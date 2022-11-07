Read full article on original website
Owensboro buses offering free rides on Veterans Day
The city of Owensboro announced this week their way of honoring those who served our country. Officials with the bus system are waiving all public transit fees on Friday, November 11. The free rides are being offered, while continuing their regular routes throughout the day.
First event to assist Evansville water and energy customers with rising bills happens today
It's a chance for Evansville energy and water customers to have any concerns they have heard during the first of six 'Access To Service' fair events planned. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is hosting the event at the C.K. Newsome Center, where representatives from Centerpoint Energy and the Evansville Water & Sewer Utility will meet one-on-one with residents.
Delays continue on northbound Twin Bridge through Thursday afternoon
Drivers are experiencing delays in their commutes across the northbound Twin Bridge from Henderson, Kentucky, into Evansville, Indiana on Monday. The delays come as crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet continue their work in cleaning trash and debris from the bridge. Work started in the driving lane around 7 a.m....
Ambulance flips over on Highway 41
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Deaconess Hospital ambulance was involved in a crash at Highway 41 and Watson Lane on Thursday. Crews had to bring in a tow truck with a crane arm and use chains and straps to flip it back over. It is unclear if the ambulance was on an emergency run when […]
Owensboro teacher receives $25,000 reward
Boil advisory lifted for German Township residents
A boil advisory that was issued for community members in the Vanderburgh County, Indiana community of German Township has been lifted. The advisory affected residents of the township located from the intersection of Mary Anderson Rd and Hwy 66, north into the town of Wadesville, west to New Harmony Springfield Rd and north into Stewartsville.
Authorities called to vehicle-vs-pedestrian crash in Warrick County
Authorities were called to a vehicle-vs-pedestrian crash in Warrick County, Indiana on Thursday afternoon. Dispatchers say the call came in about a man being hit by a vehicle around 3:13 p.m. Thursday. The say it happened in the 1800 block of East SR 68, just east of Lynnville. The extent...
‘Guest Bartenders Night’ benefits Henderson non-profit
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Chloe Randolph Organization was highlighted during “Guest Bartenders Night” at the Henderson Brewing Company on Wednesday. At the event, 10% of the sales will go toward the organization, while 100% of tips given to the bar will also go to the Chloe Randolph Organization. Live music was also at the event.
Local McDonald's restaurants offering free breakfast to veterans for Veterans Day
Those who served our country are invited to enjoy a free breakfast at their local McDonald's restaurant on Friday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day. This Veterans Day, local McDonald's restaurants around the Tri-State will be offering a free breakfast meal combo to all veterans from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Participating...
Santa set for an annual stroll in downtown Evansville December 6th
A popular Christmas event returns to downtown Evansville along with the guest of honor. Everyone is welcome to join Santa Claus and friends for a stroll along Main Street, as he takes a tour of the city's holiday decorations on display. The journey will begin at Riverside and Main Street,...
Car pulled from Saline River near Union Co.
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews pulled a car from the Saline River Thursday. That’s a river that feeds into the Ohio River, very close to Union County. The Uniontown Water Rescue Squad and the Shawneetown Fire Department shared photos. The show crews dressed in scuba gear to get...
City Council member D'Anna Browning wins mayoral race as write-in Candidate
MARION, KY (WSIL) – If you ever thought your vote didn’t matter, just take a look at what happened in the mayoral race in Marion, KY. Write-in Candidate D’Anna Browning defeated two other candidates to win the seat. “To put their faith in me, it's incredible,” Browning...
Decision 2022: Voter turnout throughout the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s Election Day and we are in Indiana and Kentucky looking at the turnout for voters throughout the Tri-State. Our Jordan Yaney was live at Washington Square Mall in Evansville to tell us about the voter turnout at 4 p.m. in Indiana. Jordan Yaney helped...
Traffic Alert: Twin Bridge lane restrictions move to NB lanes
HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - Drivers who typically use US 41 Twin Bridges in Henderson during their commute, be aware this week. Southbound lane restrictions began Wednesday, but northbound restrictions start Thursday. Crews are clearing trash and other debris from the bridge. Expect work again from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Several Tri-State counties resume burn bans due to dry conditions and fires
After briefly being lifted, burn bans have resumed in several Tri-State counties due to dry conditions and wildfires. In Indiana, officials resumed burn bans in Warrick County and Dubois County on Wednesday due to dry conditions plus a number of fires getting out of control. In Kentucky, authorities in Muhlenberg...
New mobile unit to provide free healthcare services throughout the community
The Vanderburgh County Health Department unveiled a new mobile unit to provide free services throughout the community. "We're excited to kick off this new opportunity to improve the health of our community - allowing us to reach those who might need our services the most, but have certain barriers to access those services," said administrator Joe Gries.
Decision 2022: Sherri Heichelbech wins Spencer Co. Sheriff race
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Spencer County has a new sheriff in town. Sherri Heichelbech has beat incumbent Kelli Reinke. The race is the only sheriff race in the Tri-State where both candidates are women. Reinke was the first woman elected as sheriff in Spencer County. Now that she’s won,...
Marijuana cultivation job fair set to be held in Wabash Co.
ALBION, Ill. (WFIE) - Job opportunities are in high supply at a production plant in Albion. 14 News is learning about those new openings in the marijuana cultivation industry. Between 50 and 60 new entry-level jobs are available working with Verano, a company that owns brands like Zen Leaf, which is a chain of marijuana dispensaries.
Evansville stinks!: Officials explain foul odor in the city
(WEHT) - Many Evansville residents have reported a bad smell within the city limits this week. According to officials, the scent is likely going to remain until drought conditions improve.
Owensboro International Center to host Fall Harvest Festival and Wellness Fair
The Owensboro International Center of Kentucky and University of Louisville Nursing Program, are hosting a Fall Harvest Festival and Wellness Fair for local refugees. The festival will feature free Covid-19 and Flu vaccinations, free breakfast, games, and face painting for the kids. There will also be resources and information provided...
