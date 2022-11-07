ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Man on the run after firing shots outside Clutch Bar on Washington Avenue, police say

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jWIEd_0j24UcVY00

A woman was shot in the leg when Houston police said someone started firing into a crowd outside of a bar on Washington Avenue.

Two groups of people got into an argument in the parking lot of Clutch Bar just after closing time Monday morning, police said.

A man allegedly pulled out a gun and fired randomly into the crowd.

The woman was taken to a hospital, but police did not release her condition.

Police said the suspect got away in a Jeep.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

Man shoots girlfriend’s ex outside apartment in southeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a shooting involving a woman, her current boyfriend and ex-boyfriend at an apartment in southeast Houston. Around 11 p.m. Tuesday night at the Casa Grande Apartments, located on 8800 Gulf Freeway, a woman and her boyfriend were inside an apartment when her ex-boyfriend showed up with a shotgun at the door, police said.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Driver accused of hitting motorcyclist, dragging him half a mile during hit-and-run crash on S Beltway

HOUSTON – A Rosenberg man is accused of hitting a 21-year-old motorcyclist and dragging his body half a mile before speeding off and abandoning his car in September. Jerime Clayton Harmon, 36, has since been charged with a failure to stop and render aid with serious bodily injury. His attorney told KPRC 2 he turned himself in Tuesday and has since been released on a $20,000 bond.
ROSENBERG, TX
cw39.com

Woman killed by ex-boyfriend in murder-suicide shooting, HCSO says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is dead after her estranged ex-boyfriend shot her, then turned the gun on himself at an apartment in northeast Houston. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night in an apartment on 225 Assay Street, in between North Sam Houston Parkway and West Lake Houston Parkway, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
158K+
Followers
17K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy