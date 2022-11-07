UNC basketball releases hype video for 2022-23 season

It’s finally here. The wait is officially over.

One of the most anticipated seasons in UNC basketball history begins tonight as the Tar Heels tip off the 2022-23 campaign. Hubert Davis has a team that has four of five starters back from a Final Four run a year ago plus adds Pete Nance, a really good freshman class and a deep bench. This is a title contender and should be a fun year of watching them over the next six months.

The journey begins on Monday night as the Tar Heels take on UNC-Wilmington in the Dean Dome . And ahead of the start of the season, the program released a hype video that will give you goosebumps:

This is going to be a fun team to watch and a likable team that won our hearts over last season.

Let’s hope we get a season-ending video with them cutting down the nets in April. And let’s enjoy the hell out of this ride.

