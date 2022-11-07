Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Blizzard has put the legacy legendary skins on sale, but there’s a catch
After much-justified grumbling from longtime Overwatch players, Blizzard has cut the prices of old cosmetics. The release of Overwatch 2 saw Blizzard re-releasing skins and other cosmetics from the original game. The price for one of these older skins was pretty steep, setting you back 1900 coins – that's USD19 / GBP16.34 / AUD29.26 per cosmetic. Blizzard has lowered the price after complaints from fans, but there’s a catch.
TechRadar
You can get one of the best tactics games for free on Epic Games right now
One of the best real-time tactics games of the past decade is currently free to keep on the Epic Game Store, but you’ll have to rush to get Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun. The samurai stealth title is one of this week’s Epic Games Store free games, along...
TechRadar
Battlefield 2042’s latest update is a welcome U-turn for the series
A year after Battlefield 2042’s release, EA has announced some great updates ahead of its Season 3 release of this battle royale shooter. The most exciting feature coming to Battlefield 2042 will be the return of classes. Comprising the roles of medic, recon, support, and assault, each one provides you with different weapons and abilities that allow a team to forge a game-winning strategy – but that's not all the changes they have in store for us, as the game takes on the free-to-play route.
TechRadar
Sonic Frontiers’ final boss is living rent free in my head
Sonic Frontiers’ climactic boss fight deserves to be talked about, but probably not in the ways you might think. When I rolled credits on Sonic Frontiers, I was left in a state of pure bewilderment. What the hell had I just played? In reference to the final boss, that is, not Sonic Frontiers itself which (despite its shortcomings) I loved a great deal.
