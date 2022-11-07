ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

fox7austin.com

Where is the best tasting water in Texas?

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Where is the best tasting water in Texas? If you guessed Pflugerville, you'd be right!. The City of Pflugerville has won Best Tasting Water in the State in the Surface Water category, as judged by the Texas Water Utilities Association (TWUA). Pflugerville won Best Tasting Surface Water...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Watch As El Paso Chihuahuas Stadium Is Built In Under 2 Minutes

It seemed like Southwest University Park took forever to build but you can watch it all happen in about a minute and a half. Relatively speaking, the El Paso Chihuahuas stadium, aka Southwest University Park, was built fairly quickly. Construction spanned from late 2013 to early 2014 and was barely completed on time.
EL PASO, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas A&M Regents approve more than $328M in new construction

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - More than $328 million in new construction has been approved by the Texas A&M University Board of Regents Thursday. The Texas A&M University System has more than $4.1 billion in construction projects across the state of Texas in planning and design, construction, or development. Funding for...
TEXAS STATE
El Paso News

Armed man walking on streets frightens El Paso residents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some viewers have reached out expressing concern after a man was spotted with a rifle walking in across far East El Paso. In a photo shared by a KTSM 9 News viewer, shows the man walking down Zaragoza St. and Edgemere. In a video...
EL PASO, TX
fox7austin.com

Businesses offer freebies for Central Texas veterans and service members

Several businesses in Central Texas are saying thanks to veterans and active service members with free items, discounts, and more this Veterans Day. Here's a list of the promotions. Keep in mind, you may be required to show a military ID. 7-Eleven. 7-Eleven’s quarter-pound big bite 100% all beef hot...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana

"Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. By the end of Election Day, five Texas...
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Nov. 10, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police identify teen driver in Sun Metro crash, still in critical condition

UPDATE: El Paso Police Department identified the driver involved in a crash with a Sun Metro bus. The incident happened at approximately 4:18 p.m. Tuesday on the 3800 block of Rich Beem Blvd., according to EPPD. Preliminary inquiry by the Special Traffic Investigations unit identified the driver of a 2002 Chevy Impala as 16-year-old Antonio […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Witnesses say 3 pit bulls attacked 3 people in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Witnesses say 3 people were injured in a dog attack at Heritage Mobile Home Park in northeast El Paso Wednesday night. The attack happened just before 5 p.m. Police confirmed to ABC-7 that both police officers and animal control were called out to the scene for an animal bite.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One person dead after fatal shooting in Northeast El Paso

UPDATE: According to El Paso Police, a deceased individual with a gunshot wound was located upon arrival. The individual appeared to have been in his 40s to 50s. The identity of this individual is currently unknown. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crimes Against Persons is currently responding to the 8600 block of Roberts Dr. to […]
EL PASO, TX

