AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Bee’s Knees café in downtown Augusta is closing. “All the patrons, employees, friends, and family who have supported these past 20 years has been surprising, uplifting, and most importantly self-actualizing,” the business posted on Facebook. “So thank you to all of you who believed in what we did here.”

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO