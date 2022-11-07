ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iverson named 2022 Joseph J. Latterell Visiting Alumnus

The University of Minnesota Morris has named Joey Iverson, assistant professor of mathematics at Iowa State University, the 2022 Latterell Visiting Alumnus. In addition to meetings with students and faculty, Iverson will deliver the 2022 Latterell Visiting Alumnus Lecture on Monday, Nov, 21, at 7 p.m. in the Science Auditorium. This public lecture is titled, “Academia is a Small Town: A Look Back at how my Experiences at Morris Prepared me for a Successful Career in Academics.”
