cleveland19.com
1 of 3 Cleveland Speedway robbery suspects threatens to kill employees, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of robbery suspects is on the loose after targeting a Speedway gas station, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The robbery happened at 4280 West 150th St. on Oct. 28, according to police. Police said the suspects stole multiple cases of...
WATCH | Police capture suspect who forced his way into Warren daycare center during foot pursuit
WARREN, Ohio — Dramatic body camera footage has been released by the Warren Police Department showing their capture of a suspect who had forced his way into a daycare center last week. According to a post on Facebook, on Nov. 2, an officer attempted a traffic stop on a...
whbc.com
Prosecution Gains Guilty Plea in Killing of Canton Father of Four
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A guilty plea from one of four teenagers charged in the May 2022 shooting death of a northeast Canton father of four. 18-year-old Justice St John will also be assisting the state in the prosecution of the other three defendants next month.
Man shot in Giant Eagle parking lot: Cleveland police
Police are investigating after a man was shot in a Giant Eagle parking lot in Cleveland Thursday evening.
$10K reward offered for gun store smash-and-grab suspects
At least three people wearing masks, gloves and heavy coats were seen on surveillance footage driving a car previously stolen from a 91-year-old Cleveland man through the storefront of Summit Armory along North Cleveland Massillon Road in Akron.
98online.com
Woman Cops To Meat Beating At Ohio Walmart
(thesmokinggun) NOVEMBER 9–An Ohio woman yesterday copped to clobbering a female acquaintance in the face with a 10-pound log of ground beef during a confrontation in the potato chip aisle of a Walmart in suburban Cleveland. In a deal with prosecutors, Maneka Garner, 27, pleaded no contest to disorderly...
Police: Fatal hit-skip victim was dragged under car
An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect accused of intentionally striking and killing a 49-year-old man with his vehicle.
I-Team: Two shot, one killed in Garfield Heights
Garfield Heights Police are investigating an overnight shooting.
Man shot twice in middle of afternoon in Youngstown
A man is being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center after he was shot twice about 2 p.m. on a North Side sidewalk.
whbc.com
Two Teens Sentenced to 18 to Life in January Killing
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two area teenagers have a lot of life in front of them. Most, if not all of the rest of it, could be spent in prison. 18-year-old Ajani Smith of Canton and 17-year-old Craige Avery of Akron were sentenced Wednesday to 18 years to life in prison for the January shooting death of 51-year-old Terrell Lipkins in Canton in January of this year.
whbc.com
Teen Found Guilty in Killing of Recent High School Grad in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Justice served, in a horrendous killing in Akron that took the life of a recent high school graduate. The young man accused of shooting 18-year-old Na’kia Crawford to death in Akron back in June of 2020 has been found guilty of murder.
Adarus Black found guilty of murdering Na'Kia Crawford
A jury has reached a verdict of guilty in the murder trial of 19-year-old Adarus Black for the killing of 18-year-old Na'Kia Crawford in 2020 in Akron.
3News Investigates: 2 fathers with badges save troubled teen on Brainard Road/I-271 overpass
LYNDHURST, Ohio — Free help is available 24 hours a day to anyone through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 988. They’re two fathers who happen to carry a badge in neighboring Cleveland suburbs. For one afternoon this fall, they joined forces with a sense of urgency...
WFMJ.com
Death of teen at Bloomfield party ruled as accidental
The Trumbull County Coroner has ruled as accidental, the death of a teenager who was attending a large party in a wooded area in Bloomfield Township early Sunday. Dr. Lawrence D'Amico has determined that 17-year old-Mark Slabaugh died as a result of a laceration of the heart due to blunt force trauma to the chest.
cleveland19.com
Man convicted of killing Akron teenager in drive-by shooting
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury unanimously found a 19-year-old man guilty of a deadly drive-by shooting. Na’Kia Crawford, 18, was murdered in Akron in June 2020. Adarus Black’s trial began Oct. 28 in front of Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kelly McLaughlin and the jury reached a verdict Nov. 8.
How 14-year-old in PA was linked to Euclid man’s murder: I-Team
Police are hoping to soon get a 14-year-old boy back to Ohio for questioning in the murder of a 71-year-old Euclid man.
explore venango
Police Searching for Titusville Woman Accused of Credit Card Fraud, Providing False Information to Authorities
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT)– Sugarcreek Borough Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Titusville woman accused of credit card fraud and providing false information to authorities. According to a release issued on Monday, November 7, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department is searching for 44-year-old Sheila...
whbc.com
SCSO, OVI Task Force With Checkpoints in North Canton Wednesday Night
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office and OVI Task Force are setting up a couple of checkpoints Wednesday night in North Canton. The sheriff’s office indicates they will be on Whipple Avenue NW just south of Glenwood Street, and on East Maple Street near Walsh and the Giant Eagle.
2 14-year-old girls shot in Shaker Heights
Shaker Heights Police are investigating after two 14-year-old girls were found with gunshot wounds Wednesday night.
Cleveland man shot to death on basketball court in city’s North Broadway neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was shot to death Monday at a basketball court in the city’s North Broadway neighborhood, police said. Lawrence E. Levert Jr., 24, was struck in his shoulder about 5 p.m. on Regent Road, near East 66th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
