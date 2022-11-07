ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

whbc.com

Prosecution Gains Guilty Plea in Killing of Canton Father of Four

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A guilty plea from one of four teenagers charged in the May 2022 shooting death of a northeast Canton father of four. 18-year-old Justice St John will also be assisting the state in the prosecution of the other three defendants next month.
CANTON, OH
98online.com

Woman Cops To Meat Beating At Ohio Walmart

(thesmokinggun) NOVEMBER 9–An Ohio woman yesterday copped to clobbering a female acquaintance in the face with a 10-pound log of ground beef during a confrontation in the potato chip aisle of a Walmart in suburban Cleveland. In a deal with prosecutors, Maneka Garner, 27, pleaded no contest to disorderly...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Two Teens Sentenced to 18 to Life in January Killing

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two area teenagers have a lot of life in front of them. Most, if not all of the rest of it, could be spent in prison. 18-year-old Ajani Smith of Canton and 17-year-old Craige Avery of Akron were sentenced Wednesday to 18 years to life in prison for the January shooting death of 51-year-old Terrell Lipkins in Canton in January of this year.
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Teen Found Guilty in Killing of Recent High School Grad in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Justice served, in a horrendous killing in Akron that took the life of a recent high school graduate. The young man accused of shooting 18-year-old Na’kia Crawford to death in Akron back in June of 2020 has been found guilty of murder.
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Death of teen at Bloomfield party ruled as accidental

The Trumbull County Coroner has ruled as accidental, the death of a teenager who was attending a large party in a wooded area in Bloomfield Township early Sunday. Dr. Lawrence D'Amico has determined that 17-year old-Mark Slabaugh died as a result of a laceration of the heart due to blunt force trauma to the chest.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Man convicted of killing Akron teenager in drive-by shooting

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury unanimously found a 19-year-old man guilty of a deadly drive-by shooting. Na’Kia Crawford, 18, was murdered in Akron in June 2020. Adarus Black’s trial began Oct. 28 in front of Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kelly McLaughlin and the jury reached a verdict Nov. 8.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

SCSO, OVI Task Force With Checkpoints in North Canton Wednesday Night

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office and OVI Task Force are setting up a couple of checkpoints Wednesday night in North Canton. The sheriff’s office indicates they will be on Whipple Avenue NW just south of Glenwood Street, and on East Maple Street near Walsh and the Giant Eagle.
NORTH CANTON, OH
