airlive.net
A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow
Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
travelnoire.com
Father Annoyed When Passenger Refuses To Move For Son On An Airplane
Here’s yet another game of musical chairs on an airplane. A father was incensed that nobody would move so that he and his grown son could sit together. The flight was bound for Abu Dhabi from Madrid, a trip lasting approximately six hours. Even though the father asked several passengers to move, he directed his anger at one in particular.
'Degraded' passenger is forced to crawl off Jetstar plane after flight attendants with a 'language barrier' demanded she pay for a wheelchair
An Australian passenger on a Jetstar flight to Thailand has been left humiliated after she was forced to crawl off the plane, claiming staff wouldn't get her a wheelchair unless she paid extra. Natalie Curtis, from Queensland, said she was offered a special wheelchair that fits in plane aisles when...
3 Americans found dead at Airbnb in Mexico on trip to celebrate Day of the Dead, officials and family say
Three Americans were found dead at an Airbnb in Mexico City for a trip to celebrate the Day of the Dead, authorities and family said Wednesday. Kandace Florence, 28, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was staying with high school friend Jordan Marshall, 28, also of Virginia Beach, along with Marshall's friend Courtez Hall, relatives told NBC News and NBC affiliate WAVY of Portsmouth, Virginia.
travelnoire.com
Business Class Passenger Booted Off Plane After Warning Cabin Crew Not To Look At Her For Nine Hours
Air rage is at an all-time high, and this latest incident is no exception. Daniele De Matos, a software company concierge had plans to fly from Sydney, Australia to Honolulu, Hawaii for work, however, a series of moody moments led to her getting kicked off the Hawaiian Airlines flight. According...
travelnoire.com
Angry Passenger's Wife And Children Kicked Off Plane Causes Outrage
A Qantas flight attendant has been filmed having a tense interaction with a passenger. The passenger claims the staff was being rude to his wife and children. A passenger filmed a heated argument between a flight attendant and another passenger on a Qantas flight back in September. The video captured the man yelling at the stewardess. He stated the crew was behaving nasty toward his wife and children who were teething at the time. Then during their interaction, he mentioned the crew members had left his wife in tears.
An American man tried to bring a live alligator onto a flight in his suitcase, but he was caught before boarding in Munich Airport
The three-foot-long albino alligator was discovered through the airport security's X-ray scanner, German media reported.
travelnoire.com
American Tourist Attacked In Mexico With Machete
U.S. officials have been warning travelers as of late to stay alert while vacationing in Mexico. Recently one traveler had to find out the hard way. As he was kidnapped and left bleeding from the left side of his body due to getting hacked with a machete on his way home from Cancun.
Desperate search as private plane vanishes carrying millionaire Rainer Schaller & family while flying near Costa Rica
A DESPERATE search is underway after a private jet with a German millionaire and his family on board vanished off the coast of Costa Rica. McFit founder Rainer Schaller, 53, was reportedly on route from Mexico to Limón with his girlfriend, Christiane Schikorsky, and their kids Aaron and Finja on Friday night when their plane disappeared.
msn.com
Tourists are flocking to this sun-soaked country – but is it safe?
Some countries are always safe, or green, on the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) travel website. Those that feature orange (leisure travel not recommended), or are painted entirely red (all travel not recommended), vary with the times – one decade’s “axis of evil” nation is another’s edgy adventure-travel destination.
Snake on a plane! Chaos erupts in business class as garter snake slithers into economy amid screams after United Airlines flight landed at Newark
Screaming passengers onboard a United Airlines flight to Newark Airport were left in shock on Monday after a garter snake slithered underneath their seats. The unexpected appearance of the live reptile caused some turbulence among business-class flyers at the end of their journey from Florida to New Jersey. The United...
This Stunning City in Mexico Is Ranked 'Most Beautiful' by 'Travel and Leisure'
It's so full of culture and history.
'Out of Control' Bachelor Party Ordered To Pay Train Passengers $7,500
The revelers' impromptu bash resulted in the train arriving 23 minutes late, a police callout, 216 legal claims by fellow passengers, and a massive bill.
Philippine airport partially reopens despite stuck plane
Philippine authorities allowed a major airport to partially reopen to international and domestic flights Tuesday despite the damaged Korean Air plane stuck in the grass near the runway after a near-tragic accident over the weekend.The airport on Mactan island in Cebu province, the country’s second-busiest, is reopening from sunrise to sunset to help ease the large numbers of canceled commercial flights and stranded passengers due to the Korean Air mishap Sunday night.The Airbus A330 flying from Incheon, South Korea, carrying 173 people, attempted to land twice before overrunning the runway on the third attempt in rainy weather, Korean Air...
900 Venezuelans to stay in tents by Rio Grande despite cold
he U.S. congressional elections are over, but the Venezuelan migrants camped in tents on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande are not moving.
airlive.net
ALERT Emirates #EK209 was ordered to return to Athens escorted by fighter jets over suspicious passenger
An alert was issued at the Athens Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport. An alert was issued at the Athens International Airport ‘Eleftherios Venizelos’ on Thursday evening over two flights operated by Emirates that were flying to New York and Dubai after the United States warned of a “suspicious” passenger.
NYC Gang Preying On LGBTQ+ Community, Two Men Killed
A New York City gang has raised fears among the LGBTQ+ community following the deaths of two men, RadarOnline.com has learned. A group of two to three men is at the center of attacks that are targeting the community. The gang is suspected of luring victims from nightclubs and bars in the Hell's Kitchen district, drugging them, and then robbing them — even using victims' own cellphones as means to drain their bank accounts. However, no arrests or charges have been brought against the suspects. 33-Year-old John Umberger, a political consultant from Washington D.C., and Julio Ramirez, 25, both went...
travelnoire.com
Passengers Upset After Finding Out Seats Don't Exist Upon Boarding Plane
Imagine, for a moment, paying for a flight and then finding out the seats you paid for don’t exist after boarding the plane. Well, that’s exactly what happened to at least eight London passengers heading to Dublin on Ryanair. In a now-viral online video, the passengers are seen...
Review: Cozy Villa Montes Hotel, Choice Ascend Collection, San Bruno near SFO
The opportunity with Choice Privileges points is landing a deal when reward rates are low, given that many hotels in the chain fluctuate in reward rates every two to three months. The uncertainty factor is reward night rates do not necessarily increase or decrease in ways you might expect given seasonal demand. An early morning flight from SFO to Canada for our June 2022 Lisbon trip had me looking for a hotel convenient to the airport. I found a good deal with Choice Hotels.
Passenger verbally abuses Singapore Airlines crew member
A passenger shouted at and threatened Singapore Airlines staff, demanding that they give him water on a flight.Footage shows a blonde man in a cap calling a staff member a “f****** idiot” and telling him to “f*** off.”“Why you don’t give me f****** water, you f****** idiot?” the passenger says. The man also imitates a member of cabin crew trying to calm him down, and overexaggerates the words “agua, water,” implying that the other staff member does not understand him.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Moment passenger punches Emirates airline employee after missing her flightRMT chief urges rail bosses to ‘stand by’ their staff amid strike actionBrittney Griner sent to Russia labour camp to serve drug possession sentence
