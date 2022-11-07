Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
umn.edu
Iverson named 2022 Joseph J. Latterell Visiting Alumnus
The University of Minnesota Morris has named Joey Iverson, assistant professor of mathematics at Iowa State University, the 2022 Latterell Visiting Alumnus. In addition to meetings with students and faculty, Iverson will deliver the 2022 Latterell Visiting Alumnus Lecture on Monday, Nov, 21, at 7 p.m. in the Science Auditorium. This public lecture is titled, “Academia is a Small Town: A Look Back at how my Experiences at Morris Prepared me for a Successful Career in Academics.”
umn.edu
U of M President Gabel to hold Town Hall in Morris as part of Chancellor Search
University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel is hosting a Town Hall listening session on Monday, Nov. 14 with Morris students, faculty, and staff, and members of the Morris community to gather input on the Morris Chancellor search process. The Town Hall will be held in Oyate Hall in the UMN...
umn.edu
Small Classes; Big Rewards
UMN Morris class sizes are small, so as a student, you’ll be able to easily connect with your professors and benefit from their individual guidance and support. They’ll take the time to get to know you and help you succeed academically—and professionally. “I secured the internship that...
umn.edu
Low Cost; High Value
Small class sizes. Close attention from professors who have the highest degree in their field. Hands-on research and career-building experiences. Transformational relationships with mentors and friends. The educational experience you’ll get at UMN Morris surpasses that of other schools. For a quarter of the tuition of Minnesota’s most expensive private school, you’ll receive a well-rounded, top-notch, liberal arts education that will set you up to succeed and thrive.
Comments / 0