Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Christine and The Queens – ‘Redcar les adorables étoiles’ review: high art meets dark, uneasy synth-pop
When Christine and The Queens first burst onto the scene, his trajectory felt akin to a pop fairy-tale. The project originally came to light on a heartbroken trip to London, where a group of drag queens at Soho’s now-closed venue Madame Jojo’s encouraged Chris to put his pain to music. After picking himself up and taking their advice, the artist dropped out of ENS de Lyon and channelled his theatrical background into this new, super-charged alter-ego.
Composer Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch Says Her Music Keyed On The Beauty And Hope Within ‘Living’ – Sound & Screen
Composing the score for the Oliver Hermanus-directed drama Living began with a very simple question: Is it really necessary to write only sad music for a story about a man facing his mortality? For Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch, the answer was no. “It took a while for me to kind of, maybe, go on the same type of journey with Mr. Williams, embracing the tenderness of the situation and try to find that balance from the fact you are reaching the end of life and there is a sadness to it,” the composer for the Sony Pictures Classics film said at Deadline’s Sound...
NME
Bruce Springsteen – ‘Only The Strong Survive’ review: a joyful ode to the greatest soul songs
Shortly after releasing his 20th album ‘Letter To You’ in 2020, Bruce Springsteen headed back into the studio. It was mid-COVID lockdown, and for the first time since ‘We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions’, his 2006 homage to Pete Seeger, The Boss was inspired to record songs he hadn’t written. Springsteen, producer Ron Aniello and engineer Rob Lebret – who christened themselves “The Night Shift” due to their unsociable working hours – got to work recording a compilation of cover songs, but they ultimately ended up tossing out the first draft. On their second try, however, Springsteen found a fertile theme that he wanted to explore.
NME
Paul McCartney discusses crate-digging in Jamaica and discovering reggae
Paul McCartney has discussed crate-digging in Jamaica and discovering reggae in an extract from his new book. As revealed yesterday (November 10), the Beatle will release a new vinyl boxset called ‘The 7″ Singles’ on December 2. Limited to 3000 copies, the product comprises 80 career-spanning 7″ singles personally curated by McCartney.
NME
Bon Jovi member teases Glastonbury 2023 appearance
Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora has teased the “possibility” of the band playing Glastonbury 2023. The world famous festival returned this summer for the first time in three years after its 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to the COVID pandemic. The 2023 edition will take place from June 21-25 next year at Worthy Farm.
Robert Downey Jr. Steps Out With His New Look After His Kids Shave His Head
Just before Halloween, the actor shared an Instagram video of his and wife Susan Downey's kids Exton, 10, and Avri, 8, shaving his head upon his request for his upcoming role in the HBO limited series The Sympathizer. And this weekend, RBJ stepped out to showcase his new look upon the masses.
NME
Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”
Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
NME
Judge Judy says Justin Bieber is “scared to death” of her
TV personality Judge Judy has revealed that there was a time when her former neighbour Justin Bieber was “scared to death” of her. In a new interview with Access Hollywood promoting her new Amazon Prime Video show Judy Justice, Judge Judy Sheindlin spoke about how comments she made concerning Bieber led to him avoiding her at all costs.
NME
The Cure’s Roger O’Donnell responds to Paul Weller’s dig at Robert Smith
The Cure‘s Roger O’Donnell has responded to Paul Weller’s scathing personal attack on Robert Smith. Former The Jam singer Weller called Smith a “fucking fat cunt” in a lengthy interview for next month’s issue of Record Collector magazine, which is a special Weller edition (via Louder Sound).
Emily Blunt in The English is one of tonight's TV highlights
The English is just one of the gems on TV tonight.
NME
Kanye West sued over unauthorised sample use on ‘Donda’ track ‘Life Of The Party’
Kanye West is facing a copyright lawsuit over allegations that his song ‘Life Of The Party’ samples a Boogie Down Productions track without permission. ‘Life Of The Party’ features André 3000, and was released on West’s Stem Player device as part of the deluxe edition of his 2021 album ‘DONDA’. Phase One Network — the management company overseeing Boogie Down’s music catalogue — has since claimed that the song uses elements of the hip-hop group’s 1987 track, ‘South Bronx’.
NME
Listen to Rihanna’s new single ‘Born Again’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Rihanna has shared another new song from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack – listen to ‘Born Again’ below. The ballad follows on from last month’s ‘Lift Me Up’, which marked the singer’s first track as a lead artist since her eighth studio album, ‘Anti’ (2016).
The Brachel Is a Dreamy ‘Brigitte Bardot Meets Rachel Green’ Haircut
This summer we told you about The Sachel, the “shag meets Rachel Green” mash-up hair trend. But now that fall and winter are here, make room for The Brachel. It’s another deliriously dreamy hair hybrid that, frankly, we need ASAP. One person who definitely understands the assignment...
AOL Corp
Two Celebs Accidentally Showed Up in the Same Balenciaga Dress at the CMAs Last Night
Nope, you weren't seeing double on the CMAs red carpet last night: two celebs fully showed up in the same outfit. Which honestly happens to me every time I leave my house in anything from Reformation, so whatever. Anyway, Kelsea Ballerini and Mackenzie Porter reportedly both wore a bright blue...
NME
George Harrison tribute film ‘Concert For George’ is being re-released in cinemas
A concert film dedicated to George Harrison is being re-released in cinemas across the world later this month. Concert For George, was first shot in 2002 at London’s Royal Albert Hall, a year after the late Beatles‘s death and featured Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Ravi and Anoushka Shankar, Jools Holland, Jeff Lynne and members of Monty Python. It was organised by Eric Clapton and Harrison’s widow Olivia.
NME
Louis Tomlinson announces 2023 North American tour dates
Louis Tomlinson has announced a North American headline tour for 2023 – tickets will be available here. The former One Direction singer, who released his second solo album ‘Faith In The Future’ today (November 11), is set to hit the road in the US and Canada next May.
NME
What I learned about Selena Gomez from making a documentary of her life
Selena Gomez first found fame on the Disney Channel, but over the past decade she’s blossomed into a chart-topping pop star, acclaimed actress and successful TV producer. In the powerful new documentary film ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’, we see the toll this has often taken on her mental health. The film is directed by Alek Keshishian, whose previous credits include one of the most-acclaimed music documentaries of all time: ‘Madonna: Truth or Dare’. Here, exclusively for NME, he shares what he learned about Gomez from shadowing her during a pivotal and ultimately transitional period of her life.
NME
Sam Smith shares full details on new album ‘Gloria’
Sam Smith has shared full details on their new forthcoming album ‘Gloria’. This evening (November 10), Smith took to Twitter to share a short video detailing the tracklisting and collaborators on their fourth studio LP. Artists confirmed on the record include Ed Sheeran, Jessie Reyez, Koffee and Kim...
NME
CBS to air Mariah Carey’s live concert special titled ‘Merry Christmas To All’
CBS has announced that it will air a two-hour, Christmas-themed concert special hosted by Mariah Carey next month. READ MORE: Mariah Carey: “You know what? I love Christmas!”. The primetime special, titled Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All, is a filmed version of the singer’s sold-out appearance at Madison...
NME
Yungblud doesn’t “relate” to “older” acts like Arctic Monkeys and The 1975 anymore
Yungblud has said he doesn’t “relate” to “older” acts like Arctic Monkeys and The 1975 as much as he used to. During a new interview with Rolling Stone UK, the Doncaster artist (real name Dominic Harrison) explained how the aforementioned bands were a “generation apart” from himself, who has a largely Gen Z fanbase.
Comments / 0