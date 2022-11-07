Read full article on original website
Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (CTKB) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (CTKB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 100%. A...
NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -41.18%. A quarter...
Magnite (MGNI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Magnite (MGNI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.88%. A quarter ago,...
Pangaea Logistics (PANL) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Pangaea Logistics (PANL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.51 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.48 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.96%. A quarter...
NuVasive (NUVA) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
NuVasive (NUVA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.89%. A quarter ago,...
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
Stock Market Today: Dow Gains 4,000 Points in October; Fed, Jobs, Earnings In Focus
Stocks finished lower Monday, while the dollar retrenched against its global peers amid a jump in Treasury bond yields, as investors adopted a cautious tone heading into a crucial ten-day stretch for global markets. Wall Street's sharp rally on Friday, paced by the best single-day gain for Apple (AAPL) -...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
3 Stocks to Buy If They Take a Dip
This year hasn't been an easy one for investors as the stock market has been battling pressure from soaring inflation, rising interest rates, and a softening macroeconomic backdrop. As of this writing, the S&P 500 is down 21% in 2022 after being up 29% in 2021 and 18% in 2020.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway likely boosted its Chevron bet last quarter. Here are 6 key insights from its Q3 earnings.
Buffett's company benefited from higher interest rates and a stronger dollar, and has ramped up its stock buybacks this quarter.
Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.24 per share. This compares to loss of $1.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (AREN) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (AREN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.90 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.87. This compares to loss of $2.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -50%. A...
BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.17 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.23. This compares to loss of $0.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 26.09%....
Conifer Holdings, Inc. (CNFR) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Conifer Holdings, Inc. (CNFR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.05 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.26. This compares to loss of $0.48 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
TELA Bio, Inc. (TELA) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
TELA Bio, Inc. (TELA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.64 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.57. This compares to loss of $0.57 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.33 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.01. This compares to loss of $2.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 33.83%....
