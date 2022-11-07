Read full article on original website
Statewide: Illinois' political landscape
Election Day proved an overwhelming success for Illinois Democrats. Along with maintaining all statewide offices, the party has a supermajority in the state's General Assembly and pulled out wins in targeted congressional races. As Republicans deal with the election hangover, what does it all means for the Illinois GOP? We'll...
Op-Ed: Illinois businesses are breaking under the weight of excessive costs
Nobody likes "For Lease" signs filling the windows on Main Street. The result of a bust in the economic cycle, mass business closures and unemployment are the extreme conclusion that political candidates swear to fight every time we have an election. But as our state and national economy move into...
Here's a breakdown of how Illinois voted in the election
CHICAGO — The Illinois election was held on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Democratic Incumbent J.B. Pritzker won reelection as Illinois Governor, Tammy Duckworth won reelection for her seat in the U.S. Senate and locally, the race for the U.S. House Illinois District 13 was won by Democratic candidate, Nikki Budzinski.
More Than One-Quarter of Illinois Counties Have Passed Referendums to Explore Seceding From State
Two Illinois counties and a portion of another passed non-binding referendums on Election Day that would encourage their elected officials to engage in discussions about potentially severing ties with the state government, but the votes were hardly a new phenomenon as downstate residents seek to express their displeasure with lawmakers.
Democrats win Illinois ... for now
Illinois saw a major blue wave this midterm — and a lot of that was by design. Why it matters: The most recent redistricting of the political map by Democrats helped guarantee last night's congressional victories. Yes, but: Outside the Chicago area and university towns, most rural counties favored...
Union leaders declare victory to ban 'right to work' in Illinois
Supporters of a ballot measure to enshrine collective bargaining in the Illinois state constitution, a strategy that labor organizers might try to replicate in other states. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, amends the state constitution to block the legislature from promulgating right-to-work laws in the future. Right-to-work laws, which are in place in about half the states, allow workers to decide whether to join a labor union.
3 Downstate Counties Vote to Explore Seceding From Illinois, Forming New State
Illinois residents wanting to separate their communities from Chicago and Cook County is nothing new in the political world, but three counties took things one step further during the midterm elections, passing non-binding resolutions indicating that they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state. These so-called...
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 11/9
Governor Mike Parson will appoint Republican Eric Schmitt's replacement as Attorney General. Schmitt won the Missouri US Senate Race last night. Voters elected new sheriffs in southern Illinois. Schmitt defeats Busch Valentine in Missouri U.S. Senate race. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has won...
Pritzker, Democratic supporters defeat Bailey and ‘Awake Illinois’ followers
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The two-year political battle that started with a frivolous lawsuit against COVID-19 mitigations in 2020 is over. Governor JB Pritzker declared victory over Senator Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) just over an hour after polls close in Illinois, Tuesday night. While many expected the gubernatorial race to be called...
Illinois union leader says “history was made” for workers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Top union officials in Illinois are cheering state voters’ passage of the Workers’ Rights Amendment, which enshrines collective bargaining rights for the state’s workers in the Illinois State Constitution. In an emailed statement late Wednesday, Illinois AFL-CIO President Tim Drea said while Illinois...
2022 Midterm Illinois Election Results: Who won governor race, U.S House and Senate seats?
Illinois voters cast their ballots for governor, seats in the U.S. House and Senate, seats in the General Assembly and more Tuesday.
Bailey concedes to Pritzker in Illinois governor race
Voters elected new sheriffs in southern Illinois. Overnight election results for state races in Missouri, Illinois. Overnight election results for state races in Missouri, Illinois | Find out more at Heartlandvotes.com. Schmitt defeats Busch Valentine in Missouri U.S. Senate race. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric...
Has Illinois' Workers' Rights Amendment Passed? Here's Where Election Results Stand
Although Election Day for the 2022 midterms has come and gone, votes across many races are still being counted, including one prominent Illinois ballot initiative. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize — and also would prohibit state lawmakers from passing "right-to-work" laws — currently trending toward passing.
What’s next for recreational marijuana in Missouri ?
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Recreational weed will soon be legal in Missouri. Voters approved Amendment 3 by 53 percent, but the provisions of the measure won’t go into effect until December 8th. For Greenlight Dispensary manager Sarah Gunther-Jackson, this vote to legalize Marijuana in Missouri stands as a...
Illinois’ Amendment 1 too close to call
(The Center Square) – A constitutional amendment on the ballot in Illinois is too close to call the morning after election night. Midday Wednesday, 85% of the total ballots have been counted and the amendment has about 58.7% support. Three-fifths majority support – or 60% – is needed of those voting on the measure for it to pass, or a simple majority of all votes cast in the election including those who skipped the amendment question.
VIDEO: Darren Bailey concedes Governor’s race
ILLINOIS (WEHT) — As the votes pour in, Darren Bailey admits that Election Day didn’t turn out the way he wanted, but says that there’s “still room for a miracle”. In his concession speech, Bailey gives thanks to all those who helped during his campaign run, including God, his family and voters. “And friends I […]
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Statement on Election Results in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) issued the below statement following the news that Eric Sorensen was elected to Illinois’ 17th Congressional District:. “Yesterday, the residents of Northwest and Central Illinois chose to stand for democracy, freedom and a future where we work together instead of tearing each other apart. I want to congratulate Eric Sorensen on his victory. I am thrilled that the working- and middle-class families of Illinois’ 17th Congressional District will have a representative who will fight for them, work to build up our local economy and continue to uplift Heartland values and Midwestern voices.
Does Mail Come On Veterans Day?
As Veterans Day, a federal holiday that honors Americans who have served the country in the military takes place tomorrow, many Americans are wondering if they will receive mail or not. The holiday takes place each year on Nov. 11 and began in 1919 as Armistice Day, to mark the...
Miller declares victory in Illinois 15th Congressional District race
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Congresswoman Mary Miller has defeated Democratic challenger Paul Lange for the 15th Congressional District for a second term. Miller was first elected to Congress in 2020. She was endorsed by Donald Trump in June ahead of her primary against current Congressman Rodney Davis. “I will...
Democrat Frerichs wins Illinois Treasurer election; Demmer concedes
The race for the Illinois Treasurer has come to a close, leaving Democrat incumbent Michael Frerichs victorious over his Republican opponent Tom Demmer by a margin of 10%. Frerichs secured the Office of the Treasury with 2,009,698 votes, or 54%, out-performing Demmer who received 1,630,070 votes, or 43.8% of the vote according to the New York Times. Preston Nelson of the Libertarian Party received 82,727 votes, amounting to 2.2% of the vote.
