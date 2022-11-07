Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcti12.com
Law enforcement seeking person of interest in attempted Onslow catalytic converter theft
ONSLOW COUNTY — Deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff's Office are looking for a person of interest in an attempted larceny of a catalytic converter from Pool Patios and Spas in Onslow County. The suspect was seen driving a black Nissan Compact SUV. If anyone has any information on...
wcti12.com
New details in Jacksonville officer-involved shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Onslow County. It happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, on White St. near Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville. Officers with the Jacksonville Police Department noticed a car...
wcti12.com
Police looking for suspect after man found shot multiple times in Ayden
AYDEN, Pitt County — Officers with the Ayden Police Department responded to a call Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, on Old NC 11 South past Thad Little Road for a person that had been shot. They found a male victim lying in the road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The...
wcti12.com
Crash blocks traffic on U.S. 17 in Vanceboro
VANCEBORO, Craven County — A multi-vehicle crash happened Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 on U.S. 17 in Vanceboro. It occurred around 5:22 p.m. It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.
wcti12.com
Edgecombe County woman missing for nearly six weeks
ROCKY MOUNT, Edgecombe County — Law enforcement in Edgecombe County are looking for a missing woman. Rebecca Ann Upton was last seen on Sept. 29, 2022 in the Rocky Mount area. She is believed to be in the Meadowbrook area. Anyone with information on Upton's location is asked to...
wcti12.com
Man arrested after having gun on Edgecombe County high school campus
EDGECOMBE COUNTY — A school resource officer at Southwest Edgecombe High School alerted administrators to a gun on campus Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Deputy J. Long and the administrators were able to seize the gun without incident. Richard Jamal Johnson, 19, of Rocky Mount, was charged with having a...
wcti12.com
Lenoir County Sheriff-elect speaks after victory, outlines goals for his office
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Lenior County will soon see a new sheriff in town. Republican Jackie Rogers unseated two-term Democrat Sheriff Ronnie Ingram in Tuesday night's election. Rogers, a native of La Grange said that he plans to attack the drugs, criminal activity and gun violence when he takes...
wcti12.com
Construction underway for new Duplin County Animal Shelter
KENANSVILLE, Duplin County — Construction is underway on the new Duplin County Animal Shelter. It's being built on the west side of Kenansville. It's located at 287 Fairgrounds Drive. They have the base foundation in. When the whole building is complete, it'll have three times the space compared to...
wcti12.com
Greenville to host annual Community Tree Day
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The City of Greenville is hosting an annual event to make the city even greener. The annual Community Tree Day is happening on November 10 in Greenville. Staff and volunteers will be planting 40 trees in total. The event starts at 1:30 p.m. and will...
wcti12.com
Sandy Smith hopes to be first Republican in District 1 since 1883
Rocky Mount, Nash County — In Rocky Mount, the Republican candidate for District 1, Sandy Smith, will host her election watch party at 7:30 P.M. District 1 spans across Wilson, Greenville, and Elizabeth City. For years, voters in the area have voted for the Democratic nominee; the last time...
wcti12.com
Dr. Tim Reeder speaks after close, hard-fought win in N.C. House race
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — After Tuesday night's election, people living in North Carolina's 9th House District have a new representative. Dr. Tim Reeder beat out incumbent Brian Farkas after a hard-fought, high-dollar campaign. Dr. Reeder said he’s looking forward to transitioning from a campaign to legislating and said he’s...
wcti12.com
United States Marine Corps celebrates 247th birthday
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The United States Marine Corps celebrates its 247th birthday. The youngest marine honored during the celebration said it's something she's dreamed about her entire life. "It's a long time coming, I've been waiting for this my entire life. It's a pleasure to be here," Private...
wcti12.com
Don Davis vies for NC's First Congressional District seat
Snow Hill, Greene County — In Snow Hill, Don Davis’ watch party will begin at 7:30. Don Davis is vying for NC’s First Congressional District seat. Davis said he is fighting to keep the seat Democrat. District 1 covers 15 counties, and includes Pitt, Martin, Wayne, and...
wcti12.com
Veterans Day 2022: events and deals
Today is Veterans Day. This day is a chance to remember, salute, and show gratitude for those who have served in the Armed Forces. Veterans Day is celebrated every year on Nov. 11, the anniversary of the end of World War I more than a century ago. Veterans Day began...
wcti12.com
Duke Energy installing microgrid at Camp Lejeune
CAMP LEJEUNE, Onslow County — Duke Energy has been awarded a $22 million utility energy service contract by Camp Lejeune to design and construct a microgrid at the base. This will provide additional energy for the base. “We're excited to bring additional energy reliability and resiliency to Camp Lejeune,"...
wcti12.com
NC Recovery and Resiliency splits $22.3 million across three cities for affordable housing
RALEIGH, Wake County — The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) has awarded $22.3 million from the Affordable Housing Development Fund (AHDF) to three cities for new multi-family housing projects. This second round of AHDF funding encouraged local governments to apply for gap financing for multi-family housing rehabilitation...
wcti12.com
The Blitz: Postseason week two scores and highlights
NEW BERN, Craven County — In week two of the high school state football playoffs, two rematches from conference play headlined a busy Thursday night. Games were moved up due to the incoming inclement weather from Hurricane Nicole. Havelock and Jacksonville met for round two after the Rams edged...
Comments / 0