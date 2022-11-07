ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (CTKB) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (CTKB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 100%. A...
NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates

NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -41.18%. A quarter...
Magnite (MGNI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Magnite (MGNI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.88%. A quarter ago,...
Pangaea Logistics (PANL) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Pangaea Logistics (PANL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.51 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.48 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.96%. A quarter...
NuVasive (NUVA) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates

NuVasive (NUVA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 1.89%. A quarter ago,...
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
3 Stocks to Buy If They Take a Dip

This year hasn't been an easy one for investors as the stock market has been battling pressure from soaring inflation, rising interest rates, and a softening macroeconomic backdrop. As of this writing, the S&P 500 is down 21% in 2022 after being up 29% in 2021 and 18% in 2020.
Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.24 per share. This compares to loss of $1.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (AREN) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (AREN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.90 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.87. This compares to loss of $2.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -50%. A...
BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.17 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.23. This compares to loss of $0.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 26.09%....
Conifer Holdings, Inc. (CNFR) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (CNFR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.05 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.26. This compares to loss of $0.48 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
TELA Bio, Inc. (TELA) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

TELA Bio, Inc. (TELA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.64 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.57. This compares to loss of $0.57 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.33 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.01. This compares to loss of $2.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 33.83%....

