kinyradio.com
CBJ Assembly to review Avalanche, Landslide Hazard Maps
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau assembly committee of the whole received a detailed report on the response to September slide at Gastineau ave, and were also presented with an preliminary outline to changes to CBJ hazard maps and accompanying code. The report (pg. 44) said the slide was a...
kinyradio.com
Snow falls in Juneau, City Public Works Director speaks on snow clearing operations
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - With Juneau getting its first brush with snow, News of the North spoke with Public Works Director Katie Koester about the cities preparedness for the upcoming winter. On Wednesday Juneau got a winter weather advisory that spanned that night and goes on to Thursday afternoon. Koester...
kinyradio.com
Huna Totem Corporation presents at weekly Chamber of Commerce luncheon
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Mickey Richardson, Vice President of Creative and Marketing for Huna Totem Corporation presented their Áak’w Landing project at the Chamber of Commerce's weekly luncheon. After solely consulting for the cruise industry for nearly a decade, Richardson moved to Juneau in August of 2018 to...
ktoo.org
Cable ship finishes undersea fiber optic link to Southeast’s Prince of Wales Island
Prince of Wales Island now has its first direct fiber optic connection with the North American mainland. Alaska Power and Telephone announced this month it had completed the undersea cable known as SEALink about two years ahead of schedule. It runs from the Prince of Wales Island community of Coffman Cove to Juneau, with a short land-based stretch near Petersburg.
ktoo.org
Juneau’s volunteer workforce not immune to lingering pandemic effects
Some Juneau nonprofits have struggled to find volunteers over the last year. It’s a serious problem for organizations that rely on unpaid staff. Laurie Wolf, the president and CEO of Alaska’s Foraker Group says that’s something she’s seen statewide — and it’s linked to a national phenomenon of people leaving or changing jobs.
kinyradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Juneau
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A weather advisory begins tonight for the Juneau area. Nathan Compton, a meteorologist with National Weather Service Juneau, gave the details on the winter storm. "Winter Weather Advisory for the Juneau area is starting at 9 pm today and it's going to be going through tomorrow...
In Alaska, voters decide on once-in-a-decade constitutional convention question
Alaskans went to the polls Tuesday to answer a once-in-a-decade ballot measure question: Shall there be a constitutional convention? At a convention, the state constitution may be amended or revised, subject to approval by the voters. Alaska hasn’t held a constitutional convention since the mid-1950s, when the state constitution was first written. The authors said […] The post In Alaska, voters decide on once-in-a-decade constitutional convention question appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ktoo.org
Juneau voters head to the polls in Alaska’s first-ever ranked choice general election
Before 9 a.m., deep in the Mendenhall Valley, precinct chair Jon Estes tended to groggy voters at the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church polling place. He oversees the opening and closing of ballot locations. He also helps make sure everyone coming in to vote has what they need. Estes...
kinyradio.com
NAMI Juneau to host a comedy show for mental health
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - This Saturday evening, NAMI Juneau will host a comedy show. Aaron Surma, Executive Director of NAMI, and Tom Cosgrove, Director of Comedy for a Cause joined Dano on Capital Chat to talk about an upcoming event. Surma said what National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) does.
kinyradio.com
Salvation Army and St. Vincent's bring back Thanksgiving meals for those in need
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The two organizations are planning to distribute free Thanksgiving meals. Dave Ringle, Executive Director for St. Vincent de Paul, and Major Gina Halverson from the Salvation Army joined Dano on Capital Chat. They gave details on the upcoming community Thanksgiving meals. Ringle said St Paul's Thanksgiving...
