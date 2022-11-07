Read full article on original website
Colgate scored 100, beat Syracuse last year. Things look a little different in Hamilton these days
Hamilton, N.Y. – Colgate’s basketball players are under no illusions about Tuesday’s 7 p.m. basketball game in the JMA Wireless Dome. Last year, the Raiders beat Syracuse for the first time since the 1961-62 season. Colgate put 100 points on the board in a 100-85 win over the Orange.
Meet Section III’s 2 field hockey state semifinalists this weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Field hockey teams from Cicero-North Syracuse and Port Byron/Union Springs will be chasing after state titles this weekend. Both those Section III schools have reached their respective class semifinals, which will be held Saturday on Long Island.
Judge orders temporary stop to I-81 rebuild; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 11)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 65; Low: 51. Don’t look now, but flurries are in the weekend forecast. Photo of the Day. MYSTERY MACHINE IN SYRACUSE IS ONLY ONE IN THE WORLD: The last presstape machine in the...
Syracuse women’s basketball box score vs. Colgate
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 72-48 victory against Colgate on Thursday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU Women's Basketball vs. Colgate Box Score by The Post-Standard on Scribd. MORE...
Syracuse women’s basketball blows out Colgate with dominant performance in paint
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse came out exactly how head coach Felisha Legette-Jack expected. On Wednesday she said Syracuse wanted to exploit its size advantage down low and see if Colgate’s bigs could handle a mixture of Asia Strong, Dariauna Lewis, Kyra Wood and Saniaa Wilson. Early on, it...
cuse.com
Syracuse to Face Local Foe Colgate Thursday
Syracuse returns to action Thursday night against local in-state foe Colgate (1-0) at 7 p.m. in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange (1-0) are coming off a season-opening win over Stony Brook, 79-56, in Felisha Legette-Jack's debut as head coach at her alma mater. Thursday's game will be streamed live...
Meet the ‘miracle’ twin elephants born at Syracuse zoo
Syracuse, N.Y. — Twin male Asian elephants have been born at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse. Twins only account for 1% of elephant births worldwide, according to a news release from Onondaga County. There has never been a recorded case of surviving elephant twins born in the United...
What are the reasons behind Jim Boeheim’s return to man-to-man defense? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – We kept Mike’s Mailbox running all through the offseason, but nothing gets the email machine humming like actual games. Syracuse played its regular-season opener on Monday, beating Lehigh 90-72 at the JMA Wireless Dome, and the Mailbox immediately got hit with questions from readers.
You could be seeing these Syracuse players for the final time in the JMA Dome against Florida State
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University football team plays its final home game of the season against the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday night at the JMA Wireless Dome. After the game, upperclassmen will get one last chance to interact with SU fans when they take a lap around...
Meet Ahmed Fareed, a Syracuse grad who is NBC Sports’ swiss army knife
Syracuse, N.Y. —Pick a sport, any sport, and Ahmed Fareed of NBC Sports has probably been involved with it in some way in the past year or so. The 2002 graduate of Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications has become the swiss army knife for NBC Sports. Just look at what he’s done in the past six months alone.
Orange Weekly: Hard to predict Syracuse-Florida State, first impressions of SU hoops (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —The Syracuse University football team will play its final home game of the 2022 season at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday night against Florida State and our own Brent Axe just cannot get a feel for the game. Axe discusses that and has some first impressions...
cuse.com
ACC Network Programing Originating from Syracuse This Weekend
Syracuse will play host to three separate ACC Network studio shows on location this weekend, ahead of the Orange's primetime matchup with Florida State at 8 p.m. on the network Saturday night. ACC Huddle, In Play and ACC PM will all originate from 'Cuse over the next two days. ACC...
Our picks to win Section III football championships
Syracuse, N.Y. — All season, we enlisted the help of area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly football poll. With the Section III season coming to an end this weekend, we’ve asked those same professionals to make their picks for each championship football game this weekend.
Where are Section III athletes going to college? (fall 2022 update)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III is loaded with student-athletes with dreams of playing at the next level. As the NCAA’s early signing period nears, hundreds of athletes have already committed to play their sport at colleges and universities around the country.
Fire on Syracuse’s Northside
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire broke out near the intersection of Lemoyne Ave. and 2nd North St. on November 8 at 5:04 p.m. Syracuse firefighters say they arrived at the house in under three minutes and found heavy smoke coming from the house, soon to realize there was a fire in the basement. Firefighters […]
Class AA football championship predictions, preview: Christian Brothers Academy vs. Cicero-North Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — We have reached championship weekend in Section III football, and Christian Brothers Academy and Cicero-North Syracuse will be playing a rematch of their Week 2 instant classic for the section title in Class AA. >> What players, coaches are saying heading into Section III football championships.
Woman dead after Syracuse hit and run
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that on Sunday, November 6 around 1:11 a.m., they were called to the 3000 block of S. Salina Street for a car crash that involved a person. After police arrived on the […]
House of the Week: ‘Chutzpah’ was needed to restore Syracuse’s ‘Driscoll House’ after 1981 fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – When fire tore through the three-story house at 218 Green Street in the Hawley-Green section of Syracuse on June 5, 1981, it was just the latest suspicious blaze to ravage the neighborhood over the previous decade. Left in ruins, it was just another of the close...
Poll results: Who was Section III football player of Week 9?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Homer’s senior running back Sam Sorenson has been voted this week’s Section III football player of the week. Sorenson received 1,962 votes (40.09%) to win this week. The senior running back had 39 carries, 385 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in the Trojans’...
cuse.com
Alyssa Latham Signs with Syracuse
Alyssa Latham, a 6-foot-2 forward from Glenwood, Ill., signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Syracuse University and play basketball for the Orange. Latham is the second signee of the Class of 2023 for head coach Felisha Legette-Jack and will join Sophie Burrows on The Hill next fall. "We...
