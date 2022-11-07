Read full article on original website
WATE
Knoxville Police: Missing 10-year-old found safe
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 10-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday has been found safe overnight Friday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD said later Thursday that the child had been found safe and thanked the public for the help in spreading the word. The child had...
Another guilty plea reached in Sevier County cocaine, stolen car ring
Law enforcement have secured another guilty plea in an ongoing investigation into cocaine trafficking involving nearly a dozen people in East Tennessee.
68-Year-Old Terraneila Scoggins Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Cleveland (Cleveland, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Cleveland on Wednesday morning. The crash happened on APD-40 near the 20th street intersection at around 9:15 a.m. According to the police, 68-year-old Terraneila Scoggins was driving a car that veered off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
crossvillenews1st.com
CHILD RAPIST WANTED BY CUMBERLAND CO SHERIFF AND TBI
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday they were looking for a 62-year-old man on child sex charges. They said Brian James Heinsohn was also wanted by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. He is around 6’2″ tall and weighs around 300 pounds, according to the TBI. They also said he has gray hair with blue eyes.
WATE
Loudon County man arrested after video gains national attention
Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Loudon County man arrested after video gains national …. Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to...
Man found dead near Clinton Highway in Knoxville
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead near Clinton Highway on Wednesday.
WTVC
School cafeteria worker in Bradley County charged with assaulting student
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — We have obtained the mugshot of a school cafeteria worker in Bradley County who faces charges after authorities say she assaulted a student. The Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) says officers arrested Michelle Tolin on Thursday at Lake Forest Middle School. Tolin's arrest comes after...
wvlt.tv
Jefferson Co. school evacuated following bomb threat, multiple agencies assisting
WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the White Pine Police Department said there was an active bomb threat at the White Pine School. “We had a threat of a bomb in the building. We have cleared the building with dogs, nothing found and are in the process of releasing the kids to the parents at this time,” Chief of White Pine Police Chad Cotter said.
1 Person Arrested Following Motor Vehicle Crash In Knoxville(Knoxville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Knoxville on Tuesday. According to Loudon County Chief Deputy Zac Frye, a person who had been taken for an evaluation on Monday afternoon exited the emergency room at Fort Loudon Medical Center and stole a car from a Walmart in Lenoir City.
Suspect from multicounty car chase that ended in Knox Co. identified
A police chase starting in Loudon County Monday involving deputies from the Loudon County and Blount County Sheriff's Offices ended in Knox County with a truck wrecked and one man in custody.
wvlt.tv
Eight malnourished dogs found at Blount Co. home, deputies say
FRIENDSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people have been arrested after Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies found eight dogs with no access to food, water or shelter at a home in Friendsville. On Sunday, BSCO deputies were dispatched to the area of Marble Hill and Dunlap Hollow roads after receiving...
WATE
Man injured while using gun powder to blow up tree stump
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — An 18-year-old from Madisonville was injured Tuesday after deputies said he ignited an “improvised explosive device” to blow up a tree stump, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement responded to a residence in the 100 block of West Highway...
Man charged with aggravated stalking by Lenoir City Police after viral videos
A man seen in a viral video was arrested with charges of stalking and harassing a former co-worker, according to Loudon County Sheriff's Office.
East TN wildfires flare up before Hurricane Nicole remnants arrive
Tennessee Division of Forestry reported 30 new fires on Wednesday, seven are actively burning.
‘On the verge of death’: Dogs rescued from Blount County home
"On the verge of death," "absolutely grotesque," and "bones showing under the skin" are just some of the words that have been used to describe the living conditions several Blount County dogs have faced.
Suspect accused of buying gas with dead woman’s debit card
A man was arrested after a missing Madisonville woman's debit card was used to purchase gas in Tellico Plains.
WATE
New River Highway wildfire reported being 75% contained
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A wildfire started burning 100 acres near New River Highway in Anderson County, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry wildfire map. The wildfire map shows the fire as currently being active as of 10:10 p.m. According to the TN Division of Forestry wildfire map, the fire is 75% contained as of 4:03 p.m.
WATE
Two people in custody after malnourished dogs found in home
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are in custody after a deputy found several dogs that were severely malnourished in a Friendsville home Sunday, according to Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong. James Albert Cardona, 43, and Rebecca Marie Bennett, 47, were charged with aggravated cruelty to animals (Class...
WATE
More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting efforts
Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry and local crews are working two wildland fires, one of which had been a planned burn and the other that has cropped up overnight, along westbound Interstate 40 in Roane County on Rockwood Mountain. More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting …. Tennessee...
Bradley County man sentenced to 20 years for drug trafficking
A Bradley County man has been sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to drug-trafficking charges.
