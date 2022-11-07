ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanceboro, NC

wcti12.com

New details in Jacksonville officer-involved shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Onslow County. It happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, on White St. near Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville. Officers with the Jacksonville Police Department noticed a car...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Edgecombe County woman missing for nearly six weeks

ROCKY MOUNT, Edgecombe County — Law enforcement in Edgecombe County are looking for a missing woman. Rebecca Ann Upton was last seen on Sept. 29, 2022 in the Rocky Mount area. She is believed to be in the Meadowbrook area. Anyone with information on Upton's location is asked to...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Construction underway for new Duplin County Animal Shelter

KENANSVILLE, Duplin County — Construction is underway on the new Duplin County Animal Shelter. It's being built on the west side of Kenansville. It's located at 287 Fairgrounds Drive. They have the base foundation in. When the whole building is complete, it'll have three times the space compared to...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Greenville to host annual Community Tree Day

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The City of Greenville is hosting an annual event to make the city even greener. The annual Community Tree Day is happening on November 10 in Greenville. Staff and volunteers will be planting 40 trees in total. The event starts at 1:30 p.m. and will...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Sandy Smith hopes to be first Republican in District 1 since 1883

Rocky Mount, Nash County — In Rocky Mount, the Republican candidate for District 1, Sandy Smith, will host her election watch party at 7:30 P.M. District 1 spans across Wilson, Greenville, and Elizabeth City. For years, voters in the area have voted for the Democratic nominee; the last time...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
wcti12.com

Dr. Tim Reeder speaks after close, hard-fought win in N.C. House race

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — After Tuesday night's election, people living in North Carolina's 9th House District have a new representative. Dr. Tim Reeder beat out incumbent Brian Farkas after a hard-fought, high-dollar campaign. Dr. Reeder said he’s looking forward to transitioning from a campaign to legislating and said he’s...
PITT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

United States Marine Corps celebrates 247th birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The United States Marine Corps celebrates its 247th birthday. The youngest marine honored during the celebration said it's something she's dreamed about her entire life. "It's a long time coming, I've been waiting for this my entire life. It's a pleasure to be here," Private...
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
wcti12.com

Don Davis vies for NC's First Congressional District seat

Snow Hill, Greene County — In Snow Hill, Don Davis’ watch party will begin at 7:30. Don Davis is vying for NC’s First Congressional District seat. Davis said he is fighting to keep the seat Democrat. District 1 covers 15 counties, and includes Pitt, Martin, Wayne, and...
SNOW HILL, NC
wcti12.com

Veterans Day 2022: events and deals

Today is Veterans Day. This day is a chance to remember, salute, and show gratitude for those who have served in the Armed Forces. Veterans Day is celebrated every year on Nov. 11, the anniversary of the end of World War I more than a century ago. Veterans Day began...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Duke Energy installing microgrid at Camp Lejeune

CAMP LEJEUNE, Onslow County — Duke Energy has been awarded a $22 million utility energy service contract by Camp Lejeune to design and construct a microgrid at the base. This will provide additional energy for the base. “We're excited to bring additional energy reliability and resiliency to Camp Lejeune,"...
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
wcti12.com

The Blitz: Postseason week two scores and highlights

NEW BERN, Craven County — In week two of the high school state football playoffs, two rematches from conference play headlined a busy Thursday night. Games were moved up due to the incoming inclement weather from Hurricane Nicole. Havelock and Jacksonville met for round two after the Rams edged...
NEW BERN, NC

