Alaskans went to the polls Tuesday to answer a once-in-a-decade ballot measure question: Shall there be a constitutional convention? At a convention, the state constitution may be amended or revised, subject to approval by the voters. Alaska hasn't held a constitutional convention since the mid-1950s, when the state constitution was first written. The authors said […]

ALASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO