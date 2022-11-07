Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
Huna Totem Corporation presents at weekly Chamber of Commerce luncheon
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Mickey Richardson, Vice President of Creative and Marketing for Huna Totem Corporation presented their Áak’w Landing project at the Chamber of Commerce's weekly luncheon. After solely consulting for the cruise industry for nearly a decade, Richardson moved to Juneau in August of 2018 to...
kinyradio.com
Preliminary North Slope lease sale results available
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Division of Oil and Gas 2022 Fall North Slope lease sale results are live. The preliminary results from the sale, which was conducted online, can be found at dog.dnr.alaska.gov. Final results and more details will be posted as they become available. At this annual...
kinyradio.com
CBJ Assembly to review Avalanche, Landslide Hazard Maps
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau assembly committee of the whole received a detailed report on the response to September slide at Gastineau ave, and were also presented with an preliminary outline to changes to CBJ hazard maps and accompanying code. The report (pg. 44) said the slide was a...
alaskasnewssource.com
Low test scores plague Alaska schools
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - New data from a spring 2022 assessment show that Alaska students are falling under grade-level proficiencies in math, science and English. These latest test scores continue to show a trend of low test scores across the state. According to the Department of Education and Early Development,...
ktoo.org
Juneau’s volunteer workforce not immune to lingering pandemic effects
Some Juneau nonprofits have struggled to find volunteers over the last year. It’s a serious problem for organizations that rely on unpaid staff. Laurie Wolf, the president and CEO of Alaska’s Foraker Group says that’s something she’s seen statewide — and it’s linked to a national phenomenon of people leaving or changing jobs.
ktoo.org
Cable ship finishes undersea fiber optic link to Southeast’s Prince of Wales Island
Prince of Wales Island now has its first direct fiber optic connection with the North American mainland. Alaska Power and Telephone announced this month it had completed the undersea cable known as SEALink about two years ahead of schedule. It runs from the Prince of Wales Island community of Coffman Cove to Juneau, with a short land-based stretch near Petersburg.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Gov. Mike Dunleavy is likely to win a second term. Also,...
kinyradio.com
Snow falls in Juneau, City Public Works Director speaks on snow clearing operations
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - With Juneau getting its first brush with snow, News of the North spoke with Public Works Director Katie Koester about the cities preparedness for the upcoming winter. On Wednesday Juneau got a winter weather advisory that spanned that night and goes on to Thursday afternoon. Koester...
Delta Discovery
Write-in candidate Naneng concedes in Alaska House District 38 race
Candidate Myron P. Naneng Sr. who ran a write-in campaign for the Alaska Legislature House District 38 has submitted this letter of concession on Thursday, November 10th, 2022. I, Myron P Naneng, Sr., with this letter would like to congratulate CJ McCormick for his recent election to be the representative...
kinyradio.com
Former Air Force Contracting Specialist sentenced to 30 Months for bribery scheme in Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A former U.S. Air Force Contract Specialist assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and forfeiture of $47,000 in unlawful gains by Senior U.S. District Court Judge Ralph R. Beistline for conspiracy and agreeing to accept nearly half a million in bribes from a private contractor.
kinyradio.com
USDA grant to allow Alaska Tribes Extension Program to expand
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service a $730,585 grant for its Alaska Tribes Extension Program as part of a $71 million investment to help underserved communities. UAF associate professor Heidi Rader said the Alaska Tribes Extension Program...
In Alaska, voters decide on once-in-a-decade constitutional convention question
Alaskans went to the polls Tuesday to answer a once-in-a-decade ballot measure question: Shall there be a constitutional convention? At a convention, the state constitution may be amended or revised, subject to approval by the voters. Alaska hasn’t held a constitutional convention since the mid-1950s, when the state constitution was first written. The authors said […] The post In Alaska, voters decide on once-in-a-decade constitutional convention question appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kinyradio.com
Republicans lead in majority of Alaska House seats, with potential for more
(Alaska Beacon) - Ranked choice voting results may add to the Republican lead, with implications for House leadership. Republicans led 21 of the 40 races for Alaska state House seats in preliminary results early Wednesday morning and have a chance to take additional leads as more votes are counted and ranked choice sorting takes place.
kinyradio.com
Dunleavy names Marijuana Task Force appointees
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy announced appointees to the Governor’s Marijuana Task Force. The governor signed Administrative Order 339 on September 21, created to review the current marijuana tax and fee structures and regulations applicable to marijuana operators and provide recommendations for improvement to the Office of the Governor.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Begich, Bye, Palin and Peltola run for U.S. House of Representatives
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Republicans Nick Begich and Sarah Palin, Libertarian Chris Bye and incumbent Democrat Mary Peltola are running for Alaska’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Begich said Alaska has always offered the possibility of generational wealth. “As we think about the future of the state,...
kinyradio.com
Juneau Port Director reports final 2022 visitor tally
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Norwegian Encore, the last cruise ship to visit the capital city, left on October 18th. According to the Juneau Port Director Carl Uchityl, Juneau welcomed 1,167,194 passengers during the 2022 post pandemic cruise season. He breakdown of the months and the percentage of sailing capacity:
alaskapublic.org
Dunleavy poised to win Alaska governor’s race
Incumbent Republican Mike Dunleavy is leading in Alaska’s governor race, capturing just over 50% of first-place votes tallied so far. The state Division of Elections had counted about 218,000 ballots by Thursday morning, two days after Election Day. More absentee and overseas ballots will be added to the tally over the coming days.
kinyradio.com
Brian Fechter appointed acting Revenue Commissioner
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Governor Mike Dunleavy has appointed Brian Fechter to replace Deven Mitchell as acting commissioner for the Alaska Department of Revenue. Mitchell is leaving the department to become executive director at the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation. Fechter has been with the state since 2013, serving in various...
alaskasnewssource.com
Mild temperatures hover over Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mild is the word for much of Alaska mid-week. Ice is still forming and that has led to some ice-jam flooding on Campbell Creek in Anchorage. Warming temperatures may help with that flooding. For Southcentral Alaska, the next round of rain and snow showers is possible...
