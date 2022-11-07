Man on the run after firing shots outside Clutch Bar on Washington Avenue, police say
A woman was shot in the leg when Houston police said someone started firing into a crowd outside of a bar on Washington Avenue. Two groups of people got into an argument in the parking lot of Clutch Bar just after closing time Monday morning, police said. A man allegedly pulled out a gun and fired randomly into the crowd. The woman was taken to a hospital, but police did not release her condition. Police said the suspect got away in a Jeep.
