The Controversial Amarillo Ghost Adventures Episode
For any enthusiasts of the supernatural, the Travel Channel television show Ghost Adventures is a must-watch. Originally airing in 2008 and still running, the show’s premise is in the name. Paranormal Investigators Zak Baggins, Aaron Goodwin, and Audio/Visual techs Billey Tolley and Jay Wasley travel across the United States, investigating known haunted sites or reported hauntings.
Can Yeezy’s Mouth Help Make My Amarillo Daughter Rich?
So we all know that Kanye West has gotten himself in a bit of trouble recently. Companies are dropping him left and right. Nobody wants to be associated with him. Kanye runs his mouth. That is what he does. Yes, there is free speech but it doesn't keep you from facing those consequences.
Here Is How To Watch Tonight’s Total “Blood Moon” Lunar Eclipse
If you're one of those that gets wrapped up in what's happening in the night sky, tonight is for you. Those who are lucky enough to remember to look will get to see a total lunar eclipse. It might be worth waking up a little early for. The next one won't happen for another three years.
The Answer to Being Tired of Broken Toys in Your Home Amarillo
I hate to be the bearer of bad news but Christmas will be here before you know it. You have to get that shopping done. Get everything wrapped and just wait. Nothing is worst than getting all excited for Christmas morning and watching the kids open their toys in excitement and then they break.
Texas Surprises The World With High Marks For Fashion
Stereotypes are a crappy thing, right? You tell someone you live in Texas and what's the first thing they think?. "Well, why aren't you wearing a cowboy hat and boots?" BECAUSE NOT ALL TEXANS WEAR THEM!. And now we have the backup to prove that. Fashion website boohooMAN has given...
10 Delicious Texas Food Stops that Appeared on the Food Network
Texas is a massive state, with an even more enormous appetite. Food is everywhere. The hard part isn't finding a restaurant, it's choosing which one to eat at. There are tons of food spots that have drool-worthy food, but some have the seal of approval from the biggest foodie himself: Guy Fieri.
Popular Photography Company No Longer Allowed to Photograph AISD
When it comes to high school, there are so many activities that our kids take part in, and most of the time those events don't get captured, and if they do, it's a zoomed camera phone photo. Wild Skies Photography is a photography company that went to many events including...
One More Night to Support Canyon Bands Before They Head to State
I have no musical ability at all. Really. I don't. In elementary school, I had to learn to play the recorder. I feel like we all had to do that. I was ok with that. I am sure I still annoyed my family. Then when I moved here in seventh...
