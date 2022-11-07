ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, TN

WATE

Knoxville Police: Missing 10-year-old found safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 10-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday has been found safe overnight Friday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD said later Thursday that the child had been found safe and thanked the public for the help in spreading the word. The child had...
KNOXVILLE, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CHILD RAPIST WANTED BY CUMBERLAND CO SHERIFF AND TBI

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday they were looking for a 62-year-old man on child sex charges. They said Brian James Heinsohn was also wanted by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. He is around 6’2″ tall and weighs around 300 pounds, according to the TBI. They also said he has gray hair with blue eyes.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
WATE

Loudon County man arrested after video gains national attention

Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Loudon County man arrested after video gains national …. Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Jefferson Co. school evacuated following bomb threat, multiple agencies assisting

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the White Pine Police Department said there was an active bomb threat at the White Pine School. “We had a threat of a bomb in the building. We have cleared the building with dogs, nothing found and are in the process of releasing the kids to the parents at this time,” Chief of White Pine Police Chad Cotter said.
WHITE PINE, TN
wvlt.tv

Eight malnourished dogs found at Blount Co. home, deputies say

FRIENDSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people have been arrested after Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies found eight dogs with no access to food, water or shelter at a home in Friendsville. On Sunday, BSCO deputies were dispatched to the area of Marble Hill and Dunlap Hollow roads after receiving...
FRIENDSVILLE, TN
WATE

Man injured while using gun powder to blow up tree stump

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — An 18-year-old from Madisonville was injured Tuesday after deputies said he ignited an “improvised explosive device” to blow up a tree stump, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement responded to a residence in the 100 block of West Highway...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

New River Highway wildfire reported being 75% contained

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A wildfire started burning 100 acres near New River Highway in Anderson County, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry wildfire map. The wildfire map shows the fire as currently being active as of 10:10 p.m. According to the TN Division of Forestry wildfire map, the fire is 75% contained as of 4:03 p.m.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Two people in custody after malnourished dogs found in home

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are in custody after a deputy found several dogs that were severely malnourished in a Friendsville home Sunday, according to Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong. James Albert Cardona, 43, and Rebecca Marie Bennett, 47, were charged with aggravated cruelty to animals (Class...
FRIENDSVILLE, TN
WATE

More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting efforts

Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry and local crews are working two wildland fires, one of which had been a planned burn and the other that has cropped up overnight, along westbound Interstate 40 in Roane County on Rockwood Mountain. More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting …. Tennessee...
ROANE COUNTY, TN

