Mount Airy News
Civic club giving back to their community
The Pilot Mountain Civic Club recently presented its 2022 annual charitable contributions awards. Eight community agencies/local charities were given money to support and enhance their community assistance programs. Leadership from these organizations shared an overview of their work with club members at recent meetings. This information further educated club members and led to increased collaboration and program support.
thestokesnews.com
King native recieves leadership award
Alice Smith, a native of King, NC, is a recipient of the 2022 Winston Under 40 Leadership Award. Winston Under 40 is presenting 25 local young professionals with a 2022 leadership award. These young professionals have been selected for their outstanding achievements in both their professional and volunteer efforts. Alice...
Mount Airy News
Rewards await local blood donors
The giving season is approaching and along with the good feeling that accompanies supplying the gift of life to persons in need, incentives are awaiting blood donors for their gesture during upcoming collection drives in Surry County. Multiple promotions are in place for those rolling up their sleeves in November.
Mount Airy News
Secretive Project Cobra awaits Mount Airy vote
Project Cobra is the code name for a potential private investment of $1,969,710 for the consolidation of a warehouse and distribution center located in Surry County that both the city of Mount Airy and the county have been contemplating making incentive offers to. The board of county commissioners Monday voted...
Mount Airy News
SCC president receives award from UQMI
Surry Community College President Dr. David Shockley was recognized by The united quality management institute (UQMI) with an award and letter of commendation for organizational and leadership excellence during a recent collgeg board of trustees meeting,. UQMI Board Chair Dr. Ronald Fite read, “This letter is presented to Dr. David...
Triad’s three largest school districts see shakeup on school boards
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Triad voters elected a shake-up on our three largest school boards Tuesday. Across Guilford County Schools, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Alamance-Burlington School System, there are 12 new board members. Let's take a closer look at each one. Alamance-Burlington School System. Three new members were elected to...
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy options
These are my top 6 picks for chain restaurants that are transparent about their ingredients and have placed an emphasis on a nutritious menu while still providing food that tastes good (I am a major foodie, after all). They all may have a few menu items that would not be considered healthy, but as compared to other chains, their ratio is more like 80/20 healthy/unhealthy rather than 20/80. It's also nice to have these in my back pocket when I'm traveling and want to plan to have meals that are healthy while on the go.
Greensboro dog kennel closed for improvements after failing multiple state inspections
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro dog boarding kennel has temporarily closed following a state inspection. Ruff Housing has the closure posted on the doors at their Battleground Court location. The kennel has also reached out to clients, informing them of the closure and cancelling reservations. A post on the...
wallstreetwindow.com
The Lucky Strike Facility Celebrates its Official Ribbon Cutting In Rockingham County, North Carolina
The Lucky Strike Facility (LSF) located in Reidsville, North Carolina, celebrated its official ribbon cutting on Friday, November 4th alongside numerous partners and dignitaries. Ascendency Ventures purchased LSF in May of 2022 with plans to utilize a mainstay of the community, the former Commonwealth Tobacco Company, and bring it back to life through its re-purposed and re-imagined direction.
wataugaonline.com
Flood Watch for Watauga, Ashe &, Wilkes – Friday November 11, 2022
00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Patrick- Including the cities of Stuart, Dobson, Floyd, Independence, Galax,. West Jefferson, Boone, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Sparta, and. Wilkesboro. 124 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022. …FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…. WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be. possible. WHERE…Portions of North Carolina...
Mount Airy News
County board remains intact
Surry County’s Board of Commissioners will retain its current five members for the next term as Vice Chairman Eddie Harris and Commissioner Mark Marion defeated their opponents while Chairman Bill Goins ran unopposed. Surry County board of elections lists 47,422 registered voters in the county and data from the...
A GCS middle school gave parents access to any student's grade, address, and student ID
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — It's time for parents to start receiving a report card for their students. Monday evening, the parents at Mendenhall Middle School in Greensboro got an email with a link attached that stated:. "Your child’s report card is now available for viewing and downloading. Please use...
earnthenecklace.com
Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?
Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
rhinotimes.com
High Point: Out With The Old Trees, In With The New
Rodney Dangerfield often complained about how hard it was for him to get some respect – and just as that may have been true for the comedian and actor when he was an older man, old trees in the City of High Point may be feeling the same. Some...
Mount Airy News
Morales wins bronze at State Meet
North Surry cross country coach Joey Slate, middle, is pictured with the Greyhounds’ two state qualifying runners: Miguel Vega, left, and Cynthia Chaire. Mount Airy cross country coach Teresa Leiva, middle, is pictured with Granite Bear state qualifiers Caden Ratcliff, left, and Brooke Haynes. Granite Bear Athletics. East Surry’s...
Mount Airy News
East Surry, Mount Airy move football games up to Nov. 10
The second round of the NCHSAA Football State Playoffs will take place a day earlier than expected in Surry County. Mount Airy and East Surry both moved their second-round games from Friday, Nov. 11, to Thursday, Nov. 10. Both schools cited the potential for inclement weather on Friday as the reason for the move.
Live Results: Rowan County
Offices on the ballot include Rowan County Board of Commissioners, Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education, sheriff, Register of Deeds, clerk of Superior Court, the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, and town of Rockwell mixed beverage sales.
Mount Airy News
Incumbents, Republicans do well in Surry County
There were a number of races on the Surry County ballot Tuesday that featured candidates running unopposed, were not strictly local, or they were judicial contests and other races not attracting as much attention as higher profile run-offs. In Pilot Mountain, Mayor Evan Cockerham as well as commissioners Donna M....
rhinotimes.com
County Director Smitten By Cute Shelter Kitty Who Now Has A Forever Home
Especially right before an election, it’s hard to find warm, cuddly, feel-good stories out of Guilford County government. However, one unquestionably occurred on Thursday, Nov. 3, when Guilford County Animal Services Director Jorge Ortega brought a kitten to a work session of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners as a visual aid (one might say “prop”) – to use during a report to the board on the county’s animal shelter operation and the needs of Animal Services.
Microsoft to invest $1B to build data centers in Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Microsoft officials said Wednesday it is investing at least $1 billion for the phased development of four data centers in Catawba County over the next 10 years. The data centers will be in Conover, Hickory and Maiden, county officials said. Those include tracks of land...
