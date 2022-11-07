Read full article on original website
41nbc.com
Weather-related closings, delays and school schedule adjustments
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are the latest cancellations and delays due to pending weather and Tropical Storm Nicole:. Due to the threat of severe weather conditions, the Veterans Parade on November 11th will be cancelled. The ceremony will be held inside of the Wellston Center. Georgia Military College...
WRDW-TV
I-20 still snarled after crash dumps Downy all over it
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In what may be the freshest-smelling traffic accident the CSRA has ever seen, a big-rig overturned early Friday, spilling fabric softener all over Interstate 20 and leading to an hourslong lane closure. The crash was reported just before 5 a.m., but traffic was still tangled at...
WRDW-TV
Bee’s Knees saying farewell for good later this month
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Bee’s Knees café in downtown Augusta is closing. “All the patrons, employees, friends, and family who have supported these past 20 years has been surprising, uplifting, and most importantly self-actualizing,” the business posted on Facebook. “So thank you to all of you who believed in what we did here.”
WRDW-TV
As the city collects stormwater fees, what’s the status of ongoing issues?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As we watch the storm spin its way north, some in Richmond County are worried about flooding. Parts of the city have been prone to flooding for years, but the stormwater fee put in place in 2016 was supposed to help with that. Here’s a look...
The Bee’s Knees announces permanent closing of establishment
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A popular staple in the Downtown Augusta area is saying goodbye. The Bee’s Knees located on 10th Street will be permanently closing its doors. The announcement was made on the establishment’s facebook page on Thursday. According to the facebook announcement, the Bee’s Knees will be permanently closed after the end of […]
WRDW-TV
Most local school districts close campuses due to storm
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the remnants of Hurricane Nicole due to move through the CSRA, several local school districts and other organizations have made some schedule changes for Thursday and Friday. Among them:. Aiken County Public Schools canceled all after-school activities planned for Thursday afternoon and will transition from...
wfxg.com
Early morning fire leaves one dead in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A early morning fire left one person dead Thursday. According to the Coroner's office, the fire started around 4:30 a.m. on the 1500 block of Walton Way. Once on scene, the Coroner says fire officials found the body in the abandoned building. The victim was pronounced...
WRDW-TV
[FULL] Morning Mix- Tesla Zoom calls, Revamped Beans and Brews, and more!
Daniel Wilson and David Bash celebrate 15 years of Young Professionals of Augusta!
41nbc.com
Washington County Schools shifting to at-home learning Friday
SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Washington County School District announced Wednesday its students will shift to an at-home learning model Friday due to the potential impact of Tropical Storm Nicole. “The Washington County School District has continued our close communication with our local EMA and the National Weather Service...
Early voting did not add up to large Augusta turnout
A record breaking early vote did not equate to a record breaking midterm turnout in Augusta in fact it lagged well behind the last midterm.
wfxg.com
Ricky Moore Invitational kicks off at Westside High Friday night
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - CSRA basketball champ Ricky Moore is hosting a basketball tournament at Westside High School. The Ricky Moore Invitational Basketball season opener will be a triple-header featuring three CSRA returning state champions and a returning state finalist. It takes place Friday, Nov. 11 and the first game starts at 5:30 p.m. There will be three games Friday night: Jones County vs Laney at 5:30 p.m., Augusta Christian vs. Butler at 7 p.m., and Westside vs Grovetown at 8:30 p.m.
WRDW-TV
Young Professionals of Augusta celebrate 15 years with Havana Night
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Young Professionals of Augusta is celebrating 15 years of organization with a Havana Night. The event will be on November 19 at the West Lake Country Club, starting at 7:30 p.m. It is open to the community to attend. Young Professionals of Augusta helps develop...
Christmas Tree Lightings in the CSRA
The post Christmas Tree Lightings in the CSRA appeared first on CSRAKIDS.
WRDW-TV
SRP Park set to host annual Walk for Water charity event
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 4th annual CSRA Walk for Water will be held at SRP park, on Saturday. The CSRA is uniting to bring safe water to hundreds of men, women, and children around the world. Local schools, churches, businesses, and individuals are putting their feet into action by raising awareness, raising money, and walking for water.
WRDW-TV
Baker Place Elementary students perform for veterans
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local students showed their appreciation for veterans Thursday morning. Baker Place Elementary students held a play called, “This is America.” They performed in front of family and friends. There were several other events that took place to honor veterans in Columbia County, from breakfast...
Investigators searching for Jenkins County man missing for more than a week
Investigators are searching for a missing Jenkins County man who disappeared more than a week ago and has not been seen or heard from since.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County agency to host 6th annual Touch-a-Truck
CLEARWATER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The sixth annual Touch-A-Truck is coming to Harrison-Caver Park in Clearwater on Saturday. The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon, hosted by the Aiken County Department of Emergency Services. It caters to children with sensory sensitivities, but all kids are welcome. Emergency vehicles will...
RCSO Deputy shot on Bugalow Road in South Augusta
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – In the early morning hours of Thursday, November 10th, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2200 Block of Bungalow Road for a disturbance call. That’s located between Richmond Hill Road and Peach Orchard Road. While on scene, the male subject began shooting at Deputies hitting one. The injuries were not […]
wfxg.com
Suspect arrested in Old Savannah Rd. homicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested an Augusta man in connection to a homicide that happened on Old Savannah Rd. in October. The sheriff's office says they arrested twenty-two-year-old Lamar Jaquez Jones on Nov. 8 and charged him with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
WRDW-TV
Augusta Toys for Tots hosts annual event, turns 75-years-old
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thursday was the 247 birthday of the United States Marine Corps, and with the holiday season right around the corner it’s the perfect time to talk about the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. The program started in 1947 and was started by a marine,...
