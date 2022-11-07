A year after Battlefield 2042’s release, EA has announced some great updates ahead of its Season 3 release of this battle royale shooter. The most exciting feature coming to Battlefield 2042 will be the return of classes. Comprising the roles of medic, recon, support, and assault, each one provides you with different weapons and abilities that allow a team to forge a game-winning strategy – but that's not all the changes they have in store for us, as the game takes on the free-to-play route.

5 HOURS AGO