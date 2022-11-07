ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
airlive.net

A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow

Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
travelnoire.com

Father Annoyed When Passenger Refuses To Move For Son On An Airplane

Here’s yet another game of musical chairs on an airplane. A father was incensed that nobody would move so that he and his grown son could sit together. The flight was bound for Abu Dhabi from Madrid, a trip lasting approximately six hours. Even though the father asked several passengers to move, he directed his anger at one in particular.
NBC News

3 Americans found dead at Airbnb in Mexico on trip to celebrate Day of the Dead, officials and family say

Three Americans were found dead at an Airbnb in Mexico City for a trip to celebrate the Day of the Dead, authorities and family said Wednesday. Kandace Florence, 28, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was staying with high school friend Jordan Marshall, 28, also of Virginia Beach, along with Marshall's friend Courtez Hall, relatives told NBC News and NBC affiliate WAVY of Portsmouth, Virginia.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
travelnoire.com

Angry Passenger's Wife And Children Kicked Off Plane Causes Outrage

A Qantas flight attendant has been filmed having a tense interaction with a passenger. The passenger claims the staff was being rude to his wife and children. A passenger filmed a heated argument between a flight attendant and another passenger on a Qantas flight back in September. The video captured the man yelling at the stewardess. He stated the crew was behaving nasty toward his wife and children who were teething at the time. Then during their interaction, he mentioned the crew members had left his wife in tears.
travelnoire.com

American Tourist Attacked In Mexico With Machete

U.S. officials have been warning travelers as of late to stay alert while vacationing in Mexico. Recently one traveler had to find out the hard way. As he was kidnapped and left bleeding from the left side of his body due to getting hacked with a machete on his way home from Cancun.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
msn.com

Tourists are flocking to this sun-soaked country – but is it safe?

Some countries are always safe, or green, on the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) travel website. Those that feature orange (leisure travel not recommended), or are painted entirely red (all travel not recommended), vary with the times – one decade’s “axis of evil” nation is another’s edgy adventure-travel destination.
Daily Mail

Snake on a plane! Chaos erupts in business class as garter snake slithers into economy amid screams after United Airlines flight landed at Newark

Screaming passengers onboard a United Airlines flight to Newark Airport were left in shock on Monday after a garter snake slithered underneath their seats. The unexpected appearance of the live reptile caused some turbulence among business-class flyers at the end of their journey from Florida to New Jersey. The United...
NEWARK, NJ
The Independent

Philippine airport partially reopens despite stuck plane

Philippine authorities allowed a major airport to partially reopen to international and domestic flights Tuesday despite the damaged Korean Air plane stuck in the grass near the runway after a near-tragic accident over the weekend.The airport on Mactan island in Cebu province, the country’s second-busiest, is reopening from sunrise to sunset to help ease the large numbers of canceled commercial flights and stranded passengers due to the Korean Air mishap Sunday night.The Airbus A330 flying from Incheon, South Korea, carrying 173 people, attempted to land twice before overrunning the runway on the third attempt in rainy weather, Korean Air...
RadarOnline

NYC Gang Preying On LGBTQ+ Community, Two Men Killed

A New York City gang has raised fears among the LGBTQ+ community following the deaths of two men, RadarOnline.com has learned. A group of two to three men is at the center of attacks that are targeting the community. The gang is suspected of luring victims from nightclubs and bars in the Hell's Kitchen district, drugging them, and then robbing them — even using victims' own cellphones as means to drain their bank accounts. However, no arrests or charges have been brought against the suspects. 33-Year-old John Umberger, a political consultant from Washington D.C., and Julio Ramirez, 25, both went...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelnoire.com

Passengers Upset After Finding Out Seats Don't Exist Upon Boarding Plane

Imagine, for a moment, paying for a flight and then finding out the seats you paid for don’t exist after boarding the plane. Well, that’s exactly what happened to at least eight London passengers heading to Dublin on Ryanair. In a now-viral online video, the passengers are seen...
Review: Cozy Villa Montes Hotel, Choice Ascend Collection, San Bruno near SFO

The opportunity with Choice Privileges points is landing a deal when reward rates are low, given that many hotels in the chain fluctuate in reward rates every two to three months. The uncertainty factor is reward night rates do not necessarily increase or decrease in ways you might expect given seasonal demand. An early morning flight from SFO to Canada for our June 2022 Lisbon trip had me looking for a hotel convenient to the airport. I found a good deal with Choice Hotels.
SAN BRUNO, CA
Passenger verbally abuses Singapore Airlines crew member

A passenger shouted at and threatened Singapore Airlines staff, demanding that they give him water on a flight.Footage shows a blonde man in a cap calling a staff member a “f****** idiot” and telling him to “f*** off.”“Why you don’t give me f****** water, you f****** idiot?” the passenger says. The man also imitates a member of cabin crew trying to calm him down, and overexaggerates the words “agua, water,” implying that the other staff member does not understand him.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Moment passenger punches Emirates airline employee after missing her flightRMT chief urges rail bosses to ‘stand by’ their staff amid strike actionBrittney Griner sent to Russia labour camp to serve drug possession sentence
