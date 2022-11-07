ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Colgate

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 72-48 victory against Colgate on Thursday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Women's Basketball vs. Colgate Box Score by The Post-Standard on Scribd. MORE...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Syracuse to Face Local Foe Colgate Thursday

Syracuse returns to action Thursday night against local in-state foe Colgate (1-0) at 7 p.m. in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange (1-0) are coming off a season-opening win over Stony Brook, 79-56, in Felisha Legette-Jack's debut as head coach at her alma mater. Thursday's game will be streamed live...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

ACC Network Programing Originating from Syracuse This Weekend

Syracuse will play host to three separate ACC Network studio shows on location this weekend, ahead of the Orange's primetime matchup with Florida State at 8 p.m. on the network Saturday night. ACC Huddle, In Play and ACC PM will all originate from 'Cuse over the next two days. ACC...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Our picks to win Section III football championships

Syracuse, N.Y. — All season, we enlisted the help of area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly football poll. With the Section III season coming to an end this weekend, we’ve asked those same professionals to make their picks for each championship football game this weekend.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fire on Syracuse’s Northside

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire broke out near the intersection of Lemoyne Ave. and 2nd North St. on November 8 at 5:04 p.m. Syracuse firefighters say they arrived at the house in under three minutes and found heavy smoke coming from the house, soon to realize there was a fire in the basement. Firefighters […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Woman dead after Syracuse hit and run

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that on Sunday, November 6 around 1:11 a.m., they were called to the 3000 block of S. Salina Street for a car crash that involved a person. After police arrived on the […]
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Alyssa Latham Signs with Syracuse

Alyssa Latham, a 6-foot-2 forward from Glenwood, Ill., signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Syracuse University and play basketball for the Orange. Latham is the second signee of the Class of 2023 for head coach Felisha Legette-Jack and will join Sophie Burrows on The Hill next fall. "We...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

