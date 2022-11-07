ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wevv.com

Owensboro buses offering free rides on Veterans Day

The city of Owensboro announced this week their way of honoring those who served our country. Officials with the bus system are waiving all public transit fees on Friday, November 11. The free rides are being offered, while continuing their regular routes throughout the day.
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Delays continue on northbound Twin Bridge through Thursday afternoon

Drivers are experiencing delays in their commutes across the northbound Twin Bridge from Henderson, Kentucky, into Evansville, Indiana on Monday. The delays come as crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet continue their work in cleaning trash and debris from the bridge. Work started in the driving lane around 7 a.m....
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Ambulance flips over on Highway 41

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Deaconess Hospital ambulance was involved in a crash at Highway 41 and Watson Lane on Thursday. Crews had to bring in a tow truck with a crane arm and use chains and straps to flip it back over. It is unclear if the ambulance was on an emergency run when […]
HENDERSON, KY
WTVW

Owensboro teacher receives $25,000 reward

Brad Byrd InDEPTH: EFD Division Chief discusses Weinbach …. Brad Byrd InDEPTH: EFD Division Chief discusses Weinbach explosion and warehouse fire. ISP: Haubstadt man arrested for dissemination of …. ISP: Haubstadt man arrested for dissemination of harmful material to a minor. IU 2023 Economic Forecast. Evansville stinks!: Officials explain foul...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Boil advisory lifted for German Township residents

A boil advisory that was issued for community members in the Vanderburgh County, Indiana community of German Township has been lifted. The advisory affected residents of the township located from the intersection of Mary Anderson Rd and Hwy 66, north into the town of Wadesville, west to New Harmony Springfield Rd and north into Stewartsville.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

‘Guest Bartenders Night’ benefits Henderson non-profit

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Chloe Randolph Organization was highlighted during “Guest Bartenders Night” at the Henderson Brewing Company on Wednesday. At the event, 10% of the sales will go toward the organization, while 100% of tips given to the bar will also go to the Chloe Randolph Organization. Live music was also at the event.
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Santa set for an annual stroll in downtown Evansville December 6th

A popular Christmas event returns to downtown Evansville along with the guest of honor. Everyone is welcome to join Santa Claus and friends for a stroll along Main Street, as he takes a tour of the city's holiday decorations on display. The journey will begin at Riverside and Main Street,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Car pulled from Saline River near Union Co.

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews pulled a car from the Saline River Thursday. That’s a river that feeds into the Ohio River, very close to Union County. The Uniontown Water Rescue Squad and the Shawneetown Fire Department shared photos. The show crews dressed in scuba gear to get...
UNION COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Decision 2022: Voter turnout throughout the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s Election Day and we are in Indiana and Kentucky looking at the turnout for voters throughout the Tri-State. Our Jordan Yaney was live at Washington Square Mall in Evansville to tell us about the voter turnout at 4 p.m. in Indiana. Jordan Yaney helped...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Traffic Alert: Twin Bridge lane restrictions move to NB lanes

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - Drivers who typically use US 41 Twin Bridges in Henderson during their commute, be aware this week. Southbound lane restrictions began Wednesday, but northbound restrictions start Thursday. Crews are clearing trash and other debris from the bridge. Expect work again from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

New mobile unit to provide free healthcare services throughout the community

The Vanderburgh County Health Department unveiled a new mobile unit to provide free services throughout the community. "We're excited to kick off this new opportunity to improve the health of our community - allowing us to reach those who might need our services the most, but have certain barriers to access those services," said administrator Joe Gries.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Decision 2022: Sherri Heichelbech wins Spencer Co. Sheriff race

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Spencer County has a new sheriff in town. Sherri Heichelbech has beat incumbent Kelli Reinke. The race is the only sheriff race in the Tri-State where both candidates are women. Reinke was the first woman elected as sheriff in Spencer County. Now that she’s won,...
14news.com

Marijuana cultivation job fair set to be held in Wabash Co.

ALBION, Ill. (WFIE) - Job opportunities are in high supply at a production plant in Albion. 14 News is learning about those new openings in the marijuana cultivation industry. Between 50 and 60 new entry-level jobs are available working with Verano, a company that owns brands like Zen Leaf, which is a chain of marijuana dispensaries.
ALBION, IL
wevv.com

Owensboro International Center to host Fall Harvest Festival and Wellness Fair

The Owensboro International Center of Kentucky and University of Louisville Nursing Program, are hosting a Fall Harvest Festival and Wellness Fair for local refugees. The festival will feature free Covid-19 and Flu vaccinations, free breakfast, games, and face painting for the kids. There will also be resources and information provided...
OWENSBORO, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy