisville mayor Greg Fischer has done this press conference every year for over a decade, and every year he said he’s impressed when the team gets moving.
wymt.com
Scattered election complaints coming into the Kentucky attorney generals office
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - With election day a little more than half in, some Kentucky counties have started reporting complaints to the Attorney General’s office. As of early Tuesday, 93 pre-election day complaints and 101 election-day complaints had been called into the election fraud hotline. You can find a...
One of the Smallest Churches in the World is in Kentucky
I don't think you will be able to fit the congregation inside this tiny Kentucky church. Kentucky is a beautiful state that is full of rich history...and some pretty interesting roadside attractions. I mean seriously, you can find some pretty unique things throughout the state. Take these, for example. One...
WHAS 11
'It is absolutely medicine for me': Mothers call on Kentucky lawmakers to pass medical marijuana for their children
RINEYVILLE, Ky. — A green wave has been rolling through the country. In fact, several states for Tuesday’s midterm elections had public referendums on marijuana on their ballots. Only 13 states remain without any form of legalized marijuana, and Kentucky and Indiana are two of them. That, despite...
Wave 3
Sheriff elect targets opponents elected wife in Facebook post
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The election is two days old, but a Facebook post from a winner is raising a lot of eyebrows. Scottie Maples won the sheriff’s race in Clark County, beating Ed Byers. Maples posted that night after winning the race he’s looking for applications for people...
